|Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by liljaydee(m): 4:36pm
Tourist goes swimming in the deep waters of lake Victoria in kalangala island, Crocodile teaches him a lesson..
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by Radiohead6(m): 4:38pm
Still looking for the 'graphic'
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by Radiohead6(m): 4:39pm
liljaydee:"Teaches him a lesson'? Racist mf.
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by liljaydee(m): 4:41pm
Radiohead6:
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by stephleena(f): 4:42pm
bloody..
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by kennybelle: 4:47pm
This is serious! diving into any body of water without making ur findings is highly risky
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by Kowor(f): 4:47pm
Sorry. A good thing he wasn't killed.
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by ifyalways(f): 4:48pm
Oh dear, the pains must be out of this world.
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by eyinjuege: 4:55pm
I hope this guy survived the attack.
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by benzene00: 4:55pm
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by cosmatika(m): 4:55pm
Where are d animal activists on NL? If it's d other way round now you people will making noise, wen d Bible has already told us to arise, kill and eat
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by MansaMoussa: 4:56pm
Get a Tourniquet and Tie that stump...That Whiteman can exsanguinate in minutes...Africans#
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by henrydadon(m): 4:56pm
so just like that a man leg just serve as food for some animal
i cant even imagine the pain he is going through..
none of his family member will ever visit africa again..
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by martineverest(m): 4:56pm
Really sad.... Lord help him
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by fmarshal(m): 4:56pm
That croc was possessed with the spirit of Idi Amin. He always wanted all foreigners out.
What a pity!!!
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by martineverest(m): 4:57pm
MansaMoussa:don't be a racist
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by DjAndroid: 4:57pm
thank God for ur life first
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by IYANGBALI: 4:57pm
Radiohead6:no mind dem, na so dem go dey call everything graphic
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by sunsewa16: 4:57pm
crocodile don turn human being leg to biscuit bone.
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by oshe11(m): 4:57pm
His leg look like chicken lap, Never knew crocs love chicken
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by NotNairalandi(m): 4:57pm
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by Swegzfreak: 4:57pm
Make I pitch tent for here
BTW
Swegzfreak:
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by obafemee80(m): 4:58pm
And the rescuers are still backing the lake...
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by SenJoe(m): 4:58pm
Ohhhhk. It should have been any of our Senators ooooo
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by Friedyokes: 4:58pm
CHAI I FEEL FOR THE GUY
FOR IM MIND NOW
"SOMETHING DAY INSIDE WATER DAE CHOP MY LEG NOW"
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by Nma27(f): 4:58pm
Thank God d Croc took only one leg...
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by Celestyn8213: 4:58pm
He must have been warned that there are crocs in the water. You know oyinbo people na.... I feel for him.
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by Jossyroyal1(m): 4:58pm
AM SHIVERING RIGHT NOW
No crocodile will overlook those fresh legs White folks pulling stunt... quite sad...
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by venai(m): 4:58pm
Too painful.
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by dayleke(m): 4:58pm
Wow!!!
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by JustinSlayer69: 4:58pm
I once saw the results of a poll conducted by Men's Health magazine.
"What's the worst way to die?"
1. Eaten alive by an animal 2. Burning 3. Drowning
were the top choices in that order. I particularly fear crocodiles. Apex predators that fear nothing
|Re: Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) by henrydadon(m): 4:59pm
where are those animals right activists they should come see this
henceforth if i see any snake or crocodile anywere near me..na die be that..
am sure lalasticala will support me
