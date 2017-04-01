Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ini Edo's Club Shut Down Over Poor Management (Photos) (27084 Views)

According to LIB TV who dished this report via the new Rumour series, “Rumour Has It”, the club which was launched in September 2015 recently shut down following poor management.



Reports have it that Delectable Actress, Ini Edo has allegedly shut down her famous Lagos Night Club, Mimz Club, Bar and Lounge in Lekki Lagos, just barely after two years of operation.

Na GOD win 3 Likes 1 Share

nawa oo...Godwill akpabio, no dey drop for her again? 20 Likes 1 Share

She no get hype men...



If I handle that club ehn 12 Likes 2 Shares

Lol, recession catch her 2 Likes 1 Share

what?? what?? 1 Like 1 Share

lol not enough dicks to finance the club 4 Likes

I don't know what to say

and her goodies still intact for fresh investors. At least she still have a plot and building to sell or reconstruct. Not badand her goodies still intact for fresh investors. 4 Likes

Who cares abt ini edo when EFE is the man of the moment..#BBN# #Team Efe# 30 Likes 2 Shares

Apart from olosho with politician s all dis actress nd actors are poor 1 Like

Marriage you no fit manage, club you no fit manage, Abeg tell us wetin you fit manage. 11 Likes 1 Share

The political money is no longer coming again

She would have gone for a business she can handle. It's not everyone that can run a night club. 3 Likes

Could dis be as a result of her political appointment keepin her very busy? 1 Like

No be all business be business 1 Like 1 Share

Lol. Na oloshi money she use open am

Imagine a post that made FP with less than 10 replies while many sensible posts never make it to the FP.







Make she convert am into face me i face you 1 Like

I always tell people "Wealth that is illegally made will not surely last

Thank God

she left her marriage back then to start this venture. my guess, she was showing off smh dat, d crises wasn't hard on her, and she wants to form rich. but lacks the giggs to run a club. 1 Like

Lol... clubs everywhere. Next time you think before you invest. Even tuface's club will soon enter recession. It's just a matter of time. Club business isn't something you do for a long period of time. 4 Likes

B

Still a learner in the art.. 1 Like

Buhari 1 Like

stephleena:

nawa oo...Godwill akpabio, no dey drop for her again? At least she get person wey dey drop.





who dey look your side At least she get person wey dey drop.who dey look your side 2 Likes

Ok

I don't blame recession for this. She doesn't have serious people to hype the club. Besides, she thought because she's famous it's enough to bring people there. Goodluck to her