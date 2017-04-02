Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson-okojie Represents Rashida Bello, Kogi First Lady At An Event (19943 Views)

The Nollywood star represented her excellency, the first lady of Kogi State, Mrs. Rashida Bello, at City People Media Group 20th awards celebration on Sunday the 2nd of April, 2017.



The elegant looking diva stepped out in a glittering black dress and her dashing makeup gave her that uber glow.



As the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Kogi State on Entertainment, Arts, and Culture, Mercy Johnson Okojie's political role is on full swing.

she just fine finish, finish everywhere, anyhow Mercy can I be your second husband Chai.. I can't explain her in words.she just fine finish, finish everywhere, anyhowMercy can I be your second husband 5 Likes

So lovely of her. She really understood the chemistry of marriage. 3 Likes

is it me? she looks like Stephanie in this photo 29 Likes

Hot mama ...looks like she's training her waist though ! 20 Likes 4 Shares

Tosinex:

Chai.. I can't explain it in words. explain it numerically explain it numerically 32 Likes 1 Share

fake 4 Likes 1 Share

So much has changed, this woman used to have a very dirty skin.



How she had managed to mentain such a flat stomach and nice hips after child birth is just admirable..... 12 Likes 1 Share

Ikebe super

omo see Ass!!!! omo see Ass!!!! 20 Likes 1 Share

See mama

She looks changed 3 Likes

mercy the fine woman 1 Like

Ahmed0336:

explain it numerically

If I hear 69 ehn If I hear 69 ehn 1 Like

Always on point





chim o!! Nkele wu Ike.. chim o!! Nkele wu Ike.. 7 Likes





Is that Johnson pikin?



And why are you zooming your camera lens on her lower region? 3 Likes

Doesn't look like mercy at all. But she's looking beautiful. But looks like Salma mumin dat Ghanian actress

ok

Kai.... Magic of makeup 3 Likes

Wow, this woman is BEAUTIFUL...

Naturally endowed woman









Yeah she's aight but it's still Fathia that I want to impregnate. 1 Like

if I see this person on the road I wont be able t recognize its Mercy... makeup 4 Likes

She don resume? 1 Like

she looks young facially and the rest you know it. 1 Like

Lovely