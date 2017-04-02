₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by Islie: 4:13pm
Kaltume Ibrahim Mai-Kaji of Sabuwar Kaura village in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State and Aminu Ali of Jidawa village in Jigawa State had spent several years dating before they eventually got married in 2013 when she clocked 15 years.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/how-local-barber-mutilated-kano-bride/191715.html
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by mexxmoney: 4:30pm
I don't know how people can still be this ignorant in this century
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by qualityovenbake(m): 5:48pm
christ
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by Nutase(f): 6:08pm
Wicket people.
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by henrydadon(m): 7:00pm
you see what illiteracy can cause?
make all this northern people go school dem no gree..
now see.
it 2017 nobody should be involved in such babaric act of child mutilation..
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by iamtewwy(m): 7:00pm
.stop child bride
Stop female multilation
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by sleeknick(m): 7:01pm
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 7:01pm
Fvck the husband, Aminu Ali
Fvck the fada in law, Mai Kaji
Fvck the barber Wandam
Castrate all the fvcking wankers I just mentioned. They've lost any right to their balls
as for the barber's castration, a local clipper could be used to clip the balls
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by INTROVERT(f): 7:01pm
I just weak
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by herkeem99(m): 7:02pm
Shoro niyen
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by unclezuma: 7:02pm
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by fuckyoumhen: 7:02pm
FVCK U, LORD LUGARD
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by Dottore: 7:02pm
Hia. Stupid tales from the north
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by obajoey(m): 7:02pm
Wetin we no go hear for naija again.. Kenya and Naija which one better self.
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by SuperBlack: 7:02pm
I will read it by 12midnite. Na d same people. Fear North
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by SuperBlack: 7:03pm
obajoey:You should have said Kenya and North Sire.
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by Iambond(m): 7:03pm
Too bad.
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by akigbemaru: 7:04pm
Virgina mutilation on a grown lady.
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by onoms4luv(m): 7:04pm
no day when we nor hear badt news... make God help us..
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by CriticMaestro: 7:04pm
always made in the north, that side too like toto like say na religion
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by idrisalomagold(m): 7:04pm
Summary please
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by oshe11(m): 7:04pm
Wetin Concern Barber n Circumcision?
This ONE WEAK Me
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by Sarah20A(f): 7:05pm
WTF
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by tosyne2much(m): 7:05pm
Wetin be barber own for this matter?
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by NifemiOlu(m): 7:06pm
Wow...now some foreign IQ agencies will say Nigerians have low IQ. Are some people not proving them right?
A doctor would have been in a better position to determine why she wasn't into the sex thingy. I'm weak jare.
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by AlphaStyles(m): 7:06pm
say wha?
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by MarkGeraldo(m): 7:06pm
One day in Nigeria, a Farmer will be asked to operate on a dying baby
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by Ukoju: 7:06pm
Things that are happening these days ehn
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by Jodha(f): 7:07pm
These people should do something about the child marriage in the north nah..
I'm sure she refused him because she's not happy about the marriage..
They had to mutilate her.. These people are really barbaric...
These are the same people that will be quick to point accusing fingers at Christians and men of God..
Smh..
|Re: How Local Barber Mutilated Kano Bride (photo) by BrightAhiah: 7:07pm
stop Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)
meanwhile any woman who refuses sex after marriage is on a LONG tin
grabs d fone, dial ma lawyers number and apply for a divorce/breach of contract
