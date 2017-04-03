Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies (13112 Views)

Davido who is currently in South Africa and visited the Big Brother Naija housemates this evening, returned to the set of a new music video and shares photos with some sexy ladies....

hmm

Na dis one gals dey like.





Some will even struggle to become babymamas for him.





I weep for this generation. 18 Likes 4 Shares

I like that girl in pink, she has two out of three most important things i look out for in a woman, the "Three Bs"---- Brain, Boobs and beauty, in no particular order(If she come do mistake get the 4th B which is 'Backside', nah marriage be that ooo)

This is the power of 30bn!!

davido response will b like, no u don't have condom



Bt i have 30billion in my account









davido response will b like, no u don't have condom
Bt i have 30billion in my account

Nice question, before another baby mama will show

Okay

I weep for our generation.

I'm speechless. 1 Like

I like that girl in pink, she has two out of three most important things i look out for in a woman, the "Three Bs"---- Brain, Boobs and beauty, in no particular order (If she come do mistake get the 4th B which is 'Backside', nah marriage be that ooo)

You're indeed sober.

Abi how you take judge person picture from a random raunchy picture cut?



You're indeed sober.
Abi how you take judge person picture from a random raunchy picture cut?
"Based on Logistics"?

Hope he has condom? WHEN I WATCH HIS SEX TAPE TONIGHT ON INSTAGRAM... this guy is spoilt and rotten



Boys you got be careful of wooing ladies at night. Because that kinky and cute lady could be hiding behind that facade called pancake



But do you know there is something ladies wear on the private organ of ladies called vagina. To do that lady wears camel toe.



We are living in a world where ladies use make up, facelift, pumped up fake bumps.
Boys you got be careful of wooing ladies at night. Because that kinky and cute lady could be hiding behind that facade called pancake
But do you know there is something ladies wear on the private organ of ladies called vagina. To do that lady wears camel toe.

I like that girl in pink, she has two out of three most important things i look out for in a woman, the "Three Bs"---- Brain, Boobs and beauty, in no particular order (If she come do mistake get the 4th B which is 'Backside', nah marriage be that ooo) 10 Likes

Where is mumy imade

Life destruction tinz

O.B.O is cuming





Some men do not want to wear condoms because it lowers erection. You want to know more.





Click this link below

Davido is an African man who wants to enjoy the real thing, enjoy the friction and the wetness of the wall of the vulva.
Some men do not want to wear condoms because it lowers erection.

Flexing dude

in as much as people bash dis guy online they envy and wish to be like him because he lives the life they can only live in their imagination and wild fantasies.more money to O.B.O jor

His head like mango there

Women 3 Likes

Hmm



Wasted generation





Someday, one idiot would wed all these whôres....





Spit

People ehn ,what's our business with his lifestyle ,so far it's not affecting you,my niggas Bleep what u say o ,.and also what kind of stupid questions are they asking him? Like Wizkid said "broke people always think they have opinion "

Davidi Adeleke !! Remember the son of who you are oo!

I like that girl in pink, she has two out of three most important things i look out for in a woman, the "Three Bs"---- Brain, Boobs and beauty, in no particular order (If she come do mistake get the 4th B which is 'Backside', nah marriage be that ooo)

How she take get brain abeg? Hope it's not wot am thinking

I can just imagine where he'll be in d next 10 years.

The struggle for baby mamaism is real FAM!

How she take get brain abeg? Hope it's not wot am thinking

Read again and this time focus on "two out of three"

i no pity these girls .. na the pastor wey dem go put for unnecessary fasting and prayer for 40 days and 40 nights I pity for fruit of the womb..

















fruit of the womb ko okele of the womb ni

Davido na South Africa you dey o! Zip up!