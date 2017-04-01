₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by Nnamdd1(m): 8:59am
Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bisola has said, she has done things in the Big Brother house that she daughter, shouldn't watch.
Bisola fell in love with fellow Thin Tall Tony in the house and was caught giving Thin Tall Tony mouth action.
The mother of one then switched over to evicted Housemate, Bally even before Thin Tall Tony left the house and after TTT left she continued with the Kaduna-born, Music DJ.
Bisola has also had several bitter arguments with Tboss from calling her 'White Witch' after Kemen was disqualified for touching Tboss without her consent to fighting on several occasions because she felt, she is very manipulative.
She said, she regretted jumping in conclusions about what kind of person Tboss was.
In her words, 'I have done things in the house that my daughter shouldn't watch because I'm a role model to her'
Bisola also said, other than jumping into conclusions about the kind of person she thought Tboss was, she has no regrets about what she has done in the Big Brother Naija House.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-have-done-things-on-this-show.html?m=1
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by SuperSuave(m): 9:02am
Ode oshi!! You forgot you have a kid before doing those things abi? Oh! It's all about the money
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by nepapole(m): 9:14am
.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by divinehand2003(m): 9:30am
Ooh
Na now you know abi?
But shame on you if u don't want your little kid to see all these performance u did on BBNaija because she has seen it all already!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by Macgabe(m): 9:36am
Then I asked again what the impact of this program is? If a participant thinks she doesn't want her daughter to see what she's done then why are we celebrating them
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by bounty007(m): 9:40am
Her brain don reset..
She know say this weekend she go see her daughter wey she don forget.. on top enjoyment..
6 Likes
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by engrMikemd(m): 9:45am
your life your problem
4 Likes
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by Giel: 9:46am
lol,
you also shouldn't win,
TBoss for the money
#Bossnation
sms Vote TBoss to 32052
let's crown our queen on April 9th
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by MJBOLT(m): 10:03am
all that one na story for the gods
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by Akshow: 10:26am
Same as all the idiots criticizing her. Y'all holier than thou hypocrites have all done things ur children should never know about so stfu!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by smartty68(m): 10:26am
Did I hear her say "Role Model"?
5 Likes
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by Moving4: 10:27am
Oh dear... But u should HV tot abt it b4 doing dose things now especially d mouth action & getting sexually involved with 2 guys in just a 3months show...
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by jeromzy(m): 10:27am
I think its too late but not too late for u to ask God for forgiveness and He'll forgive u.
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by Louiscutedude(m): 10:27am
.
This bbn shud do n end bcus I am tired of seeing dre post by my frds on FB timeline I am not dre fan tho...
1 Like
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:27am
its the last week, all of a sudden you realize that all you've been doing isn't worth your daughter seeing.
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by Mr2kay3: 10:27am
Team efe all the way.
Get your professional websites
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by mediocre(m): 10:27am
Na the work wey you dey do nah
. But sister Bisola, the internet never forgets o. Very soon your daughter will have access to a smart phone and see all the work that you have been doing
4 Likes
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by DESTINY41(m): 10:27am
Things we do for money
1 Like
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by skarz: 10:27am
Wetin concern me
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by shockwave91(m): 10:28am
.
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by Halen(f): 10:28am
Bloggers blow things out of proportion.
Damn
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by Jay542(m): 10:28am
Lol. You didn't act like one
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by jaymejate(m): 10:28am
Tell her you did it for money.
Your daughter too is still coming to the show someday
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by pretty16(f): 10:28am
Na now she know? She just started having a reality check. Issorrait
1 Like
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by SageTravels: 10:28am
Soooo
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by ednut1(m): 10:28am
sometimes i wonder what kind of parents this present generation will be. . non virgin gals wey don taste average of 20 guys before marriage go com dey advise their daughters about boys hahahahahah. our generation password na slide to unlock the pata. in 30 yrs e go be free entry free exit
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by tossedbae(f): 10:28am
Based on logistics Efe for the money
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by darkid1(m): 10:29am
Before you say "whatever puts food on the table" think about it, cause even food turns sour.
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by SageTravels: 10:29am
Giel:
Why Tboss
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by kennyblaze007(m): 10:29am
River State Governor supports Marvis
Bayelsa Governor supports Bisola
Private jets owners support Tboss
Kogi governor supports Debbie
Nigerians Efe has nobody to support him except us...Let's vote EFE..Be a part of the #FrmNothing2Sumthing story.. Just text EFE to 32052
1 Like
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by henrydadon(m): 10:29am
yeah we know what you did
6 Likes
|Re: Bisola: "I Have Done Things On This BBNaija That My Daughter Shouldn't Watch" by seunmsg(m): 10:29am
lol, na now she know? I don't like judging people but from my observation of her person, she lacks discipline and strong morality. Based on her character, she doesn't deserve to win the Big Brother Naija show as her winning will send a very bad signal to the younger generation that it is cool for a lady to be wayward even under the same roof.
Debie-rise is a more disciplined lady with talent and good character. She is a better role model and so deserves to win the show on Sunday. Keep texting "vote Debie-rise" to 32052
1 Like
