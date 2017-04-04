₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,776,979 members, 3,458,325 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 April 2017 at 03:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties (3869 Views)
|Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by oladimejiX: 2:44pm
I came across this on the internet, the various Lagos traffic law and the penalties.
Please Lalasticlala , Autojoshng Marpol let's move to where people can get informed.
Source: Twitter @Vio_Alert
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by brunofarad(m): 3:09pm
Hmmmm....
After driving in lagos road and traffic for many years,
I came to realise that the saying MANY ARE MAD BUT FEW ARE ROAMING IS REALLY TRUE .
I dedicate this first to comment to all that will eventually check my profile picture to discover what I can do for them .
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by adorablepepple(f): 3:09pm
no wonder those Lagos drivers go Unclad when they are caught for traffic offence
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by betapikin: 3:10pm
Ok
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by opymx: 3:10pm
Ok
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by pochoo: 3:10pm
Good
Physical assault of traffic official, ordinary 50k.
Slapping a lastma is not even more than 50k
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by jessejunior: 3:11pm
som pple are above the law tho
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by soberdrunk(m): 3:11pm
Smoking and driving is a crime in Lagos?? Eating and driving will land you in jail!!! . I love my Portharcourt!!!
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by brightisodje: 3:11pm
nija na wa
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by Sketchandcraft(m): 3:12pm
For those that drives cars..
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by legendsilver(m): 3:12pm
With all these rules, my golf 4 is in threat.
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by binsanni(m): 3:13pm
this man is trying oh.. he is not like the one we have in... complete it your self
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by Lukasemela(m): 3:13pm
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by Yinkatolu: 3:14pm
Baba Funke must read this
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by sjchr57(m): 3:14pm
I need something like this... nice one OP
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by ajuwarhodes(f): 3:14pm
Seen
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by AceRoyal: 3:14pm
Most of the fines are outrageous given that the minimum wage is #18,000.
#30,000 is almost twice as much the minimum wage and the agencies in charge of enforcing these laws will definitely use it to impoverish the populace more#MyOpinion
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by AntiWailer: 3:15pm
They keep giving room for bribery.
The finest are to much.
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by Oladelson(m): 3:15pm
for Lagos all this law can work 50% pere.
but the laws harsh gun ni o
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by Mortiple(m): 3:15pm
As much as I believe that those offenses deserve to be punished, I think the penalties are outrageous. It is exploitative and draconian in its entirety.
The government is quick to punish road offenders but would do nothing to fix the roads. The consequence is that road users end up using fund which they could have used to procure/renew documents for their vehicles to repair their vehicles damaged by bad roads.
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by fufuNegusi(m): 3:16pm
Even the so called LASTMA officials nor sabi all the rules
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by linearity: 3:16pm
What is 'valid deliver license' as in No.1.
Don't tell me, they meant to say 'Driver's license'...No body caught the error before it went to print and after printing, why has it not been corrected?
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by Sirheny007(m): 3:16pm
Utter rubbish.....
All these useless Danfo's here breaks almost 80% of those rules on a regular basis...
the other day i was shocked to see a public car riding on what looked like tubes...
I was like what happened to the tires?
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by polarman: 3:16pm
But the first Offense, is it Driver's license or Deliver License? Just asking though
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by suzzyprima: 3:17pm
Typographical Errors I guess.
Abi Na one of those Lasma boys write this thing.
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by oladimejiX: 3:17pm
Sirheny007:You can say that again
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by maxiuc(m): 3:17pm
Whilethe roads are bad
Agbero no dey hear word
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by unclezuma: 3:17pm
Offside Rule...
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by fSociety: 3:18pm
Just hold small rubbers to settle people for road, no be naija again?
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by Bants(m): 3:19pm
31 whats a found about this rules should be thrown into river benue
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by illegalGangla(m): 3:19pm
Lastma no get English word for kabukabu ni?
|Re: Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties by oladimejiX: 3:19pm
polarman:Delivery License lol
Attention!! Attention!! Attention!! / Kitchen Showrooms Oxford / Volvo XC90 2003 Model For Sale
Viewing this topic: ola808, j24bes36, MrAdroit(m), chyke007(m), lordmario(m), olaolu39(m), ayokhafilah(f), ayandarenoni, emmy2770, megamank(m), klintdjoe1(m), dabrightt, patani(m), linearity, Yomidee(m), Najyin(m), Willdidi(m), MrsBanks, dearie(m), Toyrem, Erngie(f), innocent27(m), Acmetek, ziga, Chiomenwa, debetmx(m), Rachiana(f), ShitHead, merikowa, WaleGent(m), brostheo(m), phoexix, qeemus, phemocheee(m), itsMrIke(m), Charliiee(m), olarmeleksite, saylawal2003, Omalady, Tombrook0, drogba(m), Arabambi1, Drlumi, streamsofjoy(f), oluwaseun63, buchi6622, tolulope855(m), AntiWailer, Spicym(f), kollysnut(m), glad92(m), donfemo(m), SirAfoy1(m), EARN, Religiondb(m), Peteblack, amaks, yemmight(m), bonna4u(m), matsonj3(m), sellYourCar, temi1526, Cerebrae(m), Vandieee(m), aydought, modash(m), innab, Eden1747(f), beejay247, jtjohn(m), Fesco, TOKUGAWA(m), raphealolami(m), snadguy007(m), suzzyprima, itzwale93(m), chronique(m), SageTravels, Millsz(m), adexbols(m), burticious(m), Muh(m), Happyomi, dontfkcolrn(m), kisibo, spokesboy, Lukasemela(m), ola4ola(m), bababode825(f), abiolag(m), abusurv(m), pumapuma, Bonaventura(m), globalkay(m), Sambest2(m), jagabanban, wagazala, deity, Lefty500, adegoody(m), okochaik, Mortiple(m), Rapfrick(m), amas124(m), Handsomebeing(m), ammyluv2002(f), Julietcutie(f), Valentineoe(m), uche87(m), OBAnkemi, noscarn91(m), moshine20, bluaero(m), Bishop4real, zerozeroseven(m), Nword22, ademasta(m), Omojudy, Laredojohn(m), Ezarazo(m), frenchman(m), Supiti, Adekdammy, teelaw4life(m), ocheezie, ralphcj, octoroon, spora(m), gsparks01(m), teechedah, Tolupage(m) and 213 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6