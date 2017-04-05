Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Manchester City (2 - 1) On 5th April 2017 (10141 Views)

Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 / Manchester United Vs Manchester City (1 - 2) On 10th September 2016 / Manchester City Vs Leicester City (1 - 3) On 6th February 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)

opineflu:

dis match na draw effect of ipokia weed effect of ipokia weed

Man United fan here.I actually want Chelsea to win this game

To boost our top 4 hope

Sad! that is 1-1

Costa has been drinking lately

see dis stupid tortoise

edwife:

Goallllllllllllllllll



on behalf of arsenal i say sowie on behalf of arsenal i say sowie 1 Like

I knew it, Aguero!

Courtois

una go chop am

Costa is crazy

edwife:

I knew it, Aguero! courtois na learner courtois na learner

wetin be dis now. we must win dis match o

FT 1-2.

If Crystal Palace did it, Manchester City will do even better

edwife:

I knew it, Aguero! sowie ma sowie ma

Koni dafun Costa... Oloriburuku

wetin do our keeper o?

King ♔

Am afraid... I pray we don't lose this match

Bowaley17:

Am afraid... I pray we don't lose this match

we won't bro, at worst we will dream we won't bro, at worst we will dream 1 Like

well up Chelsea I am Speechlesswell up Chelsea

interesting

Gooooooaaaallll

penarity

FERNADINHO

Yes!

Hazard goal

Hazard missed penalty



Scores rebound

Abeg, where I fit stream this match?

Man City make una no fall my hand today o

Goalll



see @



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBkOUm3milA NEW TREND ALERT!!see @