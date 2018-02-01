₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,317 members, 4,102,503 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 February 2018 at 01:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS (27535 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by CastedDude: 8:27pm On Feb 24
A Muslim doctor who conducted a surgery in her hijab has revealed her joy after the successful operation. According to the lady who reportedly led the surgery on a little boy, she thought Muslim women are illiterate or they are not allow to practice what they want for those who went to school.
Aishat Obi, the Igbo woman who converted from Christianity - says she loves her job and her Islamic dressing gives her joy everyday.
Below is what she shared on Facebook;
Allahu Akbar
Alhamdulillah
The operation went well
Am so happy for the little boy
I so much love my job
Before I use to think that Muslim women are illiterate or they are not allow to practice what they want if by a chance they where opportune to go to school.
Seeing my self in the field I wanted
With Islamic dressing gives me Joy everyday.
I thank Almighty Allah for guiding me to the right part ( Islam )
I also thank him for being the director of this operation without complication.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/muslim-lady-performed-surgery-hijab-speaks-successful-operation-photos.html
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by Blakjewelry(m): 8:31pm On Feb 24
What the fu*k with this hijab of a thing sef
77 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by Uyi168(m): 8:45pm On Feb 24
*she thoughts muslim women are illiterate*...what manner of reasoning is that?!..
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by anibirelawal(m): 8:49pm On Feb 24
Congrats.
2 Likes
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by Evablizin(f): 9:05pm On Feb 24
Thank God,you did your work very well.
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by ZombieBuster: 9:14pm On Feb 24
Hypocrites everywhere....
It is Haram not to wear hijab in public
But I know countless pius Muslim ladies who don't wear it .....
13 Likes
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by Tybabe0001(m): 9:18pm On Feb 24
AM LEARNING A NEW LESSON
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by CastedAyo: 9:18pm On Feb 24
Blakjewelry:
Your brain get stretch marks
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by twilliamx: 9:18pm On Feb 24
So?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by eleojo23: 9:18pm On Feb 24
So if she didn't wear the hijab, the surgery wouldn't have gone well?
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by twilliamx: 9:19pm On Feb 24
Som
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by Hidentity(m): 9:19pm On Feb 24
omalichaabn:
...
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by 12submarine(m): 9:19pm On Feb 24
If you were born in a muslim home, may be you would have been an illiterate with your third illiterate husband locked inside za oza room. Thank your God you were born into light even though you later chose darkness.
62 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by IamKevwe: 9:20pm On Feb 24
I dont understand the purpose of this post, or is this supposed to be an achievement for us all.
for what
.
Study In Canada For Free - International Scholarships At University Of Saskatche, 2018
www.nairaland.com/4320681/study-canada-free-international-scholarships
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by Andrewgame42: 9:20pm On Feb 24
Its not everything I would comment
2 Likes
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:20pm On Feb 24
Thank God for the successful surgery.
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by olasesi(m): 9:21pm On Feb 24
Brb
2 Likes
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by Lilimax(f): 9:21pm On Feb 24
Aishat Obi kor Abdulmalik Okeke ni Any way, we thank God for the successful surgery.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by adetes: 9:21pm On Feb 24
Some lady's r shame to wear hijab
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by superior1: 9:24pm On Feb 24
I hope the boy's family can sue her for a huge amount
2 Likes
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by adeyemi91(m): 9:24pm On Feb 24
With the way she murdered English.. Issokay
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by Olukokosir(m): 9:24pm On Feb 24
eleojo23:
D tin taya me. She jst want to set anoda war on dz hijab issue nd its nt making sense
6 Likes
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by ollah2: 9:26pm On Feb 24
juanjo2:
You, those that liked your comment and those that will are bunch of bigots and your hypocrisy and intolerance stinks to high heavens. Which of the things you listed isn't prohibited in Christianity?
I wonder the kinda mentality some of your guys have
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by adecz: 9:26pm On Feb 24
Doing surgery with hijab is one thing.
Whether the surgery is successful, only
time shall tell.
Muslims want to politicize everything.
Next they will insist on using daggers instead
of surgical blades (scalpel) for surgery, because
using oyibo invented scalpel is unislamic.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by thorpido(m): 9:27pm On Feb 24
So the hijab made the surgery successful? By the way she entered the theatre with a hijab that could have carried germs from outside.
There's a reason why doctors change their clothes and scrub before a surgery.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by ollah2: 9:29pm On Feb 24
12submarine:
Mr that knows light and darkness. You must have been to heaven to know the religion God accepts as the one and only true one. I marvel are the way and manner bigots and hypocrites like you think. If the Chinese had colonised us, won't we be Buddhist while claiming it to be the best and only religion ?
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by Kingspin(m): 9:29pm On Feb 24
It is stupidity talking about religion all the time...
2 Likes
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by babablogger: 9:29pm On Feb 24
juanjo2:if you're a christian I'm sure you wouldn't condemn others
Are you Igbo?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS by osazsky(m): 9:29pm On Feb 24
common appendix, surgery is haram,female education is haram read ur quoran to know more
2 Likes
Was Goldie's Death Caused By A Pulmonary Embolism? / Re-bathing With Salt To Prevent Ebola Virus. / Helpless Accident Victim At National Hospital Abuja
Viewing this topic: Udeani(m), ireke(m), ozaovehe(m), PercyK, Hardebaryor(m), mavinc4u(f), nurempy77, paparazzi1987(m), practicalclass and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22