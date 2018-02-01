Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Muslim Lady Who Performed Surgery In Hijab Speaks After Succesful Operation.PICS (27535 Views)

Aishat Obi, the Igbo woman who converted from Christianity - says she loves her job and her Islamic dressing gives her joy everyday.



Below is what she shared on Facebook;



Allahu Akbar

Alhamdulillah

The operation went well

Am so happy for the little boy

I so much love my job

Before I use to think that Muslim women are illiterate or they are not allow to practice what they want if by a chance they where opportune to go to school.

Seeing my self in the field I wanted

With Islamic dressing gives me Joy everyday.

I thank Almighty Allah for guiding me to the right part ( Islam )

I also thank him for being the director of this operation without complication.



What the fu*k with this hijab of a thing sef 77 Likes 6 Shares

*she thoughts muslim women are illiterate*...what manner of reasoning is that?!.. 20 Likes 1 Share

Congrats. 2 Likes

Thank God,you did your work very well. 1 Like

Hypocrites everywhere....



It is Haram not to wear hijab in public

But I know countless pius Muslim ladies who don't wear it ..... 13 Likes

AM LEARNING A NEW LESSON

Blakjewelry:

What the fu*k with this hijab of a thing sef

Your brain get stretch marks Your brain get stretch marks 13 Likes 1 Share

So? 9 Likes 1 Share

So if she didn't wear the hijab, the surgery wouldn't have gone well? 50 Likes 1 Share

Som

omalichaabn:



Lol.. Dele Exposed Woli Agba After Telling A Lie



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5ybsaaa8kY

...

If you were born in a muslim home, may be you would have been an illiterate with your third illiterate husband locked inside za oza room. Thank your God you were born into light even though you later chose darkness. 62 Likes 5 Shares

I dont understand the purpose of this post, or is this supposed to be an achievement for us all .

for what

.

Its not everything I would comment 2 Likes

Thank God for the successful surgery.

Brb 2 Likes

Any way, we thank God for the successful surgery. Aishat Obi kor Abdulmalik Okeke niAny way, we thank God for the successful surgery. 8 Likes 1 Share

Some lady's r shame to wear hijab

I hope the boy's family can sue her for a huge amount 2 Likes

With the way she murdered English.. Issokay 8 Likes 2 Shares

eleojo23:

So if she didn't wear the hijab, the surgery won't have gone well?



D tin taya me. She jst want to set anoda war on dz hijab issue nd its nt making sense D tin taya me. She jst want to set anoda war on dz hijab issue nd its nt making sense 6 Likes

juanjo2:

everything about this religion pisses me off, they say it is haram (prohibited) to drink alcohol and yet dey sleep in the bars. they say it is haram to touch opposite sex talk less of sleeping with her and yet una get the highest number of HIV/Aids.

Go to their general hospital and you will see male nurse attend to male patients and female nurse attend to female patients...

Dear lord please in my next life I want to come as a Proud Christian again

You, those that liked your comment and those that will are bunch of bigots and your hypocrisy and intolerance stinks to high heavens. Which of the things you listed isn't prohibited in Christianity?



I wonder the kinda mentality some of your guys have You, those that liked your comment and those that will are bunch of bigots and your hypocrisy and intolerance stinks to high heavens. Which of the things you listed isn't prohibited in Christianity?I wonder the kinda mentality some of your guys have 24 Likes 4 Shares

Doing surgery with hijab is one thing.



Whether the surgery is successful, only

time shall tell.



Muslims want to politicize everything.



Next they will insist on using daggers instead

of surgical blades (scalpel) for surgery, because

using oyibo invented scalpel is unislamic. 30 Likes 2 Shares

So the hijab made the surgery successful? By the way she entered the theatre with a hijab that could have carried germs from outside.

There's a reason why doctors change their clothes and scrub before a surgery. 10 Likes 1 Share

12submarine:

If you were born in a muslim home, may be you would have been an illiterate with your third illiterate husband locked inside za oza room. Thank your God you were born into light even though you later chose darkness.

Mr that knows light and darkness. You must have been to heaven to know the religion God accepts as the one and only true one. I marvel are the way and manner bigots and hypocrites like you think. If the Chinese had colonised us, won't we be Buddhist while claiming it to be the best and only religion ? Mr that knows light and darkness. You must have been to heaven to know the religion God accepts as the one and only true one. I marvel are the way and manner bigots and hypocrites like you think. If the Chinese had colonised us, won't we be Buddhist while claiming it to be the best and only religion ? 7 Likes 2 Shares

It is stupidity talking about religion all the time... 2 Likes

juanjo2:

everything about this religion pisses me off, they say it is haram (prohibited) to drink alcohol and yet dey sleep in the bars. they say it is haram to touch opposite sex talk less of sleeping with her and yet una get the highest number of HIV/Aids.

Go to their general hospital and you will see male nurse attend to male patients and female nurse attend to female patients...

Dear lord please in my next life I want to come as a Proud Christian again if you're a christian I'm sure you wouldn't condemn others



Are you Igbo? if you're a christian I'm sure you wouldn't condemn othersAre you Igbo? 3 Likes 1 Share