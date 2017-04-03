Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Lady Goes Gaga After Taking Weed (Photos) (9214 Views)

Amina Ibrahim Dies Of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome In Kano After Taking Septrin / Amina Suffers Stevens-Johnson Syndrome In Katsina After Taking Septrin (Graphic) / My Experience After Taking Ciprotab 'ciprofloxacin' Antibiotics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

this happened in my street last night, this girl took Igbo along with her friends, but unfortunately for her, she started acting otherwise. it was when she pulled her cloth and started dancing round the street, people noticed her, then her friend revealed that the weed she took reacted in her body, she's been taken to yaba left this morning. 1 Share

Warridis ?





Una no get weed men for the area??



Give her one cup garri..!!



I remember my first time sha... Hahahaha... They should give her garri jare!!Una no get weed men for the area??Give her one cup garri..!!I remember my first time sha... 12 Likes

It is not by force to take "brown brown" but if at all,take responsibly,drag responsibly and puff responsibly.............but then again,dem no go hear. 2 Likes

Her brain is just undergoing factory reset..

op.. sha no answer her is she ask you how she go fit get to third mainland bridge from Iyana-Ipaja oooo.. 5 Likes





in other news, those men there are anxiously waiting for her to get Unclad pix of her running mad or ah....in other news, those men there are anxiously waiting for her to get Unclad 11 Likes

veinless:

pix of her running mad or ah....



in other news, those men there are anxiously waiting for her to get Unclad



As in...dem go de cabash say mk she pull everything. As in...dem go de cabash say mk she pull everything. 6 Likes

Something wey baba Godeh create for MEN ONLY...

What man can do,a woman can to better.

Oya nah 3 Likes

cc: lalasticlala come and do ur job oo





She wants to be like Lady Gaga She wants to be like Lady Gaga 4 Likes 1 Share

How is this news?? How can we see her goin gaga on pictures 1 Like

I remember the first I unknowingly ate food that was spiced with weed, enough of it.



The first thing I noticed was that my head became unusually heavy and my sight a bit blurry.



Then my legs became weak, I suspected something and soaked garri immediately.



It was while taking the garri that I heard the sound of church bell inside my head and a voice telling me to start preparing for a federal executive local government chairman meeting in our headmaster's house.



Another voice told me to remember to bring my pen and paper because I will be made the secretary that day as the doctor who is our secretary will be going to hear confession in a new Catholic Church.



I said shou.... let me prepare immediately but first I need to eat something.



I grabbed a loaf of bread from the fridge and finished it within seconds, still hungry.



I moved to the kitchen and finished half of the rice I cooked without remembering stew. It tasted great though. Anything you put in your mouth when you're high tastes like heaven.



I moved to the bedroom and sat down on the bed to recite how I will introduce myself at the meeting and that was all I could remember.





I woke in the middle of the night with a terrible headache. 14 Likes 1 Share





THE RATE AT WHICH NIGERIANS ESPECIALLY ladies SMOKE WEED THESE DAYS , IS VERY ALARMING , I DON'T JUST UNDERSTAND.



THE RATE AT WHICH NIGERIANS ESPECIALLY ladies SMOKE WEED THESE DAYS , IS VERY ALARMING , I DON'T JUST UNDERSTAND. 1 Like

Her life, Her business.

.

SMH



This will serve as a lesson to some sensible ones

once she comes out of this now,she will become weed distributor. Smh once she comes out of this now,she will become weed distributor. Smh

I piry for sorry a**

A girl for that matter!!!.... I still wonder what people gain in taking these stuffs even when they are fully aware of the damage it does to the body system in the long run. I wish her a quick recovery.







Don't be surprised to see her smoking it again when she's healthy. That's the bad side of addiction, you will know its harmful implications but you just can't stop. 2 Likes

.

Hmm..... Leave the babe joor she is feeling super fly joor

Slay Queen 1 Like

I love weed

If Efe is selling 'real', Bisola 'talent', TBoss 'boss Lady', Debie 'DeRisersWorld', wetin Marvis go sell for #GrandFinale? Eba?.......... SMS Vote TBoss to 32052 or download wechat and Vote TBoss.. Give her all your 100 wechat votes oooo

say u post am nor too pain me... Say mods carry am enter FP deh burn my pant,,, maka why?? she's now all over the Internet, poor girl 2 Likes

when you warn some of them, they'll be like "you don't know what you're missing "...now see the result

Video of her going gags or u know the rest.

GIRLS ..Continue clubbing, smoking weed with your boyfriend thinking its cool...my sister that guy will marry someone decent and use you as a testimony in church, Stay warned. 2 Likes

OP I beg you in the name of anything you worship add the Unclad part you mentioned and don't sensored any part of her body. thank you in advance