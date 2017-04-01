Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone (276 Views)

A talented 17-year-old David Opateyibo heads up the development of a drone which authorities in Lagos hope to deploy for security surveillance. The drone, a high breed mix of existing drone components and locally fabricated material, seems to fly normally but David says there is a lot more room for improvement.



“Aside from using drones for aerial surveillance, you can also use them for aerial photography and videography, or for broadcasting, incidence control or pipeline and power line inspection. You can also use drones in agriculture, to analyze farm produce,” David said in an interview.



See photos below



This is the same blood of Israel that Donald Trump posses

informant001:

see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/polytechnic-builds-nigerias-first.html nice.

We are truly the achitect of our own problem.

Studying abroad

Private university

State university

Federal university

Polytechnic

Technology



The brilliant ones will still shine and the dull ones might not improve.

See what this small boy is doing to help our lives. And that old Buhari is there messing up our country. Useless thing!

Great brains if only the government will know the right thing to do... Boy God will make you soar higher

Polytechnic education is the key to technological development .Until we learn to recognize polytechnic graduates like their university counterparts ,Nigeria will continue to rely on importation of foreign goods. 1 Like

we have the beta resources (minds) but we lack the people who can utilize it to help both the minds and the society.

this is amazing

David Opyeyibo

Very interesting