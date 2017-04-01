Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Lady Without Legs Backs Her Baby, Leads A Praise Session For God. Pics Go Viral (11598 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSdcpBFgO4R/



Is there any reason not to praise God?Here are trending photos of a lady without legs(appears to be a below knee amputation) backing her baby leading a praising session for God.Watch the video on the link above





she tried

No be small thing 1 Like

Grateful woman...If handicap fit praise God like this,wetin go ever stop me from praising him..

I am grateful Lord for my life..I know this life I am living is by grace,do not let anything that would make me stay far away from you come near me.. 41 Likes 1 Share

Where are those clowns who claim they can perform miracles? 10 Likes 1 Share

She try

Hmmm....Am Grateful Oh Lord...Thank U Baba, I Still Remain Complete 5 Likes

Wow 1 Like

Hmmm...Men dey try oo 1 Like

That's nice.

y some mumu prefer to commit suicide. what a life. 4 Likes

















Meanwhile



April 1st She Told You, i'm pregnant, you have been waiting for her to Say April Fool & Today is 4th,

My brother Congratulations

My faith is challenged hereMeanwhileApril 1st She Told You, i'm pregnant, you have been waiting for her to Say April Fool & Today is 4th,My brother Congratulations 6 Likes

what's my eye excuse. so great

God is awesome 1 Like

And the ones with legs are busy taking selfie up and down social media. Its all right o

and yet people with complete legs be forming boss like say no b God give them legs





this is truly a breathtaking 1 Like

Praising God in all situations 1 Like

continue until you shall be rewarded

Lord forgive me.

Yes! She's a woman with a heart of praise.

I'm grateful to you Lord Jesus for everything you have done For me