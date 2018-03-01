₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by stephenduru: 6:07pm
Late Archbishop Idahosa's wife Dr Margaret yesterday broke down in tears after she heard testimonies about her late husband 20yrs after his demise.Yesterday she went to the Mausoleum of her late husband Archbishop Benson Idahosa alongside others to lay fresh wreaths.She said...
'Everyday I am grateful to God that I was deeply associated with a man like #ArchbishopBAIdahosa , hearing the testimonies for people all around the world yesterday, even after 20 years since he transited this earth, it was just a refreshing experience. And then it dawned on me that the true worth of a good leader is revealed when he/she is out of the scene'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/late-archbishop-idahosa-wife-breaks.html?m=1
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by Mogidi: 6:14pm
Idahosa was a real pioneer.
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by kestolove95(f): 6:39pm
ogboni tins
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by afbstrategies: 6:59pm
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by fuckerstard: 7:00pm
When business never enter church
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by captainbell: 7:01pm
lol
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by Eke40seven(m): 7:01pm
Be happy!
Your husband chose the right profession and left behind countless wealth, enough the feed his 5th generation. Expensive schools, mega church and mega business.
Not all widows are as lucky. If he was a real "Archbishop" which I think is a title that legit belongs to the Anglican or protestant churches, the wealth would have been owned by the "church" in the true sense.. the schools would be free or at least affordable to the people who actually contributed to its establishment. The hospitals would be free or very affordable.
These are the legacy left by the churches established by the European missionaries.
So be happy "woman of God" and enjoy the wealth given to you by your dear husband.
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by kingreign(m): 7:01pm
kestolove95:
Shut up your filthy mouth you swine.
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by Ranchhoddas(m): 7:01pm
I like their Oyinbo wife. Saw her testimony on TV some time ago.
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by dayleke(m): 7:02pm
Used to watch him on TV back in the days.
One of the pioneer tele-evangelist in Naija.
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by Tochyodiks: 7:02pm
FTC!!!! .... Oh sorry
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by buygala(m): 7:02pm
Only God knows his true messengers
that's all I have to say
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by emmasege: 7:02pm
Continue to rest in the Lord's bossom, Archbishop Idahosa.
The church in Nigeria misses you. You were the voice in Nigeria who combined charisma with character.
God be with his immediate family.
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by victorazy(m): 7:02pm
Hello Mam, cry for yourself, Man of God is already in the heavens.
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by lofty900(m): 7:02pm
kestolove95:ur mumu never do
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by afbstrategies: 7:02pm
kestolove95:
Look for better things to do with your sorry life.
How did you come to that weak and tired conclusion?.
You are not yet married but do you think you will not be a widow some day?
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by Jesusworks: 7:03pm
man of God
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by KendrickAyomide: 7:03pm
kestolove95:First female Foool in the world
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by ghostfacekillar(m): 7:04pm
click like for u gat respect for idahosa
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by bebe2(f): 7:04pm
Pls madam enough of the Drama,
It seems that man was holding u down, Because the minute he died unleashed like a chained dragon with heavy makeup and long false nails.
Why didn't u dress like dat
wen papa was alive?
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by Aibuckher(m): 7:04pm
The Great Idahosa
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by Lawalemi(m): 7:04pm
So touching. So agonizing to behold the resting place of a beloved.
May the Lord continue to comfort her
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by PSTEMMA1960(m): 7:05pm
kestolove95:ashawo commentary..
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by Gaddafiyusf: 7:05pm
All na wash wash.
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by BELKIS(f): 7:05pm
Touching
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by osaigbovo16(m): 7:05pm
Those boys are so fresh.. Even in our nonsense sun
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by talk2percy(m): 7:05pm
But why is she crying?? I don't want to say nah crocodile tears shaa...
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by Olii(f): 7:06pm
It is well
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by kingchris30(m): 7:07pm
Christianity in Nigeria miss men like Archbishop Benson Idahosah
|Re: Margaret Idahosa Cries, Visits Archbishop Idahosa's Mausoleum by bobokeshington: 7:08pm
kestolove95:Hope say you no get Brain tumor?
