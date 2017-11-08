Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Bride-to-be Develops Vitiligo (skin Disorder) Months Before Her Wedding (Photos) (3620 Views)

battle she fought after developing vitiligo

months before her wedding.

A bride was left in tears after developing

vitiligo months before her wedding. The

young woman revealed that the condition

was triggered by the stress of planning her

big day, according to Dailymail.

The woman identified as Kandice Benford,

32, 'freaked out' when white blotches

began to spread over her body shortly

before she was due to walk down the aisle.

The bride, of Terry, Mississippi, thinks the

condition, which causes patches of skin lose their pigment, may have been triggered by the anxiety of fine-tuning the details of the wedding.

Kandice first noticed white spots on her

hands when she was at college in her late

teens. 'I had a spot here and there and I had heard about vitiligo so I knew what it was but I didn't really care about it at the time,' she said.

It was only when she hit 30 in 2015 — less than a year before she was due to tie the

knot with her partner, Elliott Benford — that the disease spread rapidly.

Kandice's husband-to-be, who is now 30,

was also sick at the time. The bride was

juggling work and wedding planning while

worrying about his health.

Vitiligo is widely believed to be an

autoimmune disorder and though its exact

cause isn't known, stress and emotional

trauma can exacerbate the symptoms.



Over the course of a year, the white spots

spread and now they cover her entire body.

For her wedding day, the bride desperately

tried to cover the spots with make-up at

first.



SOURCE>



Her Village people calls to her have gone through. 3 Likes

It's time to call up your inner beauty darling. It's a beautiful thing you didn't let it ruin your big day. 3 Likes

She looks like all those clowns especially Ist pic from the right .



When your village people want to jeopardize your happiness on your wedding day, they send you skin infection 2 Likes 1 Share

;

Na Small thing na. make up will cover it and btw it's a test of love to see if ur guy love you for who you are or just for the facial beauty alone.

cc. lalasticlala mynd44 fleewpeed what the hell. Mayday Mayday thre is an evil spirit on the loose what the hell. Mayday Mayday thre is an evil spirit on the loose

oyonu:

Na Small thing na. make up will cover it and btw it's a test of love to see if ur guy love you for who you are or just for the facial beauty alone. yeah true love indeed be decieving ur self yeah true love indeed be decieving ur self

Na wa o

Village





****

Vilitigo, most times have a family history. Bad thing is, the white spots may not disappear. If the love is strong, this wouldn't be a problem

wow

Village people handiwork

The article did not tell their location but with what I just read, can tell it's not anywhere around Nigeria or Africa because if it was, they would stop blaming stress and call it a spiritual problem. 1 Like

Whys death so cruel...y'all should pray for me

Whaaaat!!!

Gosh. Michael Jackson comes to mind. Pele dear. Gosh. Michael Jackson comes to mind. Pele dear.

The lady seems to be taking it well, if it's some ladies I know they will either blame Village people or kill themselves. Thumbs up to the guy who didn't back down, ladies you see why you should be who you are?

If she's in Nigeria they will say her village people or someone is jealous of her

Chai... God will lay his hands on you

it's been war helping a friend who developed self esteem issues after she was diagnosed of vitiligo. I can imagine how they feel not beautiful anymore Hmmmit's been war helping a friend who developed self esteem issues after she was diagnosed of vitiligo. I can imagine how they feel not beautiful anymore

Nwodosis:

Her Village people calls to her have gone through. When will Africans stop been stupid n unnecessarily religious? When will Africans stop been stupid n unnecessarily religious? 2 Likes 1 Share



Her village people finally got her Ehhyaaa...Her village people finally got her

hmm

Nigerians are so backward in critical and logical thinking, see all of them shouting village people...

The young woman should love her new skin, she's still beautiful afterall.

Nwodosis:

Her Village people calls to her have gone through.





I was expecting this here







AngryRebel:

When will Africans stop been stupid n unnecessarily religious?





Try and resurrect your sense of humor... It's dead and buried I was expecting this hereTry and resurrect your sense of humor... It's dead and buried 2 Likes

Why the evils

Choi, d husband try o, if na me hmmmmm

Village people

wintersnow:

Whys death so cruel...y'all should pray for me What happened to you, did u die? What happened to you, did u die?