₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,596 members, 3,457,111 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 April 2017 at 12:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies (13112 Views)
Fan Asks Wizkid About Caro On Twitter. See His Reply / Fan Asks Funke Adesiyan: "Abi You Dey Make Money By Exposing Your Breasts?" / Anita Joseph In Yellow Bikini, Fan Asks Her To Join Porn!* See Her Re (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by contactmorak: 8:51pm On Apr 03
Davido who is currently in South Africa and visited the Big Brother Naija housemates this evening, returned to the set ofna newnmusic video and shares photos with some sexy ladies....
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/hope-you-have-your-condom-fan-asks.html
1 Like
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by contactmorak: 8:51pm On Apr 03
hmm
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by emeijeh(m): 8:53pm On Apr 03
Na dis one gals dey like.
Some will even struggle to become babymamas for him.
I weep for this generation.
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by soberdrunk(m): 9:12pm On Apr 03
I like that girl in pink, she has two out of three most important things i look out for in a woman, the "Three Bs"---- Brain, Boobs and beauty, in no particular order (If she come do mistake get the 4th B which is 'Backside', nah marriage be that ooo)
5 Likes
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by Bhadmus77(m): 10:45pm On Apr 03
This is the power of 30bn!!
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by johnstar(m): 10:45pm On Apr 03
davido response will b like, no u don't have condom
Bt i have 30billion in my account
Issokay
1 Like
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by metrosexual: 10:45pm On Apr 03
I know a girl:
Name: Emmanuella
Age: 10
Occupation: Comedian
Salary: earns 120k every month.
But there are also some girls i know:
Names: Slay queen, Slay mama, Pepper dem gang.
Occupation: Facebook, Instagram, Snap chat and Whatsapp consultants.
Age: 20 - 30 years
Future: Looking for Yahoo/Malay boys
Salary: 1k likes in 1 hour
My sister shebi you can see how the witches in your village are singing: "I DEY MAD OVER YOU GIRL" with your destiny.
#Copied
32 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by Bantino: 10:46pm On Apr 03
Nice question, before another baby mama will show
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by Caustics: 10:46pm On Apr 03
Okay
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by BIGTinfotech: 10:47pm On Apr 03
I weep for our generation.
I'm speechless.
1 Like
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by pmc01(m): 10:47pm On Apr 03
soberdrunk:
You're indeed sober.
Abi how you take judge person picture from a random raunchy picture cut?
"Based on Logistics"?
3 Likes
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by winkmart: 10:47pm On Apr 03
Hope he has condom? WHEN I WATCH HIS SEX TAPE TONIGHT ON INSTAGRAM... this guy is spoilt and rotten
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by 0lumuyiwa: 10:47pm On Apr 03
We are living in a world where ladies use make up, facelift, pumped up fake bumps.
Boys you got be careful of wooing ladies at night. Because that kinky and cute lady could be hiding behind that facade called pancake
But do you know there is something ladies wear on the private organ of ladies called vagina. To do that lady wears camel toe.
https://olumuyiwaolayinka.wordpress.com/2017/04/03/camel-toe-fashion-trend-or-to-stimulate-sexual-libido-pics/
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by emeijeh(m): 10:47pm On Apr 03
soberdrunk:
10 Likes
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by chuks34(m): 10:47pm On Apr 03
Where is mumy imade
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by ayuseyuse(m): 10:48pm On Apr 03
Life destruction tinz
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by rasazee(m): 10:49pm On Apr 03
O.B.O is cuming
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by 0lumuyiwa: 10:50pm On Apr 03
Davido is an African man who wants to enjoy the real thing, enjoy the friction and the wetness of the wall of the vulva.
Some men do not want to wear condoms because it lowers erection. You want to know more.
Click this link below
https://olumuyiwaolayinka.wordpress.com/2017/04/03/why-men-lose-erection-when-using-condom/
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by Moving4: 10:51pm On Apr 03
Flexing dude
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by Chimaritoponcho: 10:54pm On Apr 03
in as much as people bash dis guy online they envy and wish to be like him because he lives the life they can only live in their imagination and wild fantasies.more money to O.B.O jor
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by tossedbae(f): 10:56pm On Apr 03
His head like mango there
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by BuhariNaWah: 10:56pm On Apr 03
Women
3 Likes
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by Mouthgag: 10:56pm On Apr 03
Hmm
Wasted generation
Someday, one idiot would wed all these whôres....
Spit
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by GdexFolami(m): 10:57pm On Apr 03
People ehn ,what's our business with his lifestyle ,so far it's not affecting you,my niggas Bleep what u say o ,.and also what kind of stupid questions are they asking him? Like Wizkid said "broke people always think they have opinion "
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by Ne0w1zarD: 10:58pm On Apr 03
Davidi Adeleke !! Remember the son of who you are oo!
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by blessedqueen(f): 11:01pm On Apr 03
soberdrunk:
How she take get brain abeg? Hope it's not wot am thinking
1 Like
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by doubleZ88(m): 11:03pm On Apr 03
I can just imagine where he'll be in d next 10 years.
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by danbrowndmf(m): 11:04pm On Apr 03
The struggle for baby mamaism is real FAM!
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by soberdrunk(m): 11:05pm On Apr 03
blessedqueen:
Read again and this time focus on "two out of three"
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by fdeezee: 11:09pm On Apr 03
i no pity these girls .. na the pastor wey dem go put for unnecessary fasting and prayer for 40 days and 40 nights I pity for fruit of the womb..
fruit of the womb ko okele of the womb ni
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by Idrismusty97(m): 11:12pm On Apr 03
Davido na South Africa you dey o! Zip up!
|Re: 'Hope You Have Your Condom?" Fan Asks Davido As He shares Pics With Sexy Ladies by delishpot: 11:25pm On Apr 03
BuhariNaWah:
That on is volume 1 na. They are compiling volume 2 and 3 now at the moment
OMG! Croatian President Hits The Beach In Hot Bikini (SEE PHOTOS) / Susan Peters Birthday Celebration (Pictures) / ,,,,,
Viewing this topic: Benita27(f), papermill, junnyjake(m), oraclechamber(m), Yemxy005(m), Rapido1, lordpherow98(m), Lepkacious(f), phantom(m), Stanchez, OLANIYI1985, Celegbengz(m), Guestlander, ugolance(m), Marchborn123, syras(m), arsenic07(m), MrRay7(m), AleshKeem(m), ChinonsoDike2, Pheals(f) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18