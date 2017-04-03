₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by ChuzzyBlog: 8:33pm
The Chuzzyblog reader who sent in these photos is a student of University of Pretoria, South Africa. The final year accounting student was stunned when she saw a particular question in her test paper where big brother housemates ThinTallTony, Soma, Gifty and Bisola were featured.
She busted out a loud laugh in the middle of a very serious test! She however disclosed that the test was quite difficult generally!
See photos below
SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-big-brother-naija-housemates.html
lol
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by Oblitz(m): 8:39pm
funny
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by ichommy(m): 8:43pm
Make I fry Ice Cream.
BBA have already kolobi more than the 25M this week.
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by darioNaharis: 8:43pm
Lmao Tony died in that short passage.
Just last week, he was wished dead.
Whatever did Tony do to you guys
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by kennybelle: 8:50pm
Haters continue hating, Tony and his family are doing great.
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by decatalyst(m): 9:01pm
darioNaharis:
Nah eim height and lie dey intimidate them
Bros can lie to cover Africa
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by smartty68(m): 10:01pm
Na wa o for OP. Which kind lie be this na
That question paper no be South African jor
Bloggers with their usual way of traffic hunting
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by clickbnkgod: 10:02pm
TTT
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by martineverest(m): 10:03pm
Nigerian bloggers..... Every lie is possible with them
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by adioolayi(m): 10:03pm
help me do small math.... 11Milion multiply by 30
BBnaija... where is our money
Unfortunately, dey no fit pay the Tax here in Nigeria as the show is going on in South Africa... Nawa ooo
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by Divay22(f): 10:03pm
Okay
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by Moving4: 10:04pm
Nice one...
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by destiny322(m): 10:04pm
After killing our people dy now featuring us in test question... the #THUNDER Wey go fire dem still dy do press up
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by Roon9(m): 10:04pm
Please my people. I don't know who gave this Ma guy weed. He has been dancing to the sound of generator from the next compound since 7pm. He doesn't seem like stopping anytime soon and those guys like leaving Dia Gen till dawn
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by henrydadon(m): 10:04pm
am guess the lecturer is a nigerian?
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by henrydadon(m): 10:05pm
destiny322:
oga relax..thunder have to first fire the fulani herd men that are killing you here first before it kills anyone else
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by winkmart: 10:05pm
Story Line, story line...... dodadidi dolapo
story line, story line. ..dundun beta so
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by emeijeh(m): 10:05pm
No news today?
Which one is all these bbn news all over fp this night?
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by tossedbae(f): 10:05pm
Nice one buh pls dnt forget to vote for Efe
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by simonlee(m): 10:06pm
Trash! I dont even watch the show
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by pmc01(m): 10:06pm
Comic relief in the middle of a "difficult test".
But the girl know say she get difficult test coming up and she con still dey go watch BBN?
#AfricanYouths
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by henrydadon(m): 10:06pm
simonlee:
congratulations
you have finally achieved something in your life.
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by KingGBsky(m): 10:08pm
Which one is this bbnaija post up and down on nairaland. Or is nairaland now sponsoring bbnaija. no more important stories to post abi? this is utterlly useless.
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by emeijeh(m): 10:08pm
Divay22:U and these ur okays
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by mglenny: 10:09pm
e don happen hahahahaha
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by henrydadon(m): 10:09pm
smartty68:
it a south African university..
Pretoria university..my dream university..
but money no go gree me go there.
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by emenas1: 10:09pm
BB naija post everywhere
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by jonnytad(m): 10:10pm
[s]
[/s]
*ENTREPRENEURSHIP:*
-Big Brother Naija records 11Million votes...
-1vote = 30naira...
-11,000,000 X 30 = N330,000,000 Million...
-And the winner goes home with 25Million...
-Voters stays at home with shi shi...
Some people gathered 14 persons kept them in one house in SA, and some other people in Nigeria are buying fuel with their money to watch them and still vote with their money.
#PrayerPoint
My father, Anywhere they have tied our sense, on top of coconut tree or inside lagoon, I release it by fire now
Oya Everybody begin to pray .
ChuzzyBlog:
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by henrydadon(m): 10:10pm
KingGBsky:
seun ia just trying to make a living
|Re: BBNaija Housemates Featured In A Test Question Of A South African Uni (Pictured) by tgmservice: 10:10pm
d
