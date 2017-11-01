₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by Drinokrane: 9:37am
In declaring her ambition to make the forthcoming year a quite ferocious one for her career, after winning her first AFRIMA, Tiwa Savage just might have hinted the potentiality of her having a second child.
The ‘Malo’ singer who won the award for Best Female (West Africa) declared that 2018 is going to be a savage year as she isn’t slowing down.
In making this declaration, she added sarcastically that she is resolved and not even getting pregnant again can stop her.
She Wrote;
"My first #Afrima ... I don't take it for granted. Thank you to everyone that keep supporting me First of many because believe me 2018 is going to be bloody
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/if-i-get-pregnant-again-tiwa-savage.html
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by concupiscent: 9:38am
"There's something about this Lady, she hasn't got all that physical attractiveness but her sexual appeal is stronger than the earth's gravitational pull. Sad thing she's married else I would love to sing some solemn sensual rhythms to her ears as my hands trace down her spine"
-concupiscent
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by GraveMan(m): 9:40am
#EvenIfIGetPregnantAgain What Will Happen Na? U Wan Win Grammy?
1 Like
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by internationalman(m): 9:57am
As for me she only has one hit 'Eminado'
A lot of guys like her not bcoz of her music but bcoz dey fantasise and masturbate visualizing her..
She sings nothing. Chidinma is even d worst.
1 Like
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by Tamarapetty(f): 10:34am
okay, we're waiting
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by Afrok(m): 11:16am
I'll simply congratulate her coz its none of my business...
7 Likes
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by BruncleZuma: 11:38am
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by Evablizin(f): 11:38am
Nairaland and irrelevant news are like lala and birthday post.
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by myjobsfinder(m): 11:38am
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by DONADAMS(m): 11:39am
this is not news biko,,..well what's my business... I'm 9th to comment..maybe the person below has something sensible to say
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by paulchineduN(m): 11:39am
If u like, born triplet. It doesn't buy agege bread talk more of putting food on my table.
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by abdultarki(m): 11:40am
Tamarapetty:
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by MYBLOCUS: 11:40am
OMO THE LAST PICX THOUGH SEE AS THE KPEKUS SHOOT LIKE MEAT PIE
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by ALAYORMII: 11:40am
I won't be surprised if I discover that she's pregnant already
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by Sirheny007(m): 11:41am
Enyia if you want to get pregnant in 2018,
You can start having sex now.
Now get lost.
1 Like
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by Chevalier(m): 11:41am
concupiscent:
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by ekensi01(m): 11:43am
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by pyyxxaro: 11:43am
MYBLOCUS:
Go chop am naaaa
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by ajimotoke(m): 11:44am
am just here to read comment thats all.....
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by highchief1: 11:44am
concupiscent:shes dirty look her closely
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by femi4: 11:45am
internationalman:You ll just die of hypertension
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by Josh44s(m): 11:46am
All these nonsense blogger don spoil this site finish with their irrelevant and useless news. What’s our business if this Okpo decides to born another pikin
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by highchief1: 11:46am
MYBLOCUS:something wey almost burst my phone screen
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by Nathdoug(m): 11:47am
MYBLOCUS:hahahaha....yeye fowl..kpekus kill you
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by jazinogold(m): 11:47am
so Weytin go happen if u get pregnant?
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by slawomir: 11:48am
good for her
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by Vision2045(m): 11:51am
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by emperordelis(m): 11:52am
MYBLOCUS:hehehehe,u no go kill person
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by Tweetysparkles(f): 11:53am
the husband can't wait to knack her once again... the babe too sexy aswear
|Re: "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 by correctguy101(m): 11:53am
concupiscent:
This here proves you're a real man with the real complete male predatory instinct...
Even from a thousand miles, you too could smell the sensual aura she oozes....
She's got no physical attractiveness, but the sexual appeal, no go there....
Only a beta male wouldn't smell it....
I see you my guy, you're an Alpha male....
Take cool your thirst....
1 Like 1 Share
