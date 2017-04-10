₦airaland Forum

JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Jeus: 2:42pm
Tamira, Benito and Josiah bello, the children of singer and music producer, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka 'JJC Skillz' , arrived in Lagos, Nigeria today for holiday. They will be staying with Funke and JJC at their home in Lagos.

Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by nairalandfreak: 3:44pm
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by hollajay(m): 3:44pm
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Mopolchi: 3:44pm
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by juliusocean(m): 3:44pm
God will help Nairaland oo what nonsense is this angry

Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Ayodejioak(m): 3:44pm
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Okpuamu(m): 3:44pm
Better Children.




Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by oluwagadaffi(m): 3:44pm
JJC bang bang
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by rubyradiance(f): 3:45pm
Wow wow wow wow as in ambulance

Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by trendymarseey(f): 3:45pm
Dem try
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by penta(m): 3:45pm
Good.
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by notthefakemaree: 3:46pm
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by beejaychinedu(m): 3:46pm
NICE FAMILY
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by NeChErEnO1(m): 3:46pm
...and how will that bring food to my table? huh? undecided...
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by OkoYiboz: 3:46pm
Jeus:
Tamira, Benito and Josiah bello, the children of singer and music producer, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka 'JJC Skillz' , arrived in Lagos, Nigeria today for holiday. They will be staying with Funke and JJC at their Funke's home in Lagos.

Their papa no tell them say he be squatter for the house?

Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Dildo(m): 3:46pm
Funke is turn-on by married men

Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by kingjabz(m): 3:47pm
Their holidays their problem
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by omoiyalayi(m): 3:47pm
Dats nice u guys shld enjoy ur holiday well

And don't always pick fault in all what ur dad's wife do

The family dat stay together.............

Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by ObikeNkem: 3:47pm
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by swaggss: 3:48pm
nairalandfreak:
What does FTC mean again?

First to comment grin grin grin grin
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by younghartz(m): 3:49pm
D light skin guy is cute
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by bettercreature(m): 3:49pm
Love Machine:
Funke is turn-on by married men
grin grin grin grin grin Not her wish lol
You can't work all your life,got rich at the age of 35 then end up with a 38years old divorced lady
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by BruzMoney(m): 3:49pm
nice one
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by KingAfo(m): 3:50pm
nairalandfreak:
What does FTC mean again?
FukcingT.Care
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by loomer: 3:52pm
Holiday done reach now now(

Thank god hold up go reduce small
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by CACAWA(m): 3:52pm
younghartz:
D light skin guy is cute
gay alert
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by opius: 3:53pm
By this time of next year Funke's baby will be with them

Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Awoo88: 3:54pm
I feel for funke
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by wykcool(m): 3:55pm
OK
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by younghartz(m): 3:55pm
CACAWA:
gay alert

I should have said what's on my mind but no need sha.....
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by GloriaNinja(f): 3:56pm
That's why Nigeria is still backward.
Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by SaintAlbert53: 3:56pm
nairalandfreak:
What does FTC mean again?
it means fvck that chick again...

meanwhile...this was revealed
http://talk2nino.blogspot.com.ng/2017/04/10-new-ways-people-commit-abortion-but.html

