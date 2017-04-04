Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Couple Drug, Rape Wife’s Friend In Lagos Hotel And Upload It Online (10041 Views)

Married Woman Dies In Lagos Hotel Room After Lying To Her Husband / Man In Prison For Slapping Wife's Friend / 55-year-old Man Beat Up Wife's Friend To Pulp

A 32-year old man, Obinna Arthur and his wife, Chinyere Arthur have been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for their alleged involvement in the rape of his wife’s friend at a popular hotel in Egbeda, Lagos.



P M.EXPRESS gathered that the couple, who reside at Ogundipe Street in Santos Layout in Akowonjo, Lagos, lured the victim to Greenland hotel in Egbeda where the victim was drugged and took into the hotel room where she was stripped, raped and the sexual violation was recorded with a video phone.



Police source said the victim, after been lured to the hotel and drugged, the couple took her into the hotel room with the husband forcefully had sex with her, while the wife was videoing the romp with her phone but covered her husband’s face from being seen in the video.



The police said after the dastardly act, the couple went ahead to download the act and shared it on the social media and among their neighbours.



The matter was reported to the police who later arrested the couple and charged them to court.



While the motive behind their alleged action was not disclosed by the suspects to the police, P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the victim was close to the wife before the incident happened.



At the Ejigbo Magistrates court where they were arraigned, they pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.



They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail.



The matter was adjourned till 15 May 2017.



http://pmexpressng.com/couple-arrested-raping-wifes-friend-lagos-hotel/

Obinna Arthur and his wife, Chinyere Arthur

Rape wife friend in hotel? Was she drugged to enter the hotel? Abeg this news is not complete, just be like soup wey no get Maggi and salts.





The world today scares the shiit outta me



A man and his wife agreed to do this?



Tufiakwa



I wonder what the news would be like in 50 years to come

Sick couple.

End time couple

People are just too wicked and heartless these days.

Evil every where

