No doubt Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode is working, He has really transformed Lagos. See the view of the newly commissioned Aboru-Abesan link bridge and adjourning roads at night



One of the difference between fayose and ambode is that fayose.

Will build bridge where there is no water, build flyover, dualize road just to make;

1. name as the first person to do it

2.to embezzle money through kickbacks and

3.to deceive gullible people of ekiti

All these projects are not needed in those places. Come to ekiti and see the fly over he is constructing and you will shake head for us.

Despite the construction of the bridge no a mint hold up for the area.

If you see semi towns fayose is giving dualized road, you will open mouth.

All these projects are pure misplacement of priorities just like the Congo of rice and 200 naira he distributes once in a month in ekiti for random people.

while Ambode sees problem and provide solution without delay.

This man will get to a place and see a problem then the next you see its solution.



At the end who is making name, building a lasting legacy and wining people's mind.?



I do ask, where is the fountain of the knowledge in Ekiti state?



Dedicating this page to all ekiti people who has been reduced to refugee and destitute, I pray you wise up next year June.



Gtb has left ekiti now because fayose asked them to bring 10m as tax meanwhile they have just 100k as debt. There is GOD in ekiti

Ambode just do and complete the Lagos light rail project... it is far far more important to bring the drastic changes Lagos needs as the trail blazer of the nation. Enough of buses plying and destroying the environment.



Lagos lightrail project wa da?



Even though strategies for ensuring to run efficient modern and reliable train services have been mapped out, Ambode believed the federal government “has a duty to state governments to build light rail or metro line.” Under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State has indentified seven routes, though has been having difficulties with the federal government on their implementation.



Ambode cited the on-going construction of Light Rail (Blue Line), which he said, was at advanced stage. He, also, cited the proposed red line, which he said the federal government just approved the right of way after several years. He mentioned the plan to construct a Marina-Ikoyi-Lekki Monorail on which the state had partnered the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).



Obviously, Ambode admitted that the national railway project “marks a new dawn in the transformation of our transport infrastructure.” However, he sought cooperation and understanding of the federal government, especially the Nigeria Railway Corporation when the state rolls out its Red Line Project, which he said, would be constructed parallel to the Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan railway.



With federal cooperation, he said the state’s proposed Red Line Project “will breathe a new lease of life into our roads and highways. A direct benefit of this project is that containers and goods from the Apapa Port will now be transported by rail thereby reducing the number of trailers and other heavy duty vehicles on our roads. It will end gridlock; ease burden on roads and reduce deplorable roads.”



As the federal government facilitates linking states and cities together, he canvassed the need for monorail and light rail, which he said, would serve public interest in a metropolis like Lagos State. He, therefore, emphasised the need for the federal government and all its ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) “to be enablers rather than constituting cogs in the wheel of states that want to make progress.” Nice one.Ambode just do and complete the Lagos light rail project... it is far far more important to bring the drastic changes Lagos needs as the trail blazer of the nation. Enough of buses plying and destroying the environment.Lagos lightrail project wa da? 5 Likes

This project is of personal gain to ambode and his godfathers,it is for sentimental reasons,corruption and stealing,ambode is a rogue 2 Likes

very good.Ambode is really working unlike that one that gave Okada riders helmets and later collected it back with left hand.

profhezekiah:

Are u OK ??

mrvitalis:



ta should monitor this wicked contractor, 1 Like

profhezekiah:

This project is of personal gain to ambode and his godfathers,it is for sentimental reasons,corruption and stealing,ambode is a rogue

If he does nothing you complain, if he does something you still complain, y has hatred destroyed ur sense of reasoning and ur sense of appreciating whatever u

You call a man, who has dwarfed his predecessors' achievements, a rogue? What has ur own father achieved? I doubt if there are any achievers in ur family.

If he does nothing you complain, if he does something you still complain, y has hatred destroyed ur sense of reasoning and ur sense of appreciating whatever u is good?

You call a man, who has dwarfed his predecessors' achievements, a rogue? What has ur own father achieved? I doubt if there are any achievers in ur family.

From your comment I can c that you are a hate filled person , a bigot, a rogue and a motor park tout

Ambode is seriously working and Lagos is improving 3 Likes 1 Share

SmartchoicesNG:



Ambode just do and complete the Lagos light rail project... it is far far more important to bring the drastic changes Lagos needs as the trail blazer of the nation. Enough of buses plying and destroying the environment.



Lagos lightrail project wa da? profhezekiah:

go to ur state and snap the projects ur state governors that are still battling to pay salaries have completed...people of hate sees nothing good.

profhezekiah:

your iQ is so low i wonder why you're still allowed to roam the street cos ur sense of reasoning is as poor as a maaad man

Lanretoye:



LAGOS. Tell me your own? Omo ati oko wa baa ile je...

eleko1:

very good.Ambode is really working unlike that one that gave Okada riders helmets and later collected it back with left hand.

Setback as Lagos light rail December date flops

The much anticipated $1.2 billion Blue Line light rail project under construction on the Lagos-Badagry corridor faces yet another setback as it can no longer meet the December 2016 completion date. BusinessDay can reveal that the construction work will not be completed until the middle of 2017 while actual commercial take-off is likely to be…

https://www.businessdayonline.com/setback-as-lagos-light-rail-december-date-flops/ what is happening with the light rail? I can not wait o.... any gist?





2017 no train yet

Where is the Train o oooh
2017 no train yet
Haba

Lanretoye:



go to ur state and snap the projects ur state governors that are still battling to pay salaries have completed...people of hate sees nothing good. moufan:

your iQ is so low i wonder why you're still allowed to roam the street cos ur sense of reasoning is as poor as a maaad man

I ll av love to reply ur useless comments but for d adage dat says what an adult see when sitting a kid will never see it when he climbs a tree empty ur cup 1st and get understanding zxcvb:





If he does nothing you complain, if he does something you still complain, y has hatred destroyed ur sense of reasoning and ur sense of appreciating whatever u

is good?

You call a man, who has dwarfed his predecessors' achievements, a rogue? What has ur own father achieved? I doubt if there are any achievers in ur family.

I ll av love to reply ur useless comments but for d adage dat says what an adult see when sitting a kid will never see it when he climbs a tree empty ur cup 1st and get understanding

profhezekiah:

I ll av love to reply ur useless comments but for d adage dat says what an adult see when sitting a kid will never see it when he climbs a tree empty ur cup 1st and get understanding

C this clown who regards himself as an "Adult" I laugh in Mandarin.... Dude appreciate good things so u might live long and quit acting like a child

zxcvb:





U still lack understanding

Udom is sleeping in Akwa Ibom



From Akpabio (barca) to Udom (akwa Utd)



what a downgrade 2 Likes

Abeg who link bridge don epp?

Why do things always have to be unnecessarily difficult all the time especially as regards education in this country?

For the past one week since the long awaited almighty JAMB registration started, i have heard different very discouraging stories of how people are being treated like lower animals in the bank and even worse at JAMB examination centres just to have themselves registered for JAMB. The Worst is that the whole thing has become an issue of "you have to know somebody that knows somebody that knows somebody" to help you bypass the poor man's child on the line who has been coming to the bank for days just for JAMB registration but no body would attend to him because he is of no affluence. Even heard of people sleeping at a centre to complete the process! Now, what impression are the concerned bodies trying to pass to these young minds?! That is now one big crime to seek education as a person if you don't belong to the class of the "high & mighty" of the society Sometimes, I can't help but ask where Nigeria is headed for as a nation, and more tempted even to ask if it is not just one big illusion appearing real that a free and fair country will ever be able to emerge out of a county as totally decayed in every sector as Nigeria.

All these stress just for JAMB registration What will it look like to secure the admission

Why does it always seems like almost every step taken in this administration for the suppose betterment of the poor masses always end up inflicting more pain on them
Why do things always have to be unnecessarily difficult all the time especially as regards education in this country?

For the past one week since the long awaited almighty JAMB registration started, i have heard different very discouraging stories of how people are being treated like lower animals in the bank and even worse at JAMB examination centres just to have themselves registered for JAMB. The Worst is that the whole thing has become an issue of "you have to know somebody that knows somebody that knows somebody" to help you bypass the poor man's child on the line who has been coming to the bank for days just for JAMB registration but no body would attend to him because he is of no affluence. Even heard of people sleeping at a centre to complete the process! Now, what impression are the concerned bodies trying to pass to these young minds?! That is now one big crime to seek education as a person if you don't belong to the class of the "high & mighty" of the society
Sometimes, I can't help but ask where Nigeria is headed for as a nation, and more tempted even to ask if it is not just one big illusion appearing real that a free and fair country will ever be able to emerge out of a county as totally decayed in every sector as Nigeria.

All these stress just for JAMB registration
What will it look like to secure the admission

Indeed, God, in You alone our hope is found!

I hope the street lights go last ooo 1 Like

waiting for road side seller to occupy that place sharply 1 Like

Gidi is gidiing, wailers are wailing, zombies are zombiing.



Ambode is ambodeing. Let the development keep coming.

It's obvious Nigeria has only one state that is working, Lagos state, others are battling with only recurrent expenditures and sharing the balance.

profhezekiah:

This project is of personal gain to ambode and his godfathers,it is for sentimental reasons,corruption and stealing,ambode is a rogue

Mumu like you,shebi the ikorodu road renovation and expansion is to Fashola's gain abi? Who ever told you Ambode resides in Iyana Ipaja,see how petty you and your ilk can be? Guy....borrow some sense man