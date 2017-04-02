₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by phsesam: 9:04pm
As the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Kogi State on Entertainment, Arts, and Culture, Mercy Johnson Okojie's political role is on full swing.<!--more-->
The Nollywood star represented her excellency, the first lady of Kogi State, Mrs. Rashida Bello, at City People Media Group 20th awards celebration on Sunday the 2nd of April, 2017.
The elegant looking diva stepped out in a glittering black dress and her dashing makeup gave her that uber glow.
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by Tosinex(m): 9:14pm
Chai.. I can't explain her in words. she just fine finish, finish everywhere, anyhow Mercy can I be your second husband
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by odiereke(m): 9:19pm
So lovely of her. She really understood the chemistry of marriage.
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by AgbenuAnna(f): 9:28pm
is it me? she looks like Stephanie in this photo
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by poshestmina(f): 9:31pm
Hot mama ...looks like she's training her waist though !
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by Ahmed0336(m): 9:33pm
Tosinex:explain it numerically
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by rattlesnake(m): 9:39pm
fake
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by martyns303(m): 10:13pm
So much has changed, this woman used to have a very dirty skin.
How she had managed to mentain such a flat stomach and nice hips after child birth is just admirable.....
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by INTROVERT(f): 10:13pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by oloriLFC(f): 10:13pm
Ikebe super
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by oyindare(m): 10:13pm
omo see Ass!!!!
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by osemoses1234(m): 10:13pm
See mama
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by LAFO(f): 10:14pm
She looks changed
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by lpiffy: 10:14pm
mercy the fine woman
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by chimdi101: 10:15pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by EgunMogaji(m): 10:15pm
Ahmed0336:
If I hear 69 ehn
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by Ukoju: 10:15pm
Always on point
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by MARKone(m): 10:15pm
chim o!! Nkele wu Ike..
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by Jonah116: 10:16pm
ok
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by Elkay3: 10:16pm
Is that Johnson pikin?
And why are you zooming your camera lens on her lower region?
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by Thelmerh(f): 10:16pm
Doesn't look like mercy at all. But she's looking beautiful. But looks like Salma mumin dat Ghanian actress
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by Jonah116: 10:16pm
ok
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by EBUBS(m): 10:17pm
Kai.... Magic of makeup
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by LaDivva(f): 10:17pm
Wow, this woman is BEAUTIFUL...
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by CharliParker: 10:17pm
Naturally endowed woman
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by EgunMogaji(m): 10:17pm
Yeah she's aight but it's still Fathia that I want to impregnate.
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by joshing(m): 10:17pm
if I see this person on the road I wont be able t recognize its Mercy... makeup
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by botad(m): 10:17pm
She don resume?
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by buchai: 10:18pm
she looks young facially and the rest you know it.
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by cutetopsey(f): 10:18pm
Lovely
|Re: Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event by mizzytan(m): 10:18pm
I remember the time she was the hottest cake in Nollywood industry. Most producers wanted her in their films... How things change
