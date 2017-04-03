Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Crocodile Chops Off Tourist's Leg In A Lake In Uganda (Graphic Pics) (26442 Views)

Truck Crushes Highlander Jeep On Its Way To Abuja. All Lives Lost (Graphic Pics) / Tipper Runs Into A Lady's Shop In Delta, Crushes Her Leg (Graphic Pics) / Truck Conveying Prisoners In Uganda Involved In Fatal Accident, Many Feared Dead (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tourist goes swimming in the deep waters of lake Victoria in kalangala island, Crocodile teaches him a lesson.. 4 Likes 1 Share

Still looking for the 'graphic' 5 Likes 1 Share

liljaydee:

Tourist goes swimming in the deep waters of lake Victoria in kalangala island, Crocodile teaches him a lesson.. "Teaches him a lesson'? Racist mf. "Teaches him a lesson'? Racist mf. 97 Likes





Radiohead6:

"Teaches him a lesson'? Racist mf. 4 Likes

bloody..

This is serious! diving into any body of water without making ur findings is highly risky 14 Likes

Sorry. A good thing he wasn't killed. 4 Likes

Oh dear, the pains must be out of this world. 29 Likes

I hope this guy survived the attack.

Where are d animal activists on NL? If it's d other way round now you people will making noise, wen d Bible has already told us to arise, kill and eat 44 Likes

Get a Tourniquet and Tie that stump...That Whiteman can exsanguinate in minutes...Africans# 4 Likes 1 Share

so just like that a man leg just serve as food for some animal



i cant even imagine the pain he is going through..



none of his family member will ever visit africa again.. 10 Likes

Really sad.... Lord help him

That croc was possessed with the spirit of Idi Amin. He always wanted all foreigners out.

What a pity!!! 6 Likes

MansaMoussa:

Get a Tourniquet and Tie that stump...That Whiteman can exsanguinate in minutes...Africans# don't be a racist don't be a racist 1 Like

thank God for ur life first

Radiohead6:

Still looking for the 'graphic' no mind dem, na so dem go dey call everything graphic no mind dem, na so dem go dey call everything graphic

crocodile don turn human being leg to biscuit bone. 2 Likes 1 Share

His leg look like chicken lap, Never knew crocs love chicken



Make I pitch tent for here





BTW

Swegzfreak:

Buying all types of gift cards ITUNES, AMAZON (with cash reciepts) vanilla visa card (with cash reciept)at 100% best rates.....USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, GERMANY($1000 to 15000 needed every day!).



*Valid physical cards only!

*Get paid to any bank in Nigeria within minutes





No Invalid cards/ Used cards



Trusted, certified and legit buyer..



Contact @ signature



Make I pitch tent for hereBTW

And the rescuers are still backing the lake... 4 Likes

Ohhhhk. It should have been any of our Senators ooooo

CHAI I FEEL FOR THE GUY



FOR IM MIND NOW



"SOMETHING DAY INSIDE WATER DAE CHOP MY LEG NOW" 6 Likes

Thank God d Croc took only one leg...

He must have been warned that there are crocs in the water. You know oyinbo people na.... I feel for him. 1 Like

AM SHIVERING RIGHT NOW

No crocodile will overlook those fresh legs White folks pulling stunt... quite sad... 1 Like

Too painful.

Wow!!!

I once saw the results of a poll conducted by Men's Health magazine.



"What's the worst way to die?"



1. Eaten alive by an animal 2. Burning 3. Drowning



were the top choices in that order. I particularly fear crocodiles. Apex predators that fear nothing 8 Likes 1 Share