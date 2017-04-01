₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by informant001: 2:27pm
Pictured is a woman identified as Beauty Wilson who is said to be a victim of domestic violence by her husband who is a pastor. According to Phillip Obin who shared this, the woman's husband nearly killed her with beating yesterday after threatening to kill her and marry another woman. The husband has reportedly seized her phone and has also driven her out of their home without her 3 kids.
Read what Phillip shared on Facebook;
"Her name is Beauty Wilson. Her husband is a Pastor with Winners chapel, Ugonoba Branch in Benin City. Attached is her pictures. You can reach her brother via. He has seized her phone and drove her out without her 3 kids. He also pull her hairs off over a very minor issue. This isn't the first time. He told her not too long ago that he would kill her and marry another woman. He almost carried out that threat today.
The husband's phone no is . His name is Pastor Matthew Wilson. I can be reached also. She is my sister"
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/benin-pastor-descends-on-his-wife-after.html
1 Like
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by ladyF(f): 2:32pm
A winners chapel pastor for that matter. And he just finished preaching to his congregation yesterday...
20 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by Boleyndynasty2(f): 2:44pm
A pastor that can't control his temper, Is that one pastor? He even wants to get another wife sef
3 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by Pieromania: 2:46pm
Women should learn to be submissive to their husband,that is the problem of women of this days especially Nigerian women.This ego of 'we are all equal' has made most marriages miserable.That he is a pastor does not make him less a human
55 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by Likei(m): 2:46pm
most pastors are not really Christ like, they are in the church business for money.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by ipobarecriminals: 2:47pm
all those mushroom pastor self
6 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by Vickiweezy(m): 2:53pm
These modern day pastors sef
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by nairalandfreak: 2:54pm
I don't support domestic violence but I'd like to remind us all that pastorsare human too... Some women are worse than devil ... They would make even arch angels misbehave
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by ObikeNkem: 2:54pm
Another Igbo man in the news for the bad reason. We Igbos should stop disgracing our tribe. We Igbos should stop bringing shame and ridicle to ourself. We Igbos should stop dragging the name of our tribe in the mud.
7 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by pocohantas(f): 2:54pm
Pieromania:Shattap!yes...I told him to shattap! It's better to be silent, that open your mouth and display your stupidity. It's not an insult, it's an order. I'm doing him good
Especially which Nigerian women? African women are trained right from birth to worship men. You think you know more than the numerous Nigerian guys coming back every Xmas to pick wives? In saner climes, lots of you Nigerian men would be rotting in jail for various degrees of assault. That's why after ranting, you guys still marry Nigerian women. Only them can tolerate your big sh!it.
If a woman isn't submissive you do away with her and marry a submissive wife. You don't go beating your wife like an animal, even animals have rights these days. What if she dies in the process? Would anyone will listen to your story that she isn't submissive?
Hypocrites, when a woman's husband cheats on her, being emotional abuse...they advise her to pray. Then turn around to justify domestic violence, claiming it's the right punishment for verbal abuse. How do you know she isn't submissive? Maybe couples should start going physical on each other for every issue in the marriage. Let's see if the death rate in Nigeria won't rise...
Babez, if you see a good Nigerian man, hold am tight o. At this rate, the value of some Nigerian men would soon be like Zimbabwean dollars that year.
You all should keep quoting me, be rest assured you won't be dignified with a response.
69 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by ipobarecriminals: 2:54pm
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by Junior66(m): 2:54pm
Please touch not my anointed and leave the pastor alone. Pls dnt involve de police o incase MOG will rain causes on you. Do not judge him because he is an MOG. MOGs are anointed by God so they can never do wrong. God de their back. lolssssss
4 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by tosyne2much(m): 2:54pm
Like I told someone last week that marrying a pastor or a regular church goer does not even guarantee a happy marriage
Some chronic unbelievers will marry but will never experience what we call "abusive relationship".. That is, they're faithful to one another, there's mutual respect and understanding, while their pastors preaching to them every Sunday are even the ones that need marriage counseling
#Irony of life#
8 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by henrydadon(m): 2:55pm
another pastor in the news for beating his wife..why am i not surprised.
if you ask him now he will tell you God spoke to
him to do it.
still bunch of sheeples will flock to his chruch on Sunday to give him offering
2 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by positivelord: 2:55pm
married in church....divorced in facebook
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by marsoden: 2:55pm
Pieromania:
What nonsense are you blabbing?
20 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by Superpower(m): 2:56pm
Pieromania:you need help
12 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by yomi007k(m): 2:56pm
ladyF:
Story story...
So na only losers chapel pastor suppose dey beat dr wife....LadyF...ma bae ja.
3 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by Pieromania: 2:56pm
pocohantas:
E pain am
1 Like
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by ReaLFuckingOG: 2:56pm
Pieromania:U said it all my guy. . Women think say them fit use guy anyhow cos he is a soft pastor. Her cup don full
4 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by yankeedude(m): 2:56pm
All these pastors sha. I rest my case
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by marsoden: 2:56pm
ObikeNkem:
Silly you! What makes him Ibo?
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by abdulaz: 2:56pm
And I'm sure he preached to some sheeples yesterday and collected their offerings and tithes.
Religion is fraud.
1 Like
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by Livebygrace: 2:57pm
Pieromania:Whoever beats his wife is an animal.
15 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by Mopolchi: 2:57pm
Na waa All that glitters is not gold.
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by Barrywilly(m): 2:57pm
This is a pure blackmail from a troublesome wife. Try to hear the husband's side of the story before rushing to judge or condemn him
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by maxiuc(m): 2:57pm
That's why u have to read ur bible by ur yourself so that u can't be deceive by this evil men parading theirself as pastors
|Re: Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another by BrutalJab: 2:57pm
Seun should keep pushing anything Christian to FP.
Whereas, Atheists have no form of identification or sense of belonging.
Pathetic lots
1 Like
