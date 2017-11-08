₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos)
by Samsimple(m): 6:05am
A beautiful young woman has narrated the
battle she fought after developing vitiligo
months before her wedding.
A bride was left in tears after developing
vitiligo months before her wedding. The
young woman revealed that the condition
was triggered by the stress of planning her
big day, according to Dailymail.
The woman identified as Kandice Benford,
32, 'freaked out' when white blotches
began to spread over her body shortly
before she was due to walk down the aisle.
The bride, of Terry, Mississippi, thinks the
condition, which causes patches of skin lose their pigment, may have been triggered by the anxiety of fine-tuning the details of the wedding.
Kandice first noticed white spots on her
hands when she was at college in her late
teens. 'I had a spot here and there and I had heard about vitiligo so I knew what it was but I didn't really care about it at the time,' she said.
It was only when she hit 30 in 2015 — less than a year before she was due to tie the
knot with her partner, Elliott Benford — that the disease spread rapidly.
Kandice's husband-to-be, who is now 30,
was also sick at the time. The bride was
juggling work and wedding planning while
worrying about his health.
Vitiligo is widely believed to be an
autoimmune disorder and though its exact
cause isn't known, stress and emotional
trauma can exacerbate the symptoms.
Over the course of a year, the white spots
spread and now they cover her entire body.
For her wedding day, the bride desperately
tried to cover the spots with make-up at
first.
SOURCE> http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5056007/Bride-developed-vitiligo-wedding.html
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 6:17am
Her Village people calls to her have gone through.
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by FlySly05: 6:20am
It's time to call up your inner beauty darling. It's a beautiful thing you didn't let it ruin your big day.
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 6:20am
She looks like all those clowns especially Ist pic from the right .
When your village people want to jeopardize your happiness on your wedding day, they send you skin infection
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by ayoblinks: 6:34am
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by oyonu(m): 6:39am
Na Small thing na. make up will cover it and btw it's a test of love to see if ur guy love you for who you are or just for the facial beauty alone.
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by Fleewpeed: 6:42am
Samsimple:what the hell. Mayday Mayday thre is an evil spirit on the loose
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 6:44am
oyonu:yeah true love indeed be decieving ur self
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by SirLakes: 6:45am
Na wa o
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by royalamour(m): 6:46am
Village
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by transit4(m): 6:46am
Vilitigo, most times have a family history. Bad thing is, the white spots may not disappear. If the love is strong, this wouldn't be a problem
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by Esomchi44(m): 6:46am
wow
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by myners007: 6:46am
Village people handiwork
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by simplemach(m): 6:46am
The article did not tell their location but with what I just read, can tell it's not anywhere around Nigeria or Africa because if it was, they would stop blaming stress and call it a spiritual problem.
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 6:46am
Whys death so cruel...y'all should pray for me
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by Justdare: 6:46am
Whaaaat!!!
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by dfrost: 6:46am
Gosh. Michael Jackson comes to mind. Pele dear.
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by jeronimo(m): 6:47am
The lady seems to be taking it well, if it's some ladies I know they will either blame Village people or kill themselves. Thumbs up to the guy who didn't back down, ladies you see why you should be who you are?
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by Naziridamos: 6:47am
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by slydog(m): 6:47am
If she's in Nigeria they will say her village people or someone is jealous of her
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 6:48am
Chai... God will lay his hands on you
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by Onlywoman92: 6:48am
Hmmm it's been war helping a friend who developed self esteem issues after she was diagnosed of vitiligo. I can imagine how they feel not beautiful anymore
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by AngryRebel: 6:48am
Nwodosis:When will Africans stop been stupid n unnecessarily religious?
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 6:49am
Ehhyaaa...
Her village people finally got her
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by yomalex(m): 6:49am
hmm
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by Pearlyakin(m): 6:49am
Nigerians are so backward in critical and logical thinking, see all of them shouting village people...
The young woman should love her new skin, she's still beautiful afterall.
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by jerflakes(m): 6:49am
Nwodosis:
I was expecting this here
AngryRebel:
Try and resurrect your sense of humor... It's dead and buried
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 6:51am
Why the evils
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by RELAN2446(m): 6:52am
Choi, d husband try o, if na me hmmmmm
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:52am
Village people
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by simplemach(m): 6:52am
wintersnow:What happened to you, did u die?
|Re: Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 6:52am
Ndi akwaocha abia ogu
