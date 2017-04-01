₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by street2view: 3:56pm
Reports have it that Delectable Actress, Ini Edo has allegedly shut down her famous Lagos Night Club, Mimz Club, Bar and Lounge in Lekki Lagos, just barely after two years of operation.
According to LIB TV who dished this report via the new Rumour series, “Rumour Has It”, the club which was launched in September 2015 recently shut down following poor management.
http://street2view.com/2017/04/ini-edo-club-shut-poor-management/
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 3:58pm
Na GOD win
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by stephleena(f): 4:01pm
nawa oo...Godwill akpabio, no dey drop for her again?
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by illegalGangla(m): 4:04pm
She no get hype men...
If I handle that club ehn
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 4:07pm
Lol, recession catch her
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 4:42pm
what??
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by skarz: 5:18pm
lol not enough dicks to finance the club
4 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by Divay22(f): 5:18pm
I don't know what to say
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by majamajic(m): 5:18pm
At least she still have a plot and building to sell or reconstruct. Not bad and her goodies still intact for fresh investors.
4 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by dacblogger(f): 5:18pm
Who cares abt ini edo when EFE is the man of the moment..#BBN# #Team Efe#
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by Onyeoguego: 5:19pm
Apart from olosho with politician s all dis actress nd actors are poor
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by whitering: 5:19pm
Marriage you no fit manage, club you no fit manage, Abeg tell us wetin you fit manage.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by clickbnkgod: 5:19pm
The political money is no longer coming again
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 5:19pm
She would have gone for a business she can handle. It's not everyone that can run a night club.
3 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by trendymarseey(f): 5:19pm
Could dis be as a result of her political appointment keepin her very busy?
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 5:19pm
No be all business be business
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by mohisd(m): 5:19pm
Lol. Na oloshi money she use open am
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by emmasege: 5:19pm
Imagine a post that made FP with less than 10 replies while many sensible posts never make it to the FP.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by holluwai(m): 5:19pm
Make she convert am into face me i face you
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by lucrownt(m): 5:19pm
I always tell people "Wealth that is illegally made will not surely last
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by BLACKbullet: 5:20pm
Thank God
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by DrDeji20: 5:20pm
she left her marriage back then to start this venture. my guess, she was showing off smh dat, d crises wasn't hard on her, and she wants to form rich. but lacks the giggs to run a club.
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by willibounce1(m): 5:21pm
Lol... clubs everywhere. Next time you think before you invest. Even tuface's club will soon enter recession. It's just a matter of time. Club business isn't something you do for a long period of time.
4 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:21pm
B
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by GreatMahmud: 5:21pm
Still a learner in the art..
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 5:22pm
Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by BrutalJab: 5:22pm
stephleena:At least she get person wey dey drop.
who dey look your side
2 Likes
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 5:22pm
Ok
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by simonlee(m): 5:22pm
I don't blame recession for this. She doesn't have serious people to hype the club. Besides, she thought because she's famous it's enough to bring people there. Goodluck to her
|Re: Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) by sassiemyk: 5:22pm
These are Men's business.
1 Like 1 Share
