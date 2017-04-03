Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido's Daughter, Imade Cute In Yoruba Outfits (Photos, Video) (2218 Views)

Cute

This Davido baby go make sense gaan by the time she's 18

Fine girl



SNOWCREAM:

Not bad.

Afonja babe. You are cute though

ok. what shud we do

Cutie daughter of an irresponsible father 1 Like

So whose genes is this? Cos both mama and papa

tatty billion for the account ooo

baby pana baby pana

she looks smart

na hausa outfit she for wear nah

cute

Cute