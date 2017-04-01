Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo (11505 Views)

Source; This is very sad! A man identified as Tahir Tijjani Bolori died just hours after announcing his wife's death on Monday, April 10. The man from Maiduguri, Borno state -posted a sad news about his wife's death on Facebook not knowing that their funeral would both take place on the same day. May his soul rest in peace.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/nigerian-man-dies-moments-after.html

cc; lalasticlala

Ehya. He probably couldn't bear to live without his wife. RIP 4 Likes

Necromantic, RIP though

Chai. jesu me ebere. 2 Likes

Oga ooo.

This story is incomplete.



How did the man die.? 31 Likes 1 Share

Poor reportage from national helm. 9 Likes

when u kept saying " I can't llive without u" I admire their bond! eleyi gidi gan(this one is strong) RIP 1 Like

uwa bu pawpaw mehn 1 Like

y death?





You barely hear things like this This is quite shockingYou barely hear things like this 1 Like

Destined2win:

This story is incomplete.



How did the man die.?

I tire o! I tire o! 3 Likes

*in the words of nas*



"why are we born in the first place if this is how we gatto go? demn!" 1 Like

dainformant:

This is very sad! A man identified as Tahir Tijjani Bolori died just hours after announcing his wife's death on Monday, April 10. The man from Maiduguri, Borno state -posted a sad news about his wife's death on Facebook not knowing that their funeral would both take place on the same day. May his soul rest in peace.



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/nigerian-man-dies-moments-after.html



Why is his forehead so dark? Why is his forehead so dark?

RIP to the dead Hope that won't be the last post of Aisha too?RIP to the dead

Rip to the dead

Oku nsukun arawon 1 Like 1 Share

Too painful.

malificent:

Ehya. He probably couldn't bear to live without his wife. RIP yeah. while some are praying for their spouse to die, some others can't bear the lost of loosing theirs. That is so bad. yeah. while some are praying for their spouse to die, some others can't bear the lost of loosing theirs. That is so bad. 1 Like

life can be so unfair atimes, RIP to both of em

eyaaaa he really needed prayers

how did they die?

Follow Follow

Inalilahi wain ilehi rajihun. 1 Like

Lionessza:







Why is his forehead so dark?

sign that he prays a lot as muslim sign that he prays a lot as muslim 1 Like



Hope the OP won't die after creating this thread

Gosh..this is just xo tragic

Lionessza:







Why is his forehead so dark?

I think its cos he prays often!



May their souls find eternal rest! I think its cos he prays often!May their souls find eternal rest!

Some things are beyond human comprehension.

Lost one of my undergrad lecturer yesterday too.



Still hard to believe. Life is indeed Ephemeral.



Rest in Peace Pastor Obayori!