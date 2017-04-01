₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,121 members, 3,458,723 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 April 2017 at 07:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth (991 Views)
|Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by joshkiddies: 6:30pm
A Dad, Lawson Ojeme, who was very happy to announce the birth of his son on Facebook, has been left with sadness after his son died just few hours after his arrival on April 1,2017.
The sad Dad, also took to Facebook to announce that his son has gone to be with the Lord. Here's what he wrote;
"Truly I wish to appreciate everyone for your felicitations.
However I regret to share my sad news that owing to some bizarre health management @the FMC Asaba, my champion and fighter Dominic at about 8pm Monday night returned to the bossom of Christ having given this sinful world his best shot from 2am Friday morning.
So sorry pals, he was here in all heavenly splendour, overwhelming enough for me to share with you last Saturday but now he's gone. All glory and honour to our Heavenly Father Who gifts such timeless pleasure.
Adieus son."
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/aggrieved-dad-announces-death-of-his.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by ekems2017(f): 7:09pm
Oh!!! Take heart. It's so painful. May God give you the fortitude to bear the lost.
Rip dear.
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by clickbnkgod: 7:09pm
Exactly why I keep my family matters out of social media.
Sorry, God will comfort you
1 Like
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by ToriBlue(f): 7:09pm
Facebook witches have done it again.
Don't post everything that happens in your life on Facebook. Witches and wizards now have access to internet and keep following you.
1 Like
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by eponoloyin: 7:10pm
aye le
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by kingreign: 7:10pm
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by nogasimplicity: 7:10pm
pathetic
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by Flexherbal(m): 7:10pm
So sad !
May his soul rest in peace!!
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by morbeta(m): 7:10pm
So sad. Rip to the little angel.
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by OkoYiboz: 7:10pm
Sad
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by xynerise(m): 7:10pm
Hmmm.....
RIP
If I were his friend on Facebook, I won't type RIP after I congratulated him hours ago. That's weakening
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by Djyucee1: 7:10pm
So sad. God ll give you another child
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by slurryeye: 7:10pm
This is sad
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by Shelloween(m): 7:10pm
Sad
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by Sirheny007(m): 7:10pm
Such is Life -
Ned Kelly
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by uzoclinton(m): 7:11pm
lige
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by clickbnkgod: 7:11pm
ekems2017:
You took my place, omo oniles are coming for you bro
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by Bae026: 7:11pm
Sad
We really need to be prayerful.
Evil people are everywhere in this World.
May the little king RIP.
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by jeromzy(m): 7:11pm
So painful,after waiting for 9months.God knows best.adieu boy!
1 Like
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by BBBlaze: 7:11pm
is dis april fool or real?
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by femi4(m): 7:11pm
That's shocking...more like April fool
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by hotspec(m): 7:11pm
Sorry man. God will give u a better replacement
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by ogaub(m): 7:11pm
sorry for d lost
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by alignacademy(m): 7:11pm
joshkiddies:
Take heart
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by expee06(m): 7:11pm
Sad
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by oshiiteoku: 7:11pm
Awwwww so so sorry,am just crying now,such a handsome,pls take heart cos he is in heaven.
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by uzoclinton(m): 7:11pm
Djyucee1:im tired of hearing thins like this.... God will give him another child... why did he take this particular one? to test his faith? to punish him? for fun? why?
1 Like
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by ask4double(m): 7:11pm
Take heart...
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by starpon1: 7:12pm
rip little angel
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by uzoclinton(m): 7:12pm
hotspec:dw
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by Ikenna17(m): 7:12pm
Kyrie Eleison!
|Re: Aggrieved Dad Announces The Death Of His Son, Hours After Announcing His Birth by Karlman: 7:12pm
...
Connet Your D S T V Decoder To Your Lappy And Browse For Free For Real / Aiden Pearce Coat: A Tiger Watch Dogs - GTA5 Expectations And Concerns / Customer Service Representative Job
Viewing this topic: javalove(m), Bode3(m), Tinkybabe(f), gab19, rheether(f), Debikanty(m), Onnasucs1(m), arikibe, uchwar1, Paradiseluvall(m), morbeta(m), gretblue, damola1, AlexVercetti(m), VictorAB, horciglowri(f), woodcook, GentleYoung(m), mosegifted, OkoYiboz, slurryeye, pelumi111, fleps(m), Surd2121(m), SilentBang(m), Sirheny007(m), lative(m), Igboesika, castrokins(m), Shelloween(m), blackpanda, jbonito(m), Lilyqueeny(f), Kelvin1971(m), Youlinsovicom(m), tamzy123(m), felixzo1(m), zoba88, sammycarz(m), ToriBlue(f), oshiiteoku, fmarshal(m), Cousim(m), Oysdam(m), haxan919(m), Luiz1, whizpa(m), tovia(f), Jerryjabani(m), bigerboy200, Mbamifeanyi(m), chaxking(m), Ikenna17(m), theodara001(f), 2wizkids(m), taladinrin, folly22(f), Cutiemay(f), Mikylopez(f), Ogashub(m), semac00(m), BRAV0O(m), benzylas(m), xynerise(m), IMO22(m), Rupect, indomitable234, Tommmy(m), Djyucee1, nkemdi89(f), seansage(m), Missabigail234, readone1(m), ThePrinceOfLuzz(m), crackerspub, meedx, taiwojoe40(m), ZKOSOSO(m), sunshyne20(m), easterwick(m), jeamie(m), ElDeeVee(m), AnyibestDede(m), evansjeff, chitokwe(f), Divay22(f), Nedumadrid(m), sellYourCar, TonyeBarcanista(m), tonyfran, Adenoladavid, realabraham, lilyheaven, Tchiman, esmarcq(m), oblo(m), morscino, HermesParis, Jettage, Freciprocal, mumAAA, goldenval(m), aiir2303(m), saint2ace(m), wonlasewonimi, mikmabray, Elesta(f), uzoclinton(m), alignacademy(m), chimimi(f), Drymz, Deeaba(m), Donbosco46, Babanick, charlisco(m), Osyxcel(m), McKc22(m), Ozep(f), sheunsheun(m), phabulousangel(m), Tpeters(m), shadows1, realhumanity, Olateef(m), BeeJoyful, afoltundeseun(m), kelsgal(f), ekesol, princeofogwa1, ekems2017(f), Spexo001(m), Oba09085(m), Nigeman, PhoneGist(m), Nnemuka(f), brugge007(m), Thomsyne(m), kollysnut(m), Somatic(m), micklplus(m), Dotlaw123(m), sparktony(m), Arebey, kokosheen(m), ayapatton, wilson007, Tosinng(m), dmaygee(m), nelajayi(m), FiddyEn, DrGud, Karlman, tolextony(m), fav444(f), Kemimarch16(f), onkachi(m), Secretario(m), Juliearth(f), itsMrIke(m), laddyboss and 237 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16