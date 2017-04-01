₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by dainformant(m): 12:28pm
This is very sad! A man identified as Tahir Tijjani Bolori died just hours after announcing his wife's death on Monday, April 10. The man from Maiduguri, Borno state -posted a sad news about his wife's death on Facebook not knowing that their funeral would both take place on the same day. May his soul rest in peace.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/nigerian-man-dies-moments-after.html

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by dainformant(m): 12:29pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by malificent(f): 12:33pm
Ehya. He probably couldn't bear to live without his wife. RIP

4 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by BasketballGURU(m): 12:34pm
Necromantic, RIP though
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Amarabae(f): 12:34pm
Chai. jesu me ebere.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by nepapole(m): 12:53pm
Oga ooo.
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Destined2win: 1:37pm
This story is incomplete.

How did the man die.?

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by project4OO: 1:42pm
Poor reportage from national helm.

9 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by CheezyCharles: 2:11pm
when u kept saying " I can't llive without u" I admire their bond! eleyi gidi gan(this one is strong) RIP

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by EmekaBlue(m): 2:11pm
uwa bu pawpaw mehn

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by ORACLE1975(m): 2:11pm
y death?
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by sirusX(m): 2:11pm
This is quite shocking

You barely hear things like this undecided

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Benbisco(f): 2:12pm
Destined2win:
This story is incomplete.

How did the man die.?

I tire o!

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by rawpadgin(m): 2:12pm
*in the words of nas*

"why are we born in the first place if this is how we gatto go? demn!"

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Lionessza(f): 2:12pm
dainformant:
This is very sad! A man identified as Tahir Tijjani Bolori died just hours after announcing his wife's death on Monday, April 10. The man from Maiduguri, Borno state -posted a sad news about his wife's death on Facebook not knowing that their funeral would both take place on the same day. May his soul rest in peace.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/nigerian-man-dies-moments-after.html


Why is his forehead so dark?
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by UnknownT: 2:13pm
Hope that won't be the last post of Aisha too? RIP to the dead
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by ruemujerome(m): 2:13pm
Rip to the dead
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by yemaldo(m): 2:13pm
Oku nsukun arawon

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by venai(m): 2:13pm
Too painful.
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by priceaction: 2:13pm
malificent:
Ehya. He probably couldn't bear to live without his wife. RIP
yeah. while some are praying for their spouse to die, some others can't bear the lost of loosing theirs. That is so bad.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by ikehm3(m): 2:14pm
life can be so unfair atimes, RIP to both of em
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Idydarling(f): 2:14pm
eyaaaa he really needed prayers
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by oluwaseyi000(m): 2:15pm
how did they die?
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by oladimejiX: 2:15pm
Follow Follow
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Moreoffaith(m): 2:15pm
Inalilahi wain ilehi rajihun.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by oladimejiX: 2:15pm
Lionessza:



Why is his forehead so dark?

sign that he prays a lot as muslim

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by kenonze(f): 2:16pm
grin
Hope the OP won't die after creating this thread
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Kayesho: 2:16pm
Gosh..this is just xo tragic
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by VickyRotex(f): 2:16pm
Lionessza:



Why is his forehead so dark?

I think its cos he prays often!

May their souls find eternal rest!
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by TheLogicalMind: 2:16pm
Some things are beyond human comprehension.
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by VickyRotex(f): 2:17pm
Lost one of my undergrad lecturer yesterday too.

Still hard to believe. Life is indeed Ephemeral.

Rest in Peace Pastor Obayori!
Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by dotcomnamename: 2:17pm
hmmm cry

