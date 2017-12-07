Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Man From Gombe & His Locally Made Vehicle Cause A Scene (15338 Views)

Photos of the guy were posted online in order to get the attention of the state government to harness his skills.



Nigeria has really got talents. A gifted young man identified as Muhammad Mustapha (Auwal) garnered attention to himself after he constructed this "unique" vehicle with locally sourced materials. The man who is said to come from Gombe state, drove the vehicle as residents and passersby surrounded him to see his customized car.

Why do people assemble this kind of contraption? 32 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala

Dem Northerners too get brain....









Nl and their auto-correct na A.B.O.K.I I write, na northerners e deh show 10 Likes

Does it move? 3 Likes

simijimi:

Why do people assemble this kind of contraption? so says a man who has never assembled anything so says a man who has never assembled anything 72 Likes 5 Shares

ok, nice!...next!

we did all this while growing up







It's surprising this man hasn't outgrown such.. It seems his childhood just started







At a second glance, I'm wrong.. his is quite advanced.. we used slippers, pako and pan back then











More honestly, it ain't any different as long as it can't move.. At his age, I won't want to be gathering metals to get the image of a car which I know won't do the job of a car









Lastly, he might just be an artisan



I'm stucked in the middle wondering if this guy is childish or a skilled artisan 5 Likes

At least it is not anything associated with terror 2 Likes

so u go carry this tin go toast babe 15 Likes

Brain everywhere... Naija I hail o

Nice one sha..I pray the govt helps im



If na statues na ....na one tym okorocha go sign am. 3 Likes

simijimi:

Why do people assemble this kind of contraption?

dis is how keke napep started dis is how keke napep started 5 Likes

TALENTED 2 Likes

Made in daura 1 Like

wow, this is great, good thing from the north oya the yorubas it is our turn to shine 2 Likes

B-Wagon 9 Likes

simijimi:

Why do people assemble this kind of contraption?



To take a ride to their village To take a ride to their village 1 Like

wetin be dis tin 1 Like

simijimi:

Why do people assemble this kind of contraption? U are summoned. U are summoned. 13 Likes 1 Share

Heywhizzy:

we did all this while growing up show us the pictures show us the pictures

Tascom236:

Dem mallam too get brain.... Which brain.....

Person build motor finish, forget to put wiper.... You even sure say that kpangolo go move? Which brain.....Person build motor finish, forget to put wiper.... You even sure say that kpangolo go move?

Innoson in making

ednut1:

so says a man who have never assembled anything

Lol....

Savage!! Lol....Savage!! 2 Likes 1 Share







Nigeria is such a joke.



Primary school students in Japan will not even make this piece of metal junk.



I refuse to celebrate mediocrity,

If he can't create a car-like car, he should rest. Nigeria is such a joke.Primary school students in Japan will not even make this piece of metal junk.I refuse to celebrate mediocrity,If he can't create a car-like car, he should rest. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Dis guy should sell it to APC for 2019 campaign vehicle. 2 Likes

Not bad if you ask me. Ingenious!

