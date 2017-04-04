Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Lagos Traffic Laws And Penalties (3869 Views)

I came across this on the internet, the various Lagos traffic law and the penalties.

Please Lalasticlala , Autojoshng Marpol let's move to where people can get informed.

Source: Twitter @Vio_Alert







After driving in lagos road and traffic for many years,



I came to realise that the saying MANY ARE MAD BUT FEW ARE ROAMING IS REALLY TRUE .







Ok

Physical assault of traffic official, ordinary 50k.



som pple are above the law tho

For those that drives cars..

With all these rules, my golf 4 is in threat. 2 Likes

this man is trying oh.. he is not like the one we have in... complete it your self

Baba Funke must read this

I need something like this... nice one OP

Seen

Most of the fines are outrageous given that the minimum wage is #18,000.

#30,000 is almost twice as much the minimum wage and the agencies in charge of enforcing these laws will definitely use it to impoverish the populace more#MyOpinion 3 Likes 2 Shares

They keep giving room for bribery.



The finest are to much.





for Lagos all this law can work 50% pere.



As much as I believe that those offenses deserve to be punished, I think the penalties are outrageous. It is exploitative and draconian in its entirety.



The government is quick to punish road offenders but would do nothing to fix the roads. The consequence is that road users end up using fund which they could have used to procure/renew documents for their vehicles to repair their vehicles damaged by bad roads.



3 Likes

Even the so called LASTMA officials nor sabi all the rules

What is 'valid deliver license' as in No.1.



Don't tell me, they meant to say 'Driver's license'...No body caught the error before it went to print and after printing, why has it not been corrected?





All these useless Danfo's here breaks almost 80% of those rules on a regular basis...

the other day i was shocked to see a public car riding on what looked like tubes...

Typographical Errors I guess.

Abi Na one of those Lasma boys write this thing.

Sirheny007:

Whilethe roads are bad



Agbero no dey hear word





Offside Rule...

Just hold small rubbers to settle people for road, no be naija again? 1 Like

31 whats a found about this rules should be thrown into river benue

Lastma no get English word for kabukabu ni?