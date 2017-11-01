Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Even If I Get Pregnant..." - Tiwa Savage Hints At Second Baby In 2018 (4344 Views)

"Tonto Dikeh Pregnant Again" Amidst Marital Crisis [PICS] / Chacha Eke Faani Is Pregnant Again Cradles Her Baby Bump In New Photos / BankyW Pleads With Teebillz, Tunji Balogun As He Hints At Committing Suicide (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The ‘Malo’ singer who won the award for Best Female (West Africa) declared that 2018 is going to be a savage year as she isn’t slowing down.



In making this declaration, she added sarcastically that she is resolved and not even getting pregnant again can stop her.



She Wrote;

"My first #Afrima ... I don't take it for granted. Thank you to everyone that keep supporting me First of many because believe me 2018 is going to be bloody

#AintTakingNoPrisonersNoMore

#AintGonnaSlowDown

#EvenIfIGetPregnantAgain�

#2018isGonnaBeSAVAGE #KeepUp"

http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/if-i-get-pregnant-again-tiwa-savage.html In declaring her ambition to make the forthcoming year a quite ferocious one for her career, after winning her first AFRIMA, Tiwa Savage just might have hinted the potentiality of her having a second child.The ‘Malo’ singer who won the award for Best Female (West Africa) declared that 2018 is going to be a savage year as she isn’t slowing down.In making this declaration, she added sarcastically that she is resolved and not even getting pregnant again can stop her.She Wrote;

"There's something about this Lady, she hasn't got all that physical attractiveness but her sexual appeal is stronger than the earth's gravitational pull. Sad thing she's married else I would love to sing some solemn sensual rhythms to her ears as my hands trace down her spine"



-concupiscent 17 Likes 2 Shares

#EvenIfIGetPregnantAgain What Will Happen Na? U Wan Win Grammy? 1 Like

As for me she only has one hit 'Eminado'



A lot of guys like her not bcoz of her music but bcoz dey fantasise and masturbate visualizing her..

She sings nothing. Chidinma is even d worst. 1 Like

okay, we're waiting

I'll simply congratulate her coz its none of my business... 7 Likes







Nairaland and irrelevant news are like lala and birthday post. Nairaland and irrelevant news are like lala and birthday post.

this is not news biko,,..well what's my business... I'm 9th to comment..maybe the person below has something sensible to say

If u like, born triplet. It doesn't buy agege bread talk more of putting food on my table.

Tamarapetty:

okay, we're waiting

OMO THE LAST PICX THOUGH SEE AS THE KPEKUS SHOOT LIKE MEAT PIE

I won't be surprised if I discover that she's pregnant already

Enyia if you want to get pregnant in 2018,

You can start having sex now.



Now get lost. 1 Like

concupiscent:

"There's something about this Lady, she hasn't got all that physical attractiveness but her sexual appeal is stronger than the earth's gravitational pull. Sad thing she's married else I would love to sing some solemn sensual rhythms to her ears as my hands trace down her spine"



-concupiscent

MYBLOCUS:

OMO THE LAST PICX THOUGH SEE AS THE KPEKUS SHOOT LIKE MEAT PIE





Go chop am naaaa Go chop am naaaa 2 Likes 1 Share

am just here to read comment thats all.....

concupiscent:

"There's something about this Lady, she hasn't got all that physical attractiveness but her sexual appeal is stronger than the earth's gravitational pull. Sad thing she's married else I would love to sing some solemn sensual rhythms to her ears as my hands trace down her spine"



-concupiscent shes dirty look her closely shes dirty look her closely

internationalman:

As for me she only has one hit 'Eminado'



A lot of guys like her not bcoz of her music but bcoz dey fantasise and masturbate visualizing her..

She sings nothing. Chidinma is even d worst. You ll just die of hypertension You ll just die of hypertension

All these nonsense blogger don spoil this site finish with their irrelevant and useless news. What’s our business if this Okpo decides to born another pikin

MYBLOCUS:

OMO THE LAST PICX THOUGH SEE AS THE KPEKUS SHOOT LIKE MEAT PIE something wey almost burst my phone screen something wey almost burst my phone screen 1 Like 1 Share

MYBLOCUS:

OMO THE LAST PICX THOUGH SEE AS THE KPEKUS SHOOT LIKE MEAT PIE hahahaha....yeye fowl..kpekus kill you hahahaha....yeye fowl..kpekus kill you 1 Like 1 Share

so Weytin go happen if u get pregnant?

good for her

I am Mandated to recruit for *Head of Credit and Marketing* for an Expanding MF Bank Located in Gbagada Lagos state.



*He/She Must Posses a First Degree in any of Banking & Finance, Marketing, Accounting.*



*Commendable Experience in similar/related position with proven track record*



*Must be Proficient in the use of Accounting Software*



*Smart, Articulate and Team work are essential Qualities*



*Experience with a Microfinance Bank will be an added advantage*



*Help refer/ Or if qualified send CV to *bsolomon.ifs@gmail.com*

With subject *HCM046*



Shortlisted qualified candidate will be contacted immediately for an Assessment Tomorrow 16th November by 10am.



*Pay : 130-150k*

MYBLOCUS:

OMO THE LAST PICX THOUGH SEE AS THE KPEKUS SHOOT LIKE MEAT PIE hehehehe,u no go kill person hehehehe,u no go kill person 1 Like 1 Share

the husband can't wait to knack her once again... the babe too sexy aswear