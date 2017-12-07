₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by BoneBlogger(m): 8:58pm On Dec 11
Nigeria has really got talents. A gifted young man identified as Muhammad Mustapha (Auwal) garnered attention to himself after he constructed this "unique" vehicle with locally sourced materials. The man who is said to come from Gombe state, drove the vehicle as residents and passersby surrounded him to see his customized car.
Photos of the guy were posted online in order to get the attention of the state government to harness his skills.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/talented-man-uses-locally-sourced-materials-construct-unique-vehicle-photos.html
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by BoneBlogger(m): 8:59pm On Dec 11
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by BoneBlogger(m): 9:00pm On Dec 11
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by simijimi: 9:32pm On Dec 11
Why do people assemble this kind of contraption?
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by ChangeIsCostant: 5:50am
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by Tascom236: 1:13pm
Dem Northerners too get brain....
Nl and their auto-correct na A.B.O.K.I I write, na northerners e deh show
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by itsandi(m): 1:13pm
Does it move?
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by ednut1(m): 1:14pm
simijimi:so says a man who has never assembled anything
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by ceezarhh(m): 1:14pm
ok, nice!...next!
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by Heywhizzy(m): 1:14pm
we did all this while growing up
It's surprising this man hasn't outgrown such.. It seems his childhood just started
At a second glance, I'm wrong.. his is quite advanced.. we used slippers, pako and pan back then
More honestly, it ain't any different as long as it can't move.. At his age, I won't want to be gathering metals to get the image of a car which I know won't do the job of a car
Lastly, he might just be an artisan
I'm stucked in the middle wondering if this guy is childish or a skilled artisan
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by ABJDOT(m): 1:14pm
ok
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by Nathan2016: 1:14pm
At least it is not anything associated with terror
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by coolie1: 1:14pm
so u go carry this tin go toast babe
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by xpensivNas(m): 1:15pm
Brain everywhere... Naija I hail o
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by phlemzee(m): 1:15pm
Nice one sha..I pray the govt helps im
If na statues na ....na one tym okorocha go sign am.
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by stanvesco(m): 1:15pm
simijimi:
dis is how keke napep started
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:15pm
TALENTED
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by tempest69: 1:15pm
Made in daura
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by janeIBfashion(f): 1:15pm
wow, this is great, good thing from the north oya the yorubas it is our turn to shine
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by Zionista(m): 1:15pm
B-Wagon
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by justi4jesu(f): 1:15pm
simijimi:
To take a ride to their village
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by columbus007(m): 1:15pm
wetin be dis tin
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by Nzemarcilinus(m): 1:15pm
simijimi:U are summoned.
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by benueguy(m): 1:15pm
Heywhizzy:show us the pictures
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by correctguy101(m): 1:16pm
Tascom236:Which brain.....
Person build motor finish, forget to put wiper.... You even sure say that kpangolo go move?
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by davibid: 1:16pm
Innoson in making
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:16pm
ednut1:
Lol....
Savage!!
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by NwaAmaikpe: 1:16pm
Nigeria is such a joke.
Primary school students in Japan will not even make this piece of metal junk.
I refuse to celebrate mediocrity,
If he can't create a car-like car, he should rest.
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by asawanathegreat(m): 1:16pm
Dis guy should sell it to APC for 2019 campaign vehicle.
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by miredia(m): 1:16pm
Not bad if you ask me. Ingenious!
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by policy12: 1:16pm
|Re: Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene by 9jakohai(m): 1:16pm
simijimi:
Jealousy, is the root of hatred...
Evi Edna Ogholi
(Indomie generation don't know her)
