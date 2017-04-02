₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by ObiOmaMu: 5:41pm
Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, on entertainment, arts and culture, last month.
She was inaugurated today and looked absolutely stunning.
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by stephleena(f): 5:43pm
waist trainer,at work...breathe well sister, breathe!!!...
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by nnadychuks(m): 5:47pm
Does Teebills and Tiwa's issue come to mind after reading this?
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by Igboesika: 6:20pm
Mercy Johnson biko ijuru eju in both ups down
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by alldbest: 6:20pm
Nice one! Dis can serve as breakfast lunch dinner and breakfast again, we won't need to leave that oda room
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by samhay: 6:20pm
Samhay is typing
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by Holatunde007(m): 6:21pm
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by Tazdroid(m): 6:21pm
Nice
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by Twothreeone: 6:21pm
beta water melon
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by Friedyokes: 6:21pm
That bod tho
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by sharisto(m): 6:22pm
so wetin come happen, mk I fry egg abi?
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by lailo: 6:22pm
end time post
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by princechurchill(m): 6:22pm
Looking for the meaning of stunning in my dictionary
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by lpiffy: 6:22pm
special ceremony for ordinary SSA again?
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by Sammypope4all(m): 6:22pm
Damn. Lord, take all honor and glory!!
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by pbethel: 6:23pm
Congrats
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by ginajet(f): 6:24pm
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by Tazdroid(m): 6:24pm
stephleena:
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by ReaLFuckingOG: 6:25pm
Dayum!
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by icestrings(m): 6:25pm
She should model for the new fanta bottle ;DShe should model for the new fanta bottle
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by gaetano: 6:26pm
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by Tazdroid(m): 6:26pm
ginajet:
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by binsanni(m): 6:26pm
ginajet:
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by pxjosh(m): 6:27pm
sharisto:
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by Divay22(f): 6:28pm
Beautiful as always
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by uc4uandc(m): 6:29pm
Congratulations Mercy, God don pick your call.....God jes look n my case is solved.
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by mekybabe1: 6:30pm
stephleena:
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by joy2(m): 6:31pm
special assistant on Entertainment and bedmatics. let her husband watch out o
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by kaystick86(m): 6:32pm
Na just for 4 years
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by EgunMogaji(m): 6:33pm
ObiOmaMu:
Fantastic, but it's still Fathia that I want to impregnate because I don't cross pollinate
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by Justicealh3(m): 6:33pm
Disturb we any how, na she be world wall picture
Mstwwwwwww.
Re: Mercy Johnson Inaugurated As SSA To Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor (Pic) by ginajet(f): 6:37pm
[quote author=Tazdroid post=55231870][/quote] Why the eyes?
