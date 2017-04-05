Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? (2024 Views)

Please I need an answer to th above question. Is it the Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency or the FRSC?

. No make me flog you dis early momo oh Which kinda question be dis now. Shey u nono say na FRSC. No make me flog you dis early momo oh 2 Likes 1 Share





When will i even take the first position here i got so many people to dedicate that to,,



Meanwhile as for your question, please kindly direct it to Lagos state Government





You will receive a better answer just like this one #3PDL9DT This Guy above me must you always rush inWhen will i even take the first position herei got so many people to dedicate that to,,Meanwhile as for your question, please kindly direct it to Lagos state GovernmentYou will receive a better answer just like this one #3PDL9DT 1 Like

FRSC

At this your age, you don't know the answer

Olodo like you,

Answer is; Lagos State Vehicle Plate Number Manufacturing Company (LASVPNMACO) 1 Like

?

Walaihi I don't know but let me refer you to my friend google.com he might...

Waiting for good answer

Ask ambode

Lawma

Anyone that arrest you first... 1 Like 1 Share

i think it should be Motor vehicle administration agency

Iamsolslim:

Lawma Xblink:

Anyone that arrest you first... 2 Likes

Here to learn









Check my signature guys

Who cares just pay one 'agent' 31k or so. And wait for ya papers

No Idea

khadaffi:

Please I need an answer to th above question. Is it the Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency or the FRSC?

Na both of them plus the governor himself and even Fashola sef is among Na both of them plus the governor himself and even Fashola sef is among 1 Like

Gloryfox:

Who cares just pay one 'agent' 31k or so. And wait for ya papers Shey the agent no get who im dey work under



I go just enter street dey shout who be agent for here Shey the agent no get who im dey work underI go just enter street dey shout who be agent for here 3 Likes

mjabdulk:

i think it should be Motor vehicle administration agency

You're even thinking, oyah continue thinking You're even thinking, oyah continue thinking

HRich:



Na both of them plus the governor himself and even Fashola sef is among 1 Like

ikombe:

Shey the agent no get who im dey work under



I go just enter street dey shout who be agent for here

I think your sense is paining you more for asking this kind question this early morning,



Na this Kind Question make Chelsea sack Mourinho I think your sense is paining you more for asking this kind question this early morning,Na this Kind Question make Chelsea sack Mourinho

ikombe:

Shey the agent no get who im dey work under



I go just enter street dey shout who be agent for here Lol Lol





No be your own sense wey I buy before make me de talk nonsense



and you wan come sell another one for me #ikombeNo be your own sense wey I buy before make me de talk nonsenseand you wan come sell another one for me

HRich:





I think your sense is paining you more for asking this kind question this early morning,



Na this Kind Question make Chelsea sack Mourinho Answer my question slowpoke



How am i to know which agent am looking for. Cause they are many agents out dere Answer my question slowpokeHow am i to know which agent am looking for. Cause they are many agents out dere

ikombe:

Answer my question slowpoke



How am i to know which agent am looking for. Cause they are many agents out dere

Na your papa car abi your own Na your papa car abi your own 1 Like

Bros All the people Jonsing on this thread don't know the answer oooo 2 Likes

Na wa o. Someone should just come up woth an answer na. As simple as they are all shouting,someone said Lagos State, another said fEderal govt. Some are here as matter, to occupy space.

IT SHOULD BE NIGERIA POLICE OR CIVIL DEFENCE EITHER OF THEM

All number plates used in Nigeria are printed by FRSC , however they're not responsible for it's issuance ( this varies per state). 1 Like

Motor vehicle Administration Agency MVAA is responsible for Number plate but in collaboration with FRSC

frsc