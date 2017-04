Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs West Ham United (3 - 0) On 5th April 2017 (3789 Views)

Goooooaaaaaallllllllll

Ronaldo...... Madrid 1-0 Westham

COYG ooo

Arsenal no fit win

I wish Arsenal good luck. Up Barca.

2kass:

I dislike Arsenal right now. Them no even dey make football hungry me again.



They forced me to Big Brother Naija..



Will rather watch City game tonight.



Wish them luck sha.



Ex Gunner Fan 1996-2017 Eyaah!



RIP... :x

Dang welbz

Omooba77:



You must be Sepe lover how u take know how u take know

GOD BLESS ARSENAL

This mod should change this to West Ham, not Westham

Abeg na 2goals I need o.

dotcomnamename:

This mod should change this to West Ham, not Westham

How does that produce a goal for Arsenal or even take you out of 6th position?



How does that produce a goal for Arsenal or even take you out of 6th position?

That should be the least of your worries

arsenal abeg win o

Common West Ham! 1 Like

Head traffic

At the emirates 2 Likes 3 Shares

GOOAAAAAL

Eeya man u going back to sixth

Thank you Sergio Ramos

Nice try elneny









https://nairascores.com/viewforum.php?f=9 another goalllllll arsenal

Arsenal 2 0 west ham

GOOAAAAAAl

Theeeeooo

The only fans that will be crying right now na Man United fans cos if Arsenal win, Man United are back to their consixtent position. Trust Arsenal fans, they will troll them till next tomorrow Lol







See as Arsenal fans dey happy say them dey above Man utd like it has given them the trophy

When the mod is on high weed 1 Like

BABBYYY DAAAADDDDDYYYY