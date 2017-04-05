₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by khadaffi(m): 4:49pm On Apr 04
Please I need an answer to th above question. Is it the Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency or the FRSC?
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by ikombe: 7:01am
Which kinda question be dis now. Shey u nono say na FRSC . No make me flog you dis early momo oh
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by HRich(m): 7:01am
This Guy above me must you always rush in
When will i even take the first position here i got so many people to dedicate that to,,
Meanwhile as for your question, please kindly direct it to Lagos state Government
You will receive a better answer just like this one #3PDL9DT
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by Ngasky(m): 7:02am
FRSC
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by labanji(m): 7:02am
At this your age, you don't know the answer
Olodo like you,
Answer is; Lagos State Vehicle Plate Number Manufacturing Company (LASVPNMACO)
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by orlabass(m): 7:02am
?
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by oseka101(m): 7:02am
Walaihi I don't know but let me refer you to my friend google.com he might...
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by oluwafemi113(m): 7:03am
Waiting for good answer
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by smithsydny(m): 7:03am
Ask ambode
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by Iamsolslim(m): 7:03am
Lawma
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by Xblink: 7:04am
Anyone that arrest you first...
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by mjabdulk: 7:04am
i think it should be Motor vehicle administration agency
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by ikombe: 7:04am
Iamsolslim:
Xblink:
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by clickbnkgod: 7:05am
Here to learn
Check my signature guys
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by Gloryfox: 7:05am
Who cares just pay one 'agent' 31k or so. And wait for ya papers
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by stevenson007: 7:06am
No Idea
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by HRich(m): 7:06am
khadaffi:
Na both of them plus the governor himself and even Fashola sef is among
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by ikombe: 7:07am
Gloryfox:Shey the agent no get who im dey work under
I go just enter street dey shout who be agent for here
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by HRich(m): 7:07am
mjabdulk:
You're even thinking, oyah continue thinking
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by ikombe: 7:08am
HRich:
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by HRich(m): 7:09am
ikombe:
I think your sense is paining you more for asking this kind question this early morning,
Na this Kind Question make Chelsea sack Mourinho
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by DozieInc(m): 7:10am
ikombe:Lol
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by HRich(m): 7:10am
#ikombe
No be your own sense wey I buy before make me de talk nonsense
and you wan come sell another one for me
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by ikombe: 7:12am
HRich:Answer my question slowpoke
How am i to know which agent am looking for. Cause they are many agents out dere
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by HRich(m): 7:13am
ikombe:
Na your papa car abi your own
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by uzobaby(f): 7:15am
Bros All the people Jonsing on this thread don't know the answer oooo
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by FILEBE(m): 7:25am
Na wa o. Someone should just come up woth an answer na. As simple as they are all shouting,someone said Lagos State, another said fEderal govt. Some are here as matter, to occupy space.
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by vickydevoka: 7:28am
IT SHOULD BE NIGERIA POLICE OR CIVIL DEFENCE EITHER OF THEM
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by Kurupt01(m): 7:31am
All number plates used in Nigeria are printed by FRSC , however they're not responsible for it's issuance ( this varies per state).
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by sacramento1212: 7:32am
Motor vehicle Administration Agency MVAA is responsible for Number plate but in collaboration with FRSC
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by juddybrown(m): 7:39am
frsc
|Re: Which Agency Is Responsible For The Creation Of Number Plates In Lagos? by RichDad1(m): 7:51am
FRSC produce , MVAA allocate..
