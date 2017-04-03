₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by olayinka807: 8:08am
Actress Mimi Orjiekwe and her husband/fellow actor, Charles Billion, have welcomed their baby girl. Mimi revealed that their child was born last night and shared details from her natural childbirth. She wrote via her social media page:
(Parental guide R18)..So last Sunday I didn't get those Mother's Day wishes gracefully.. It was still mom to be wishes .. Today is diff.. Last night I became a mum 3/4/2017 .. And that was how I agreed to ve a supernatural childbirth.. No anesthetic no epidurals..
Moms u guys didn't tell me the real gist.... Well bodies differs right .. We completed 40 weeks and 6 days .. I wanted freedom jezz.. So I and jasmine started Trying home induction and it worked .. If u hear labor .. Hmm not all these laborers carrying cement oh.. My sister labor started and escalated .. I thought someone was uprooting my soul with dagger .. Jasmine kept fighting .. Thanks to my supermom and my LOVELY converted sister R.. They held me .. Ok I gave up..I wanted a pain relieve yeah I was seeing my shadow leaving .. Wel same time they checked my longtime only 2cm dilated cvix ..That poo broke and it was already 9cm.. Yeah was like miracle .. Didn't finish there.. The birthing !the push !the fight !!the struggle !!!the delivery !!oh Lord I will buy keys for all my pants ..
Jasmine says hi .. Meanwhile she's been staring at me like mum I ve fair hands white legs fair nose , dark forehead etc .. What am I Oyibo or Naija,abi na Iraq !! Lol.. Me: Babe Your jus the princess of MY HEART!! We added a daughter, niece ,sister granddaughter to a family of 4 boys ..my brothers re soo xcited jaz!! WE LOVE U VERY MUCH .. Jaz :Don't worry famz they will unveil me in few days.. Prayers on me now
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by exlinkleads(f): 8:09am
congrats to the beautiful couple
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by olayinka807: 8:12am
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by botad(m): 10:46am
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by necyka: 10:46am
congratulations oooooo
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by NightRains(m): 10:47am
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by godsluvee(f): 10:47am
Congrats dear
Lmao @I will buy a key for my pants
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by botad(m): 10:48am
What am I going to comment on this post?
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by Medunah(f): 10:48am
Awnnnnn, I want one
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by Dindondin(m): 10:49am
ok
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by holaragh(f): 10:50am
Congrats to her o
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by Idydarling(f): 10:50am
lovely
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by sinaj(f): 10:51am
This labor ish is too scary
2 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by Oblitz(m): 10:52am
nice
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by mary9991: 10:52am
nice one
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by viexcey(f): 10:53am
God help all the pregies out there especially those in labour rooms right now... Amen in Jesus name!
E no be small something o!
4 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by Tenim47(m): 10:53am
is that the baby face
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by Elnino4ladies: 10:55am
What is she?
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by Culin(f): 10:55am
Hahaha. '' I'll buy keys for all my panties''. Well motherhood is a beautiful thing you'll be begging your hubby for more kids.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by menwongo(m): 10:56am
If it's ain't easy don't go back!
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by Nuelton(m): 10:57am
Awww...its not easy ooh...But the joy of seeing the baby will make you forget all the pains....
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by Winnyluv(f): 11:01am
Congratulations!
You're hiding your baby's face, ok.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by Ogashub(m): 11:02am
Abeg who know her
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by oscaruzie(m): 11:04am
I dey chop nah!!!
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Welcomes A Baby Girl, Narrates Her Fight & Struggle by alex48576: 11:08am
