Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist (7025 Views)
|Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by Kolababe: 11:17am
A Nigerian journalist, Morakinyo Olugbiji has called out Wizkid as having the most violent and immature fans out of all Nigerian artistes. The popular journalist and PR consultant shared a screen shot of one of his articles published in 2014 and claimed he received massive threats and bullying from fans of the "Daddy-Yo" crooner
A friend just sent me a link to remind me of this 2014 article i wrote which almost landed me in 'trouble'. Kudos to Wizkid for his rhythmic sound, but i think he may have the most violence-prone and immature fans out of all the Nigerian artistes. The article, "Top 10 worst songs of 2014" was my honest and blunt yet slightly sarcastic opinion about the crap some Nigerian artistes churned out as music that year. So viral was it, that some Hausa radio & TV stations including Hausa blogs reviewed it in their language. However, the cyber threats and bullying i received following the publication of that piece was as overwhelming as the virality of the article itself. All the threats and bullying came from no other than Wizkid's fans or should i say, those who claimed to be his fans. My emails, Twitter handle and Facebook timeline/inbox were filled with hate words and threats not for the other artistes mentioned in the article, but for disapproving Wizkid's song "In My Bed". Many of them threatened to kill or injure me. That was the reason i could easily relate when last year, popular blogger Linda Ikeji cried out that she was receiving serious threats following her brawl with the unarguably gifted artiste. I really don't know the 'thing' about Wizkid's music or personality that attract violent fans. Even Olamide who claim to be king of the 'streets' can not be said to attract such aggressive fans. A case in point was during Olamide's Headies' issues with Don Jazzy. Despite his threats against the Supreme Mavins' boss not to come to his hood, what fans of both parties were clamouring for was for them to settle their rift. That explains why there was massive jubilation on the social media when the matter was resolved. During the heat, fans were mostly busy online analysing who was 'bigger' and richer between Don Jazzy and Olamide, not how to butcher one for another. Sadly, same can not be said of Wizkid based on experience and testimonials. Don't be surprised if any moment from now, some strangers storm my page to start cursing and threatening to kill me all in the name of being Wizkid's fans. But before they get here..."
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by jtabdulrahman: 3:12pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by GreenMavro: 3:12pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by showlight101(m): 3:12pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by brostheo(m): 3:12pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by fuckerstard: 3:12pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by tuoyoojo(m): 3:12pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by shizzy7(f): 3:13pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by tobtap: 3:13pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by Dottore: 3:13pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by rectitude(m): 3:13pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by unclezuma: 3:13pm
I wonder what Olamide has...?
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by tintingz(m): 3:13pm
20 man shall fall that day if you cross my lane ~ Wizkid
Wizkid has fans international, oga abeg no cross his lane.
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by Ijaya123: 3:13pm
How is that under his control?
Another attention seeker. And the Mod that push this to FP...
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by kenerics4932: 3:14pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by Rapsainot: 3:15pm
I really don't know the 'thing' about Wizkid's music or personality that attract violent fans.Why don't you save yourself the stress and go ask IFA. After broadcasting unverified news , y'all will be claiming man hunt when they come for you. If some one puts up your blog among the worst 10, I'm sure you won't take it easy with that person. You people sha want to stay relevant sha. Oya enjoy your 5 minutes fame!
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by Cladez(m): 3:15pm
And you have the most ............ brain. Someone help me complete it
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by mars123(m): 3:15pm
Most violent fans? Blogger can you hear yourself?
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by kenerics4932: 3:16pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by ednut1(m): 3:16pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by DCMIX(m): 3:17pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by Swegzfreak: 3:17pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by wanted222(m): 3:18pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by Mophasa: 3:18pm
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by nairaman66(m): 3:19pm
And, what else? I guess the journalist have forgotten his modus operandi
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by firebaby: 3:19pm
See beef......take is or leave it wizkid is born to reign
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by adorablepepple(f): 3:20pm
the way some dudes seek for attention ehn.... nawa.you carried 2014 issue down to 2017. Wizkid has achieved lot since then oo,what have you achieved
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by henrydadon(m): 3:20pm
lol..the most stupid post have read all day
how is it wizkid fault that his suppose fan are out of control..
na wa o
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by otunbakplu(m): 3:20pm
I made front page..I dedicate this to all Uniosun student enjoy your holidays...
And be prepared for rain semester
|Re: Wizkid Has The Most Violent Fans - Morakinyo Olugbiji, Nigerian Journalist by holluwai(m): 3:21pm
This one get sense so?
