|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by haffaze777(m): 8:25pm
opineflu:effect of ipokia weed
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by bettercreature(m): 8:25pm
Man United fan here.I actually want Chelsea to win this game
To boost our top 4 hope
Sad! that is 1-1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by Bowaley17(m): 8:25pm
Costa has been drinking lately
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by haffaze777(m): 8:25pm
see dis stupid tortoise
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:26pm
edwife:on behalf of arsenal i say sowie
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by edwife(f): 8:26pm
I knew it, Aguero!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by Bowaley17(m): 8:26pm
Courtois
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:27pm
una go chop am
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by Bowaley17(m): 8:27pm
Costa is crazy
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by haffaze777(m): 8:27pm
edwife:courtois na learner
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by rasazee(m): 8:27pm
wetin be dis now. we must win dis match o
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by Viking007(m): 8:27pm
FT 1-2.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by xynerise(m): 8:28pm
If Crystal Palace did it, Manchester City will do even better
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:29pm
edwife:sowie ma
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by Bowaley17(m): 8:29pm
Koni dafun Costa... Oloriburuku
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by rasazee(m): 8:30pm
wetin do our keeper o?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by Baze1(m): 8:31pm
King ♔
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by Bowaley17(m): 8:32pm
Am afraid... I pray we don't lose this match
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by haffaze777(m): 8:33pm
Bowaley17:
we won't bro, at worst we will dream
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by ginajet(f): 8:33pm
I am Speechless well up Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by johntaiwo123(m): 8:33pm
interesting
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by ginajet(f): 8:34pm
Gooooooaaaallll
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by haffaze777(m): 8:34pm
penarity
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:34pm
FERNADINHO
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by edwife(f): 8:34pm
Yes!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by Bowaley17(m): 8:34pm
Hazard goal
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by mukina2: 8:35pm
Hazard missed penalty
Scores rebound
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by OneManLegion(m): 8:35pm
Abeg, where I fit stream this match?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by Juliaann(f): 8:35pm
Man City make una no fall my hand today o
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by ginajet(f): 8:35pm
Goalll
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by Kalushedrack1(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 by haffaze777(m): 8:35pm
goalllllll hazard
