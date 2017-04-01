Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another (20009 Views)

Read what Phillip shared on Facebook;



"Her name is Beauty Wilson. Her husband is a Pastor with Winners chapel, Ugonoba Branch in Benin City. Attached is her pictures. You can reach her brother via. He has seized her phone and drove her out without her 3 kids. He also pull her hairs off over a very minor issue. This isn't the first time. He told her not too long ago that he would kill her and marry another woman. He almost carried out that threat today.



The husband's phone no is . His name is Pastor Matthew Wilson. I can be reached also. She is my sister"



A winners chapel pastor for that matter. And he just finished preaching to his congregation yesterday... A winners chapel pastor for that matter. And he just finished preaching to his congregation yesterday... 20 Likes

He even wants to get another wife sef A pastor that can't control his temper, Is that one pastor?He even wants to get another wife sef 3 Likes

Women should learn to be submissive to their husband,that is the problem of women of this days especially Nigerian women.This ego of 'we are all equal' has made most marriages miserable.That he is a pastor does not make him less a human 55 Likes 1 Share

most pastors are not really Christ like, they are in the church business for money. 11 Likes 1 Share

all those mushroom pastor self all those mushroom pastor self 6 Likes





These modern day pastors sef 32 Likes 2 Shares

I don't support domestic violence but I'd like to remind us all that pastors​are human too... Some women are worse than devil ... They would make even arch angels misbehave 34 Likes 2 Shares

Another Igbo man in the news for the bad reason. We Igbos should stop disgracing our tribe. We Igbos should stop bringing shame and ridicle to ourself. We Igbos should stop dragging the name of our tribe in the mud. 7 Likes

Pieromania:

Women should learn to be submissive to their husband,that is the problem of women of this days especially Nigerian women.This ego of 'we are all equal' has made most marriages miserable.That he is a pastor does not make him less a human Shattap!yes...I told him to shattap! It's better to be silent, that open your mouth and display your stupidity. It's not an insult, it's an order. I'm doing him good



Especially which Nigerian women? African women are trained right from birth to worship men. You think you know more than the numerous Nigerian guys coming back every Xmas to pick wives? In saner climes, lots of you Nigerian men would be rotting in jail for various degrees of assault. That's why after ranting, you guys still marry Nigerian women. Only them can tolerate your big sh!it.



If a woman isn't submissive you do away with her and marry a submissive wife. You don't go beating your wife like an animal, even animals have rights these days. What if she dies in the process? Would anyone will listen to your story that she isn't submissive?



Hypocrites, when a woman's husband cheats on her, being emotional abuse...they advise her to pray. Then turn around to justify domestic violence, claiming it's the right punishment for verbal abuse. How do you know she isn't submissive? Maybe couples should start going physical on each other for every issue in the marriage. Let's see if the death rate in Nigeria won't rise...



Babez, if you see a good Nigerian man, hold am tight o. At this rate, the value of some Nigerian men would soon be like Zimbabwean dollars that year.



Please touch not my anointed and leave the pastor alone. Pls dnt involve de police o incase MOG will rain causes on you. Do not judge him because he is an MOG. MOGs are anointed by God so they can never do wrong. God de their back. lolssssss 4 Likes

Like I told someone last week that marrying a pastor or a regular church goer does not even guarantee a happy marriage



Some chronic unbelievers will marry but will never experience what we call "abusive relationship".. That is, they're faithful to one another, there's mutual respect and understanding, while their pastors preaching to them every Sunday are even the ones that need marriage counseling





#Irony of life# 8 Likes

another pastor in the news for beating his wife..why am i not surprised.



if you ask him now he will tell you God spoke to

him to do it.



still bunch of sheeples will flock to his chruch on Sunday to give him offering 2 Likes

married in church....divorced in facebook 17 Likes 1 Share

Pieromania:

Women should learn to be submissive to their husband,that is the problem of women of this days especially Nigerian women.This ego of 'we are all equal' has made most marriages miserable.That he is a pastor does not make him less a human

What nonsense are you blabbing? What nonsense are you blabbing? 20 Likes

Pieromania:

Women should learn to be submissive to their husband,that is the problem of women of this days especially Nigerian women.This ego of 'we are all equal' has made most marriages miserable.That he is a pastor does not make him less a human you need help you need help 12 Likes

ladyF:





A winners chapel pastor for that matter. And he just finished preaching to his congregation yesterday...



Story story...



So na only losers chapel pastor suppose dey beat dr wife....LadyF...ma bae ja. Story story...So na only losers chapel pastor suppose dey beat dr wife....LadyF...ma bae ja. 3 Likes

pocohantas:



Shattap!

E pain am E pain am 1 Like

Pieromania:

Women should learn to be submissive to their husband,that is the problem of women of this days especially Nigerian women.This ego of 'we are all equal' has made most marriages miserable.That he is a pastor does not make him less a human U said it all my guy. . Women think say them fit use guy anyhow cos he is a soft pastor. Her cup don full U said it all my guy. . Women think say them fit use guy anyhow cos he is a soft pastor. Her cup don full 4 Likes

All these pastors sha. I rest my case

ObikeNkem:

Another Igbo man in the news for the bad reason. We Igbos should stop disgracing our tribe. We Igbos should stop bringing shame and ridicle to ourself

Silly you! What makes him Ibo? Silly you! What makes him Ibo?

And I'm sure he preached to some sheeples yesterday and collected their offerings and tithes.



Religion is fraud. 1 Like

Pieromania:

Women should learn to be submissive to their husband,that is the problem of women of this days especially Nigerian women.This ego of 'we are all equal' has made most marriages miserable.That he is a pastor does not make him less a human Whoever beats his wife is an animal. Whoever beats his wife is an animal. 15 Likes

Na waa All that glitters is not gold.

This is a pure blackmail from a troublesome wife. Try to hear the husband's side of the story before rushing to judge or condemn him 2 Likes 1 Share

That's why u have to read ur bible by ur yourself so that u can't be deceive by this evil men parading theirself as pastors