Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by dre11(m): 6:12pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A 32-year old man, Obinna Arthur and his wife, Chinyere Arthur have been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for their alleged involvement in the rape of his wife’s friend at a popular hotel in Egbeda, Lagos.

P M.EXPRESS gathered that the couple, who reside at Ogundipe Street in Santos Layout in Akowonjo, Lagos, lured the victim to Greenland hotel in Egbeda where the victim was drugged and took into the hotel room where she was stripped, raped and the sexual violation was recorded with a video phone.

Police source said the victim, after been lured to the hotel and drugged, the couple took her into the hotel room with the husband forcefully had sex with her, while the wife was videoing the romp with her phone but covered her husband’s face from being seen in the video.

The police said after the dastardly act, the couple went ahead to download the act and shared it on the social media and among their neighbours.

The matter was reported to the police who later arrested the couple and charged them to court.

While the motive behind their alleged action was not disclosed by the suspects to the police, P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the victim was close to the wife before the incident happened.

At the Ejigbo Magistrates court where they were arraigned, they pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail.

The matter was adjourned till 15 May 2017.


http://pmexpressng.com/couple-arrested-raping-wifes-friend-lagos-hotel/

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by timadings: 6:16pm
Hmmmm all I have to say is.....






FTC
Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by psycho1(m): 6:20pm
Where is the Video?

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by VolTOxic(m): 6:23pm
psycho1:
Where is the Video?

14 Likes

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by K9Uneet(m): 6:28pm
Which link I go use download the video abeg. Seeing is believing.

1 Like

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by Jetleeee: 6:45pm
Obinna Arthur and his wife, Chinyere Arthur

40 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by clickbnkgod: 6:45pm
Rape wife friend in hotel? Was she drugged to enter the hotel? Abeg this news is not complete, just be like soup wey no get Maggi and salts.


Check my signature guys to money

2 Likes

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by izzou(m): 6:45pm
The world today scares the shiit outta me

A man and his wife agreed to do this?

Tufiakwa

I wonder what the news would be like in 50 years to come

4 Likes

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by Aldebaran(m): 6:46pm
undecided
Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by stanliwise(m): 6:46pm
E be like say Op no get Mb to uplaod video. Recession on the jerk.

NCAN over to you.

1 Like

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by ttemmi(m): 6:46pm
C
Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by snika: 6:46pm
Haba. This story looks very strange.
Jetleeee:


My brother. I don't know if the couple is guilty of what they were accused of, but I must tell you, whatever they did is preferably to Taiwo who butchered a full fledged human being in Ikorodu for a 4000 naira fee.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by QuietHammer(m): 6:47pm
Obinna and wife rape person? No.
We are developing her sexually. It's just a sexual surprise

3 Likes

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by Decypher: 6:47pm
Jetleeee:


Afonja Scum

10 Likes

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by lifestyle1(m): 6:47pm
Sick couple.

1 Like

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by Famocious(m): 6:47pm
End time couple

1 Like

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by Yinabim(f): 6:47pm
Nawa oo, pple wicked sha
Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by iamkingzlee(m): 6:47pm
What kind of Wickedness is this undecided This P.M news dey always dey one kind

1 Like

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by crackerspub: 6:47pm
psycho1:
Where is the Video?

Na the same reason i come show for his thread


This OP needs beating
Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by SNIPER123: 6:47pm
cheesy
Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by Zico5(m): 6:47pm
People are just too wicked and heartless these days.

1 Like

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by ipodstinks: 6:47pm
I refused to check the names. these are the saint ppl from that ultimatum part of one black nation called Niger area. those names na lie, them be afonja grin
Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by ajalawole(m): 6:48pm
NCAN on alert cheesy........ Live from ilorin Kwara state. Still checking the names, waiting for signal from National headquarters cheesy
Na................themmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmcheesy

4 Likes

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by OkoYiboz: 6:48pm
Obinna Arthur

Chinyere Arthur

Here are the arthurs and finishers of crime in Nigeria. The descendants of Judas Iscariot, members of the lost tribe of Isreal.

Isreali today, Biafran tomorrow, Nigerian when it is time to share money.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by Jetleeee: 6:48pm
Decypher:
Afonja Scum

snika:
Haba. This story looks very strange.
My brother. I don't know if the couple is guilty of what they were accused of, but I must tell you, whatever they did is preferably to Taiwo who butchered a full fledged human being in Ikorodu for a 4000 naira fee.

E pain the 2 Ipob thugs grin



See as dem camp for my mentions. No one asked you clowns to post your family pics cheesy

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by sandiyke(f): 6:48pm
Evil every where
Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by realGURU(m): 6:48pm
Igbo and crime like 5 n 6

5 Likes

Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by Skmoda360(m): 6:48pm
Abeg where is the video link? i wana download it sharp sharp.
Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by 2shur: 6:48pm
Nawa o.
Wife and husband.
The wifes friends guy or bf shud also rape d wife in her husbands presence too.
Dey shud do it in cell
Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by Onyeoguego: 6:48pm
No weapon formed against flatinos by afonjas shall prosper.




d video or I don't bliv it.
Re: Couple Drug, Rape Wife's Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online by pejuakinab: 6:48pm
Eleyi gidigan oo

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

