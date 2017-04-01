₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by broseme: 4:40pm
KEISIE INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH KOREA in Lagos recently during their 4th International Education Forum which took place in Lagos bestowed 2 doctorate degrees on the Alaafin of Oyo:doctora of philosophy in criminal justice & legal system-forensic science.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/alaafin-of-oyo-bags-2-doctorate-degrees.html?m=1
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by broseme: 4:40pm
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by broseme: 4:40pm
broseme:more
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by youngest85(m): 4:41pm
For wetin na?
Afonja oldies been using their youngies' stars for power and long life since 1109
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by Jetleeee: 4:43pm
youngest85:
Elders of Nairaland, I need some help please. Is this character trying to crack a joke or give a compliment?
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by stephleena(f): 4:45pm
@the second pix funny pix,the man face be like which kain wahala be dis again...even the guy at the left hand side,him face no get joy.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by blackylola(m): 4:55pm
Is it by force. Kings are now competing
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by EdDave(m): 4:56pm
By how?
As in the guy use money get am abi?
OK.
Kolewerk.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by ileogbenfidel(m): 4:56pm
Great
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by olrotimi(m): 4:56pm
If the Alaafin comes out tomorrow to tell us he is a graduate of this university, Sahara reporters would get a hard on
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by Sirpaul(m): 4:56pm
Hmmmmmmmmmmm!.....
i smell poo... buh good anyways
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by lilfreezy: 4:57pm
Hope say him abobaku sef follow bag something
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by gr8gem(f): 4:57pm
Weldone sir. make e no be like say I no comment as e be say I just dey jam empty fp
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by ekensi01(m): 4:57pm
is that all? lemme yammmm. sleeping things
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by bjhaid: 4:57pm
Degree through the back door
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by BruzMoney(m): 4:57pm
ok
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by Punctual(m): 4:57pm
For wetin nah??
Shey kings stil dey look for employment??...well na naija we dey anything fil happen
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by Baeb: 4:58pm
but this man is too old for all these na... ehn. baba e lojoko si afin yin... Doctorate ko
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by GloriaNinja(f): 4:58pm
hmmmm
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by yinkslinks(m): 4:58pm
Oba wey don go finish, na him una dey give papers
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by tolexy007(m): 4:58pm
iku baba yeye...
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by gocac(f): 4:59pm
i wonder how this man manages to handle his beautiful young wifes in bed..
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by Oladelson(m): 4:59pm
OBA
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by jboy73: 4:59pm
Bags Abi bought?
Is it not Afonja again? The Grand great ancestors oF magumagu... He bought the certificate jhor
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by elkol: 4:59pm
Iku!
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by Jacksparr0w127: 4:59pm
Person wey no fit use bottle head write 'O'
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by Foodex: 4:59pm
Good one..
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by Trexnemesis: 5:00pm
Why they no give am microphone to make im speech? Dem for hear sometin today! Thank God young Olori dey there to talk the grammar. Isorite.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by Lukasemela(m): 5:00pm
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by seunlayi(m): 5:00pm
with money, most things are possible
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Bags 2 Doctorate Degrees From A South Korean University(pics) by ifyeez: 5:00pm
Cert that he doesn't need
