|The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by eyesoflagos: 5:21am On Apr 03
THE NEWLY COMMISSIONED ABORU-ABESAN LINK BRIDGE AND ADJOURNING ROADS AT NIGHT
No doubt Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode is working, He has really transformed Lagos. See the view of the newly commissioned Aboru-Abesan link bridge and adjourning roads at night
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by ademega(m): 5:27am On Apr 03
One of the difference between fayose and ambode is that fayose.
Will build bridge where there is no water, build flyover, dualize road just to make;
1. name as the first person to do it
2.to embezzle money through kickbacks and
3.to deceive gullible people of ekiti
Note.
All these projects are not needed in those places. Come to ekiti and see the fly over he is constructing and you will shake head for us.
Despite the construction of the bridge no a mint hold up for the area.
If you see semi towns fayose is giving dualized road, you will open mouth.
All these projects are pure misplacement of priorities just like the Congo of rice and 200 naira he distributes once in a month in ekiti for random people.
while Ambode sees problem and provide solution without delay.
This man will get to a place and see a problem then the next you see its solution.
At the end who is making name, building a lasting legacy and wining people's mind.?
I do ask, where is the fountain of the knowledge in Ekiti state?
Dedicating this page to all ekiti people who has been reduced to refugee and destitute, I pray you wise up next year June.
Gtb has left ekiti now because fayose asked them to bring 10m as tax meanwhile they have just 100k as debt. There is GOD in ekiti
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by EmeritusMbaM: 5:29am On Apr 03
Good one. God bless Gidi.
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 5:31am On Apr 03
Nice one.
Ambode just do and complete the Lagos light rail project... it is far far more important to bring the drastic changes Lagos needs as the trail blazer of the nation. Enough of buses plying and destroying the environment.
Lagos lightrail project wa da?
Even though strategies for ensuring to run efficient modern and reliable train services have been mapped out, Ambode believed the federal government “has a duty to state governments to build light rail or metro line.” Under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State has indentified seven routes, though has been having difficulties with the federal government on their implementation.
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by Justuceleague2: 5:53am On Apr 03
Beautiful
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by profhezekiah: 5:59am On Apr 03
This project is of personal gain to ambode and his godfathers,it is for sentimental reasons,corruption and stealing,ambode is a rogue
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by eleko1: 6:06am On Apr 03
very good.Ambode is really working unlike that one that gave Okada riders helmets and later collected it back with left hand.
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 6:09am On Apr 03
profhezekiah:Are u OK ??
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by profhezekiah: 6:15am On Apr 03
mrvitalis:? ? ?? ? ? ? ? ?
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by DATMAT(m): 6:25am On Apr 03
ta should monitor this wicked contractor,
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by zxcvb: 6:26am On Apr 03
profhezekiah:
If he does nothing you complain, if he does something you still complain, y has hatred destroyed ur sense of reasoning and ur sense of appreciating whatever u
is good?
You call a man, who has dwarfed his predecessors' achievements, a rogue? What has ur own father achieved? I doubt if there are any achievers in ur family.
From your comment I can c that you are a hate filled person , a bigot, a rogue and a motor park tout
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by Benchuko1(m): 6:36am On Apr 03
Ambode is seriously working and Lagos is improving
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by ginajet(f): 6:37am On Apr 03
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by Lanretoye(m): 6:41am On Apr 03
SmartchoicesNG:
profhezekiah:go to ur state and snap the projects ur state governors that are still battling to pay salaries have completed...people of hate sees nothing good.
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by moufan(m): 7:09am On Apr 03
profhezekiah:your iQ is so low i wonder why you're still allowed to roam the street cos ur sense of reasoning is as poor as a maaad man
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 7:13am On Apr 03
Lanretoye:LAGOS. Tell me your own? Omo ati oko wa baa ile je...
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by moufan(m): 7:13am On Apr 03
nice one to ambode,the best governor in nigeria
no other governor come close to the man
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 7:24am On Apr 03
what is happening with the light rail? I can not wait o.... any gist?
eleko1:
Setback as Lagos light rail December date flops
https://www.businessdayonline.com/setback-as-lagos-light-rail-december-date-flops/
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 7:43am On Apr 03
Where is the Train o oooh
2017 no train yet
Haba
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by profhezekiah: 9:25am On Apr 03
Lanretoye:
moufan:I ll av love to reply ur useless comments but for d adage dat says what an adult see when sitting a kid will never see it when he climbs a tree empty ur cup 1st and get understanding
zxcvb:
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by zxcvb: 10:56am On Apr 03
profhezekiah:
C this clown who regards himself as an "Adult" I laugh in Mandarin.... Dude appreciate good things so u might live long and quit acting like a child
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by profhezekiah: 1:16pm On Apr 03
zxcvb:U still lack understanding
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 10:52pm On Apr 03
ambode is doing
well
Udom is sleeping in Akwa Ibom
From Akpabio (barca) to Udom (akwa Utd)
what a downgrade
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by madgoat(m): 10:52pm On Apr 03
Abeg who link bridge don epp?
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by tobtap: 10:53pm On Apr 03
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by philtex(m): 10:53pm On Apr 03
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by kelvinUchiha: 10:55pm On Apr 03
I hope the street lights go last ooo
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 10:56pm On Apr 03
waiting for road side seller to occupy that place sharply
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 10:56pm On Apr 03
Gidi is gidiing, wailers are wailing, zombies are zombiing.
Ambode is ambodeing. Let the development keep coming.
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by property123: 10:56pm On Apr 03
It's obvious Nigeria has only one state that is working, Lagos state, others are battling with only recurrent expenditures and sharing the balance.
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by muffyt05: 10:57pm On Apr 03
profhezekiah:
Mumu like you,shebi the ikorodu road renovation and expansion is to Fashola's gain abi? Who ever told you Ambode resides in Iyana Ipaja,see how petty you and your ilk can be? Guy....borrow some sense man
|Re: The Newly Commissioned Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge At Night (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:58pm On Apr 03
Ambo ti de
