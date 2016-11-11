₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by stane007: 5:13am
Please read this painful story as shared on Twitter by user based in Lagos, Damilola.
In the list are the items a Lagos tailor demands from her apprentices before giving them their freedom. List is obviously more than what many Nigerian men pay as bride price.
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by youngest85(m): 5:21am
Dis one don pass afonja dowry list sef
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by modath(f): 5:44am
Naija bloggers!! Fabricators per excellence! Making up "stories" since 14 AD!
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by Philistine(m): 5:45am
hmmmn! I comment my reserve
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by Philistine(m): 5:46am
Ounje ile oga ni owuro! poverty na bastard!
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by JeffreyJamez(m): 5:50am
modath:
That's not fabrication...This one is good sef....The one that was given to my sister when she finished learning hair dressing was worse than this. Iffa hear say we do anything. We gave the lady 20k, let whatever wants to happen let it happen.Rubbish. NA my sister head she wan use take plan wedding.
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by Desammyst(m): 5:51am
I wouldn't want to believe this, but if its true, then it means the recession is really biting hard on the tailor.
Maybe, he/she is tryna save up for the next generation, and other generations to come.
SMH
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by modath(f): 6:00am
JeffreyJamez:
Did you look at it closely? Do a calculation? I'm a woman, I go to the market on the regular, what you are looking at on that list is give or take ...300k+-
20 meat pie? From Tastee or Tantis? Really? 3 cartons of milk ? For what?
I've seen some outrageous lists in my time but this is a Joke! I still call bull!!
P.S, Maltina made 2 entries, 2 crates & 6 crates.
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by ZirdoRoray(m): 6:06am
Nigerians and their backward Mentality. To free an apprentice, you should make them do lots of skillful works in that line of trade before giving them freedom.
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by JeffreyJamez(m): 6:06am
modath:
..... and me I'm telling you now that this is nothing compared to what was given to my sister....When asked what it was for,the lady said it's for the Association and market people and she mentioned some other people too. And I was like ,"so you want to use my sister's head to feed people's family in the name of freedom eh".
That's what this yoruba people do in the name of "freedom". Believe it or not.
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by JeffreyJamez(m): 6:08am
modath:
Look at the numbering of the Maltina and you'll see it falls under different categories. That means it's for different set of people
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by ZirdoRoray(m): 6:08am
modath:
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by stane007: 6:11am
the full list
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by Omagago(m): 6:11am
Joke of the century. April fool I guess
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by JeffreyJamez(m): 6:11am
ZirdoRoray:
This is not a Nigerian thing but a Yoruba thing. What the igbo people do for freedom is set up a shop for the apprentice ( I might be wrong tho) but I know the Igbos don't demand this kind of things for freedom....
Maybe to come and knock door for wedding
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by eleko1: 6:18am
onijekuje, alatenuje ni oga ransoranso yi.Ewo ni owo oga oga after the first oga? which one be 30 wraps of fufu?is the madam iya Ijebu?
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by meezynetwork(m): 6:24am
This is outrageous. This one pass Igbo bride price
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by franklynsunny(m): 6:26am
Na traditional wedding
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by modath(f): 6:29am
JeffreyJamez:
I am Yoruba, I've seen lists.... My opinion on this particular list remain unchanged...
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by Buharimustgo: 6:41am
So where will the trainee get money to buy all that?She wants to make sure she returns all the money she stole in case she did it
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by Archaa(m): 6:55am
.Some posters above are already debunking the obvious fact forgetting that most people here have either lived or still living in some parts of South West and should have knowledge of most of your cultures
My mechanic was once a victim of these practices and his senior servants are still facing the same challenges
.
another poster quickly name it (April fool) ...propagandists everywhere
.
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by sarrki(m): 6:58am
Not bahd
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by sarrki(m): 6:58am
eleko1:
Kodewa ribe oooo
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by Archaa(m): 7:06am
ZirdoRoray:
It's not a Nigeria thingy...each geographical region with unique life style
in this regard, Igbos offers a soft landing for an apprentice by helping to finance not just h/her freedom but assisting the apprentice to get established after serving the agreed number of years with their masters
meanwhile, the list of items required for marriage in Igbo land can be said to be on the high side while Yorubas might not request half of it from a suitor, so it's vis-veser
Housas in the other way round would frustrate you with religion
.
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by krozay(m): 7:09am
After u pay for everything on that list NA to marry the tailor's daughter be dat
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by LordOfNaira: 8:01am
modath:
Fabrication ke.
I have a cousin who learnt tailoring. She came to my office one morning and brought the list. Obviously, she was running around to gather the money. The list was ridiculous: crates of eggs for alaga, crates of eggs for Oga agba, this for aladura, that for aladura agba. This list is even small. I think I even saw something like industrial sewing machine on my cousin's list. I told her it was exploitation of the highest order but she told me she must do it or they won't let her have a shop of her own.
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by Goldenheart(m): 8:36am
even the gods can't demand this
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by ncesso75(f): 8:36am
I refuse to believe this
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by POpikin: 8:36am
OK the list is good
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by sunnyside16(m): 8:36am
kuku kill the apprentice na........nonsense
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by money121(m): 8:37am
youngest85:
Afonja dowry or flat head own
|Re: List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) by henrydadon(m): 8:38am
this cant be real
