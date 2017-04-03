₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by onyii255(m): 3:36pm
Nigerians with new passports seeking to travel to Indonesia will need to present a certificate of recommendation from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, among other documents to process their visas.
https://punchng.com/breaking-using-new-passport-you-need-ndlea-backing-to-obtain-visa/amp/
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by eminikansoso(m): 4:11pm
Good move
But whether NDLEA issues clearance or not, I think most important thing is orientation about danger of drugs.
For those fighting for first to comment, there is no big deal about it.
I don't give a Bleep and those that give come below me
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Jetleeee: 4:11pm
These guys are so ungrateful.
After helping them develop their country, this is what me and my fellow developers from Biafuro are getting in return?
We will not take....Aaah I swear
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by dotcomnamename: 4:11pm
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by gurunlocker: 4:12pm
Some people will still forge it and find their way
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by argon500: 4:12pm
NDLEA, maka why? You want spoil business for the developer of world?
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by lepasharon(f): 4:12pm
Is this how they pay back the developers?
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Okundaye4(m): 4:12pm
Haaa, We will not take it.
Please somebody help with that Orubebe meme
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by omelly: 4:12pm
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by martineverest(m): 4:12pm
Very good
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by goslowgoslow: 4:12pm
Make dem add Bible join am.
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by GreenMavro: 4:12pm
Drug dealers making life more difficult for their compatriots.
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by ekems2017(f): 4:13pm
Pls my beloved country Nigeria is better than Indonesia.
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by tolexy007(m): 4:13pm
The Great Developers.....
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by henrydadon(m): 4:13pm
our igbo brother wont like this..
it like they are saying they don't want them to develop Indonesia the way they develop aba.
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by KINGwax007(m): 4:13pm
Our Biafrans brothers have finished us
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Daboywizzy: 4:14pm
Even students too?.. If they don't want Nigerians anymore it would have been better they tell us officially.
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Spidermon: 4:14pm
Nigeria, the International joke.
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by ifyalways(f): 4:14pm
Nearly all Asia countries now request for drug clearance certificate from Nigerians because of the drug mules YET our people are still caught daily with drugs.
Are NDLEA folks truly doing their jobs? You must present atleast 2 solid guarantors to get NDLEA clearance. Do they really confirm those guarantors?, are they (guarantors) picked up when those drug mules are caught? What about main sponsors/ chairmen or their job is just to parade the mules on the media and then secretly bury the case
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Okpuamu(m): 4:14pm
Jetleeee:
Ewu
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by chinybelle(f): 4:14pm
This too much love is too much
Allow them to try their luck and die now.
To be alive na by force?
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by ladychioma: 4:15pm
Good especially for my Igbo brothers who are fund of trafficking hard drugs.
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by lpiffy: 4:15pm
thats good news
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by omofunaab(m): 4:16pm
After helping you to develop your land
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by pokipoki: 4:16pm
Jetleeee:Hahahaha. Calm down !!!. They are not the only set of Nigerians involved in the drug trade.
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Justicealh3(m): 4:16pm
Who cares?
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by Markshevy(m): 4:17pm
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by rattlesnake(m): 4:17pm
Else no IPOB will come back alive
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by jashar(f): 4:18pm
o di egwu
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by CliffordOrji: 4:18pm
Long over due. Abu'm nwafo Igbo myself but I must say the truth; all Igbo's currently in Indonesia, I mean ALL Igbo's presently in Indonesia, are into drug pushing and cocaine trafficking deals
|Re: New Visa Policy For Nigerians Traveling To Indonesia, NDLEA To Be Involved by emperorAY(m): 4:18pm
If u don't hav something gud to do stay in ur country period
