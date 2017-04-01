₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by informant001: 9:03pm
A polytechnic in Lagos has produced its first prototype of a drone. Lagos City authorities have said, if developed fully, the state could employ the drones for security surveillance.
A talented 17-year-old David Opateyibo heads up the development of a drone which authorities in Lagos hope to deploy for security surveillance. The drone, a high breed mix of existing drone components and locally fabricated material, seems to fly normally but David says there is a lot more room for improvement.
“Aside from using drones for aerial surveillance, you can also use them for aerial photography and videography, or for broadcasting, incidence control or pipeline and power line inspection. You can also use drones in agriculture, to analyze farm produce,” David said in an interview.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/polytechnic-builds-nigerias-first.html
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by informant001: 9:04pm
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by Biafrawillcome: 9:11pm
This is the same blood of Israel that Donald Trump posses
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by Ajewealth123(m): 9:12pm
informant001:nice.
We are truly the achitect of our own problem.
Studying abroad
Private university
State university
Federal university
Polytechnic
Technology
The brilliant ones will still shine and the dull ones might not improve.
Sometimes,it is what you have in your brain that matters
1 Like
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by Adeyeancah(m): 9:25pm
Impressive! I pray they employ him o...
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by simonlee(m): 9:30pm
See what this small boy is doing to help our lives. And that old Buhari is there messing up our country. Useless thing!
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by babadem2much(m): 9:34pm
Great brains if only the government will know the right thing to do... Boy God will make you soar higher
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by UYCO: 9:38pm
Polytechnic education is the key to technological development .Until we learn to recognize polytechnic graduates like their university counterparts ,Nigeria will continue to rely on importation of foreign goods.
1 Like
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by econo88(m): 9:43pm
wonderfull... I proud of him
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by dessz(m): 9:48pm
we have the beta resources (minds) but we lack the people who can utilize it to help both the minds and the society.
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by clickbnkgod: 10:09pm
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by bercarray(m): 10:09pm
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by emenas1: 10:09pm
this is amazing
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by OkoYiboz: 10:10pm
David Opyeyibo
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by maberry(m): 10:10pm
Very interesting
|Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Helps Polytechnic To Build Nigeria's First Locally-Made Drone by mglenny: 10:10pm
if only he will be celebrated half the way those BB naija housemates are
