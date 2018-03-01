Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum (6106 Views)

Omamen Iyawe Slumps, Dies In Church In Abuja (Pastor Idahosa Iyawe's Wife) / Archbishop Obinna Attacked In Imo Catholic Church During Mbata's Burial / Laurie Idahosa Wants Her '666' Number Of Instagram Followers Changed (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Everyday I am grateful to God that I was deeply associated with a man like #ArchbishopBAIdahosa , hearing the testimonies for people all around the world yesterday, even after 20 years since he transited this earth, it was just a refreshing experience. And then it dawned on me that the true worth of a good leader is revealed when he/she is out of the scene'







Source: Late Archbishop Idahosa's wife Dr Margaret yesterday broke down in tears after she heard testimonies about her late husband 20yrs after his demise.Yesterday she went to the Mausoleum of her late husband Archbishop Benson Idahosa alongside others to lay fresh wreaths.She said...'Everyday I am grateful to God that I was deeply associated with a man like #ArchbishopBAIdahosa , hearing the testimonies for people all around the world yesterday, even after 20 years since he transited this earth, it was just a refreshing experience. And then it dawned on me that the true worth of a good leader is revealed when he/she is out of the scene'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/late-archbishop-idahosa-wife-breaks.html?m=1

stephenduru:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/late-archbishop-idahosa-wife-breaks.html?m=1 more more

Idahosa was a real pioneer. 6 Likes 1 Share

ogboni tins 11 Likes

When business never enter church 1 Like

lol

Be happy!

Your husband chose the right profession and left behind countless wealth, enough the feed his 5th generation. Expensive schools, mega church and mega business.

Not all widows are as lucky. If he was a real "Archbishop" which I think is a title that legit belongs to the Anglican or protestant churches, the wealth would have been owned by the "church" in the true sense.. the schools would be free or at least affordable to the people who actually contributed to its establishment. The hospitals would be free or very affordable.

These are the legacy left by the churches established by the European missionaries.

So be happy "woman of God" and enjoy the wealth given to you by your dear husband. 8 Likes

kestolove95:

ogboni tins

Shut up your filthy mouth you swine. Shut up your filthy mouth you swine. 26 Likes

I like their Oyinbo wife. Saw her testimony on TV some time ago. 1 Like

Used to watch him on TV back in the days.

One of the pioneer tele-evangelist in Naija. 2 Likes

FTC!!!! .... Oh sorry 1 Like







that's all I have to say Only God knows his true messengersthat's all I have to say 3 Likes

Continue to rest in the Lord's bossom, Archbishop Idahosa.



The church in Nigeria misses you. You were the voice in Nigeria who combined charisma with character.



God be with his immediate family. 2 Likes

Hello Mam, cry for yourself, Man of God is already in the heavens. 1 Like

kestolove95:

ogboni tins ur mumu never do ur mumu never do 3 Likes

kestolove95:

ogboni tins

Look for better things to do with your sorry life.



How did you come to that weak and tired conclusion?.



You are not yet married but do you think you will not be a widow some day? Look for better things to do with your sorry life.How did you come to that weak and tired conclusion?.You are not yet married but do you think you will not be a widow some day? 2 Likes

man of God

kestolove95:

ogboni tins First female Foool in the world First female Foool in the world 5 Likes 1 Share

click like for u gat respect for idahosa 3 Likes





It seems that man was holding u down, Because the minute he died unleashed like a chained dragon with heavy makeup and long false nails.



Why didn't u dress like dat

wen papa was alive ? Pls madam enough of the Drama,It seems that man was holding u down, Because the minute he died unleashed like a chained dragon with heavy makeup and long false nails.Why didn't u dress like datwen papa was alive 3 Likes

The Great Idahosa

So touching. So agonizing to behold the resting place of a beloved.



May the Lord continue to comfort her 1 Like

kestolove95:

ogboni tins ashawo commentary.. ashawo commentary.. 1 Like

All na wash wash.

Touching

Those boys are so fresh.. Even in our nonsense sun

But why is she crying?? I don't want to say nah crocodile tears shaa...

It is well

Christianity in Nigeria miss men like Archbishop Benson Idahosah 1 Like