Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father
|JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Jeus: 2:42pm
Tamira, Benito and Josiah bello, the children of singer and music producer, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka 'JJC Skillz' , arrived in Lagos, Nigeria today for holiday. They will be staying with Funke and JJC at their home in Lagos.
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by nairalandfreak: 3:44pm
What does FTC mean again?
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by hollajay(m): 3:44pm
Ok
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Mopolchi: 3:44pm
Well
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by juliusocean(m): 3:44pm
God will help Nairaland oo what nonsense is this
8 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Ayodejioak(m): 3:44pm
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Okpuamu(m): 3:44pm
Better Children.
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by oluwagadaffi(m): 3:44pm
JJC bang bang
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by rubyradiance(f): 3:45pm
Wow wow wow wow as in ambulance
2 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by trendymarseey(f): 3:45pm
Dem try
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by penta(m): 3:45pm
Good.
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by notthefakemaree: 3:46pm
juliusocean:
Mopolchi:
Okpuamu:
Mopolchi:
space Bookers..chai
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by beejaychinedu(m): 3:46pm
NICE FAMILY
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by NeChErEnO1(m): 3:46pm
...and how will that bring food to my table? huh? ...
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by OkoYiboz: 3:46pm
Jeus:
Their papa no tell them say he be squatter for the house?
2 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Dildo(m): 3:46pm
Funke is turn-on by married men
1 Like
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by kingjabz(m): 3:47pm
Their holidays their problem
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by omoiyalayi(m): 3:47pm
Dats nice u guys shld enjoy ur holiday well
And don't always pick fault in all what ur dad's wife do
The family dat stay together.............
2 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by ObikeNkem: 3:47pm
.
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by swaggss: 3:48pm
nairalandfreak:
First to comment
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by younghartz(m): 3:49pm
D light skin guy is cute
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by bettercreature(m): 3:49pm
Love Machine:Not her wish lol
You can't work all your life,got rich at the age of 35 then end up with a 38years old divorced lady
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by BruzMoney(m): 3:49pm
nice one
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by KingAfo(m): 3:50pm
nairalandfreak:FukcingT.Care
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by loomer: 3:52pm
Holiday done reach now now(
Thank god hold up go reduce small
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by CACAWA(m): 3:52pm
younghartz:gay alert
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by opius: 3:53pm
By this time of next year Funke's baby will be with them
4 Likes
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by Awoo88: 3:54pm
I feel for funke
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by wykcool(m): 3:55pm
OK
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by younghartz(m): 3:55pm
CACAWA:
I should have said what's on my mind but no need sha.....
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by GloriaNinja(f): 3:56pm
That's why Nigeria is still backward.
|Re: JJC Skillz's Children Arrive Lagos To Spend The Holidays With Their Father by SaintAlbert53: 3:56pm
nairalandfreak:it means fvck that chick again...
