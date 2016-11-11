Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / List Of Things Lagos Tailor Demands From Apprentices Before Their Freedom (Pic) (8573 Views)

In the list are the items a Lagos tailor demands from her apprentices before giving them their freedom. List is obviously more than what many Nigerian men pay as bride price.



In the list are the items a Lagos tailor demands from her apprentices before giving them their freedom. List is obviously more than what many Nigerian men pay as bride price.

Dis one don pass afonja dowry list sef 7 Likes 1 Share

Naija bloggers!! Fabricators per excellence! Making up "stories" since 14 AD! 15 Likes

hmmmn! I comment my reserve

poverty na bastard! Ounje ile oga ni owuro!poverty na bastard! 4 Likes

Naija bloggers!! Fabricators per excellence!

That's not fabrication...This one is good sef....The one that was given to my sister when she finished learning hair dressing was worse than this. Iffa hear say we do anything. We gave the lady 20k, let whatever wants to happen let it happen.Rubbish. NA my sister head she wan use take plan wedding.

I wouldn't want to believe this, but if its true, then it means the recession is really biting hard on the tailor.



Maybe, he/she is tryna save up for the next generation, and other generations to come.



SMH 1 Like

That's not fabrication...This one is good sef....The one that was given to my sister when she finished learning hair dressing was worse than this. Iffa hear say we do anything. We gave the lady 20k, let whatever wants to happen let it happen. Rubbish. NA my sister head she wan use take plan wedding.



Did you look at it closely? Do a calculation? I'm a woman, I go to the market on the regular, what you are looking at on that list is give or take ...300k+-



20 meat pie? From Tastee or Tantis? Really? 3 cartons of milk ? For what?



I've seen some outrageous lists in my time but this is a Joke! I still call bull!!



Did you look at it closely? Do a calculation? I'm a woman, I go to the market on the regular, what you are looking at on that list is give or take ...300k+-

20 meat pie? From Tastee or Tantis? Really? 3 cartons of milk ? For what?

I've seen some outrageous lists in my time but this is a Joke! I still call bull!!

P.S, Maltina made 2 entries, 2 crates & 6 crates.

Nigerians and their backward Mentality. To free an apprentice, you should make them do lots of skillful works in that line of trade before giving them freedom. 3 Likes

Did you look at it closely? Do a calculation? I'm a woman, I go to the market on the regular, what you are looking at on that list is give or take half a million naira....300k+- , Really? 3 cartons of milk ? For what? Unless it's just a bargaining step...



I've seen some outrageous lists in my time but this is a Joke! I still call bull!!



P.S, Maltina made 2 entries, 2 crates & 6 crates.





..... and me I'm telling you now that this is nothing compared to what was given to my sister....When asked what it was for,the lady said it's for the Association and market people and she mentioned some other people too. And I was like ,"so you want to use my sister's head to​ feed people's family in the name of freedom eh".



..... and me I'm telling you now that this is nothing compared to what was given to my sister....When asked what it was for,the lady said it's for the Association and market people and she mentioned some other people too. And I was like ,"so you want to use my sister's head to​ feed people's family in the name of freedom eh".

That's what this yoruba people do in the name of "freedom". Believe it or not.

Did you look at it closely? Do a calculation? I'm a woman, I go to the market on the regular, what you are looking at on that list is give or take ...300k+-



20 meat pie? From Tastee or Tantis? Really? 3 cartons of milk ? For what?



I've seen some outrageous lists in my time but this is a Joke! I still call bull!!



P.S, Maltina made 2 entries, 2 crates & 6 crates.





Look at the numbering of the Maltina and you'll see it falls under different categories. That means it's for different set of people Look at the numbering of the Maltina and you'll see it falls under different categories. That means it's for different set of people 1 Like

Did you look at it closely? Do a calculation? I'm a woman, I go to the market on the regular, what you are looking at on that list is give or take ...300k+-



20 meat pie? From Tastee or Tantis? Really? 3 cartons of milk ? For what?



I've seen some outrageous lists in my time but this is a Joke! I still call bull!!



P.S, Maltina made 2 entries, 2 crates & 6 crates.



the full list

Joke of the century. April fool I guess

Nigerians and their backward Mentality. To free an apprentice, you should make them do lots of skillful works in that line of trade before giving them freedom.

This is not a Nigerian thing but a Yoruba thing. What the igbo people do for freedom is set up a shop for the apprentice ( I might be wrong tho) but I know the Igbos don't demand this kind of things for freedom....





This is not a Nigerian thing but a Yoruba thing. What the igbo people do for freedom is set up a shop for the apprentice ( I might be wrong tho) but I know the Igbos don't demand this kind of things for freedom....

Maybe to come and knock door for wedding

onijekuje, alatenuje ni oga ransoranso yi.Ewo ni owo oga oga after the first oga? which one be 30 wraps of fufu?is the madam iya Ijebu? onijekuje, alatenuje ni oga ransoranso yi.Ewo ni owo oga oga after the first oga? which one be 30 wraps of fufu?is the madam iya Ijebu? 4 Likes

This is outrageous. This one pass Igbo bride price

Na traditional wedding

..... and me I'm telling you now that this is nothing compared to what was given to my sister....When asked what it was for,the lady said it's for the Association and market people and she mentioned some other people too. And I was like ,"so you want to use my sister's head to​ feed people's family in the name of freedom eh".



That's what this yoruba people do in the name of "freedom". Believe it or not.

I am Yoruba, I've seen lists.... My opinion on this particular list remain unchanged... I am Yoruba, I've seen lists.... My opinion on this particular list remain unchanged... 4 Likes

So where will the trainee get money to buy all that?She wants to make sure she returns all the money she stole in case she did it 2 Likes

.Some posters above are already debunking the obvious fact forgetting that most people here have either lived or still living in some parts of South West and should have knowledge of most of your cultures





My mechanic was once a victim of these practices and his senior servants are still facing the same challenges

.



another poster quickly name it (April fool) ...propagandists everywhere

. 1 Like

Not bahd

onijekuje, alatenuje ni oga ransoranso yi.Ewo ni owo oga oga after the first oga? which one be 30 wraps of fufu?is the madam iya Ijebu?



Kodewa ribe oooo Kodewa ribe oooo 1 Like

Nigerians and their backward Mentality. To free an apprentice, you should make them do lots of skillful works in that line of trade before giving them freedom.

It's not a Nigeria thingy...each geographical region with unique life style





in this regard, Igbos offers a soft landing for an apprentice by helping to finance not just h/her freedom but assisting the apprentice to get established after serving the agreed number of years with their masters





meanwhile, the list of items required for marriage in Igbo land can be said to be on the high side while Yorubas might not request half of it from a suitor, so it's vis-veser





Housas in the other way round would frustrate you with religion

It's not a Nigeria thingy...each geographical region with unique life style

in this regard, Igbos offers a soft landing for an apprentice by helping to finance not just h/her freedom but assisting the apprentice to get established after serving the agreed number of years with their masters

meanwhile, the list of items required for marriage in Igbo land can be said to be on the high side while Yorubas might not request half of it from a suitor, so it's vis-veser

Housas in the other way round would frustrate you with religion

After u pay for everything on that list NA to marry the tailor's daughter be dat

Naija bloggers!! Fabricators per excellence! Making up "stories" since 14 AD!

Fabrication ke.



Fabrication ke.

I have a cousin who learnt tailoring. She came to my office one morning and brought the list. Obviously, she was running around to gather the money. The list was ridiculous: crates of eggs for alaga, crates of eggs for Oga agba, this for aladura, that for aladura agba. This list is even small. I think I even saw something like industrial sewing machine on my cousin's list. I told her it was exploitation of the highest order but she told me she must do it or they won't let her have a shop of her own.

even the gods can't demand this even the gods can't demand this





I refuse to believe this I refuse to believe this







kuku kill the apprentice na........nonsense

youngest85:

Dis one don pass afonja dowry list sef

Afonja dowry or flat head own Afonja dowry or flat head own