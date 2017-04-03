₦airaland Forum

New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by onyii255(m): 3:36pm
Nigerians with new passports seeking to travel to Indonesia will need to present a certificate of recommendation from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, among other documents to process their visas.

Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Harry Purwanto, who told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday, said the new visa policy was in line with global measures to promote safety for its citizens.

He said the visa conditionals were reviewed in October 2016.

He, however, said it was easier for those with frequently used passports to get visas.

He explained that applicants seeking to travel to Indonesia also need to be invited or have certain recommendations to visit that country.

The envoy added that the policy had made visa application process for Nigerians “quite tough” but added that it was for the safety of all.

“We (the embassy) could authorise the issuance of visas without having to get in touch with Jakarta but since Oct. 2016, we have to send visa applications from here to Jakarta for approval.


“We here can make only recommendations on visa applications, especially if applicants have programmes to undertake in Indonesia, but it is at the discretion of authorities in Jakarta to approve the visas that will be issued.

He also said that about 2,000 visas were issued to Nigerians in 2016.

Purwanto also said that in 2015, the embassy issued 2,000 visas.

He further said that both countries were working on programmes that could enhance people-to-people relations adding that such relations would promote understanding between both cultures.

“We have about 50 Nigerian students in Indonesia, some under scholarship, and they serve as ambassadors for Nigeria there.

“The Nigerian community in the country is not so large that is why crimes committed by a few could tarnish the image of others.”

Purwanto, however, assured that both governments were working to change such bias. (NAN)

https://punchng.com/breaking-using-new-passport-you-need-ndlea-backing-to-obtain-visa/amp/

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by eminikansoso(m): 4:11pm
Good move
But whether NDLEA issues clearance or not, I think most important thing is orientation about danger of drugs.

For those fighting for first to comment, there is no big deal about it.
I don't give a Bleep and those that give come below me grin grin

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Jetleeee: 4:11pm
These guys are so ungrateful.

After helping them develop their country, this is what me and my fellow developers from Biafuro are getting in return?

We will not take....Aaah I swear





Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by dotcomnamename: 4:11pm
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by gurunlocker: 4:12pm
Some people will still forge it and find their way
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by argon500: 4:12pm
NDLEA, maka why? You want spoil business for the developer of world?

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by lepasharon(f): 4:12pm
Is this how they pay back the developers?

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Okundaye4(m): 4:12pm
Haaa, We will not take it.

Please somebody help with that Orubebe meme
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by omelly: 4:12pm
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by martineverest(m): 4:12pm
Very good

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by goslowgoslow: 4:12pm
Make dem add Bible join am.
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by GreenMavro: 4:12pm
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by rusher14: 4:13pm
Drug dealers making life more difficult for their compatriots.

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by ekems2017(f): 4:13pm
Pls my beloved country Nigeria is better than Indonesia.

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by tolexy007(m): 4:13pm
The Great Developers.....
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by henrydadon(m): 4:13pm
our igbo brother wont like this..

it like they are saying they don't want them to develop Indonesia the way they develop aba.

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by KINGwax007(m): 4:13pm
Our Biafrans brothers have finished us cry cry

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Daboywizzy: 4:14pm
Even students too?.. If they don't want Nigerians anymore it would have been better they tell us officially.

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Spidermon: 4:14pm
Nigeria, the International joke.
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by ifyalways(f): 4:14pm
Nearly all Asia countries now request for drug clearance certificate from Nigerians because of the drug mules YET our people are still caught daily with drugs.

Are NDLEA folks truly doing their jobs? You must present atleast 2 solid guarantors to get NDLEA clearance. Do they really confirm those guarantors?, are they (guarantors) picked up when those drug mules are caught? What about main sponsors/ chairmen or their job is just to parade the mules on the media and then secretly bury the case undecided
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Okpuamu(m): 4:14pm
Jetleeee:
After helping theem develop their country, this is what we people of Biafuro are getting in return?

Ewu

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by chinybelle(f): 4:14pm
This too much love is too much
Allow them to try their luck and die now.
To be alive na by force?

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by ladychioma: 4:15pm
Good especially for my Igbo brothers who are fund of trafficking hard drugs.

Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by lpiffy: 4:15pm
thats good news
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by omofunaab(m): 4:16pm
After helping you to develop your land
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by pokipoki: 4:16pm
Jetleeee:
After helping theem develop their country, this is what we people of Biafuro are getting in return?
Hahahaha. Calm down !!!. They are not the only set of Nigerians involved in the drug trade. grin grin grin
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Justicealh3(m): 4:16pm
Who cares?
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Markshevy(m): 4:17pm
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by rattlesnake(m): 4:17pm
Else no IPOB will come back alive
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by jashar(f): 4:18pm
o di egwu
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by CliffordOrji: 4:18pm
Long over due. Abu'm nwafo Igbo myself but I must say the truth; all Igbo's currently in Indonesia, I mean ALL Igbo's presently in Indonesia, are into drug pushing and cocaine trafficking deals
Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by emperorAY(m): 4:18pm
If u don't hav something gud to do stay in ur country period

