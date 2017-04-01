Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" (7825 Views)

Bisola fell in love with fellow Thin Tall Tony in the house and was caught giving Thin Tall Tony mouth action.



The mother of one then switched over to evicted Housemate, Bally even before Thin Tall Tony left the house and after TTT left she continued with the Kaduna-born, Music DJ.



Bisola has also had several bitter arguments with Tboss from calling her 'White Witch' after Kemen was disqualified for touching Tboss without her consent to fighting on several occasions because she felt, she is very manipulative.



She said, she regretted jumping in conclusions about what kind of person Tboss was.



In her words, 'I have done things in the house that my daughter shouldn't watch because I'm a role model to her'



Bisola also said, other than jumping into conclusions about the kind of person she thought Tboss was, she has no regrets about what she has done in the Big Brother Naija House.



Ode oshi!! You forgot you have a kid before doing those things abi? Oh! It's all about the money 18 Likes 1 Share

. 9 Likes 1 Share

Ooh



Na now you know abi?



But shame on you if u don't want your little kid to see all these performance u did on BBNaija because she has seen it all already!!! 2 Likes

Then I asked again what the impact of this program is? If a participant thinks she doesn't want her daughter to see what she's done then why are we celebrating them 14 Likes 1 Share





Her brain don reset..

She know say this weekend she go see her daughter wey she don forget.. on top enjoyment.. Her brain don reset..She know say this weekend she go see her daughter wey she don forget.. on top enjoyment.. 6 Likes

your life your problem 4 Likes

lol,

you also shouldn't win,



all that one na story for the gods

Same as all the idiots criticizing her. Y'all holier than thou hypocrites have all done things ur children should never know about so stfu! 6 Likes 1 Share

Role Model"? Did I hear her say ""? 5 Likes

Oh dear... But u should HV tot abt it b4 doing dose things now especially d mouth action & getting sexually involved with 2 guys in just a 3months show... 3 Likes

I think its too late but not too late for u to ask God for forgiveness and He'll forgive u.

.

This bbn shud do n end bcus I am tired of seeing dre post by my frds on FB timeline I am not dre fan tho... 1 Like

its the last week, all of a sudden you realize that all you've been doing isn't worth your daughter seeing.

Team efe all the way.



. But sister Bisola, the internet never forgets o. Very soon your daughter will have access to a smart phone and see all the work that you have been doing Na the work wey you dey do nah. But sister Bisola, the internet never forgets o. Very soon your daughter will have access to a smart phone and see all the work that you have been doing 4 Likes

Things we do for money 1 Like

Wetin concern me

.

Bloggers blow things out of proportion.



Damn

Lol. You didn't act like one

Tell her you did it for money.



Your daughter too is still coming to the show someday

Na now she know? She just started having a reality check. Issorrait 1 Like

Soooo

. non virgin gals wey don taste average of 20 guys before marriage go com dey advise their daughters about boys hahahahahah. our generation password na slide to unlock the pata. in 30 yrs e go be free entry free exit sometimes i wonder what kind of parents this present generation will be.. non virgin gals wey don taste average of 20 guys before marriage go com dey advise their daughters about boys hahahahahah. our generation password na slide to unlock the pata. in 30 yrs e go be free entry free exit

Based on logistics Efe for the money

Before you say "whatever puts food on the table" think about it, cause even food turns sour.

Giel:

lol,

you also shouldn't win,



Why Tboss Why Tboss

River State Governor supports Marvis

Bayelsa Governor supports Bisola

Private jets owners support Tboss

Kogi governor supports Debbie

Nigerians Efe has nobody to support him except us...Let's vote EFE..Be a part of the #FrmNothing2Sumthing story.. Just text EFE to 32052 1 Like





yeah we know what you did



yeah we know what you did 6 Likes