|Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by sar33: 5:57pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSdcpBFgO4R/
Is there any reason not to praise God?Here are trending photos of a lady without legs(appears to be a below knee amputation) backing her baby leading a praising session for God.Watch the video on the link above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/lady-without-legs-leads-praise-session.html
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by sar33: 5:57pm
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by rfnextar(m): 5:58pm
she tried
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by umarshehu58: 6:01pm
No be small thing
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by zadok60: 6:04pm
Grateful woman...If handicap fit praise God like this,wetin go ever stop me from praising him..
I am grateful Lord for my life..I know this life I am living is by grace,do not let anything that would make me stay far away from you come near me..
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by mrmrmister: 6:06pm
Where are those clowns who claim they can perform miracles?
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by kabayomi(m): 6:06pm
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by Shelloween(m): 6:14pm
She try
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by Etzakoos(m): 6:17pm
Hmmm....Am Grateful Oh Lord...Thank U Baba, I Still Remain Complete
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by BreezyCB(m): 6:27pm
Wow
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by gurunlocker: 6:28pm
mrmrmister:
Miracle about what exam?
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by mayortm001(m): 6:28pm
Hmmm...Men dey try oo
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by crackhouse(m): 6:29pm
That's nice.
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by Abeyjide: 6:29pm
y some mumu prefer to commit suicide. what a life.
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by lustychima: 6:29pm
My faith is challenged here
Meanwhile
April 1st She Told You, i'm pregnant, you have been waiting for her to Say April Fool & Today is 4th,
My brother Congratulations
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by Oluwaseydex(m): 6:29pm
what's my eye excuse. so great
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by kakakiEledumare: 6:29pm
God is awesome
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by Rich4god(m): 6:29pm
mrmrmister:Guy.... That was so mean and harsh.... Easy on them before they will come for your head.
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by AnyibestDede(m): 6:29pm
And the ones with legs are busy taking selfie up and down social media. Its all right o
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by piagetskinner(m): 6:29pm
and yet people with complete legs be forming boss like say no b God give them legs
this is truly a breathtaking
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by Amhappy(f): 6:30pm
Praising God in all situations
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by princeemmma(m): 6:32pm
continue until you shall be rewarded
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by bionixs: 6:33pm
mrmrmister:
mrmrmister:
Where are those clowns who claim they can perform miracles?
mrmrmister:must you always curse yourself?
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by bionixs: 6:33pm
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by agborodun: 6:33pm
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by don4ye: 6:33pm
Lord forgive me.
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by sisisioge: 6:35pm
Yes! She's a woman with a heart of praise.
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by mrmrmister: 6:35pm
bionixs:
Are you one of those clowns?
And why did you have to quote me so many times?
You okay?
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by Julietcutie(f): 6:36pm
I'm grateful to you Lord Jesus for everything you have done For me
|Re: Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral by madridguy(m): 6:37pm
GOD IS GREAT.
