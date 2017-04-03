



A friend just sent me a link to remind me of this 2014 article i wrote which almost landed me in 'trouble'. Kudos to Wizkid for his rhythmic sound, but i think he may have the most violence-prone and immature fans out of all the Nigerian artistes. The article, "Top 10 worst songs of 2014" was my honest and blunt yet slightly sarcastic opinion about the crap some Nigerian artistes churned out as music that year. So viral was it, that some Hausa radio & TV stations including Hausa blogs reviewed it in their language. However, the cyber threats and bullying i received following the publication of that piece was as overwhelming as the virality of the article itself. All the threats and bullying came from no other than Wizkid's fans or should i say, those who claimed to be his fans. My emails, Twitter handle and Facebook timeline/inbox were filled with hate words and threats not for the other artistes mentioned in the article, but for disapproving Wizkid's song "In My Bed". Many of them threatened to kill or injure me. That was the reason i could easily relate when last year, popular blogger Linda Ikeji cried out that she was receiving serious threats following her brawl with the unarguably gifted artiste. I really don't know the 'thing' about Wizkid's music or personality that attract violent fans. Even Olamide who claim to be king of the 'streets' can not be said to attract such aggressive fans. A case in point was during Olamide's Headies' issues with Don Jazzy. Despite his threats against the Supreme Mavins' boss not to come to his hood, what fans of both parties were clamouring for was for them to settle their rift. That explains why there was massive jubilation on the social media when the matter was resolved. During the heat, fans were mostly busy online analysing who was 'bigger' and richer between Don Jazzy and Olamide, not how to butcher one for another. Sadly, same can not be said of Wizkid based on experience and testimonials. Don't be surprised if any moment from now, some strangers storm my page to start cursing and threatening to kill me all in the name of being Wizkid's fans. But before they get here..."



