



The sad Dad, also took to Facebook to announce that his son has gone to be with the Lord. Here's what he wrote;



"Truly I wish to appreciate everyone for your felicitations.

However I regret to share my sad news that owing to some bizarre health management @the FMC Asaba, my champion and fighter Dominic at about 8pm Monday night returned to the bossom of Christ having given this sinful world his best shot from 2am Friday morning.

So sorry pals, he was here in all heavenly splendour, overwhelming enough for me to share with you last Saturday but now he's gone. All glory and honour to our Heavenly Father Who gifts such timeless pleasure.

Adieus son."



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/aggrieved-dad-announces-death-of-his.html



