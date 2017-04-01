₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by dainformant(m): 12:28pm
This is very sad! A man identified as Tahir Tijjani Bolori died just hours after announcing his wife's death on Monday, April 10. The man from Maiduguri, Borno state -posted a sad news about his wife's death on Facebook not knowing that their funeral would both take place on the same day. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/nigerian-man-dies-moments-after.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by dainformant(m): 12:29pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by malificent(f): 12:33pm
Ehya. He probably couldn't bear to live without his wife. RIP
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by BasketballGURU(m): 12:34pm
Necromantic, RIP though
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Amarabae(f): 12:34pm
Chai. jesu me ebere.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by nepapole(m): 12:53pm
Oga ooo.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Destined2win: 1:37pm
This story is incomplete.
How did the man die.?
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by project4OO: 1:42pm
Poor reportage from national helm.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by CheezyCharles: 2:11pm
when u kept saying " I can't llive without u" I admire their bond! eleyi gidi gan(this one is strong) RIP
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by EmekaBlue(m): 2:11pm
uwa bu pawpaw mehn
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by ORACLE1975(m): 2:11pm
y death?
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by sirusX(m): 2:11pm
This is quite shocking
You barely hear things like this
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Benbisco(f): 2:12pm
Destined2win:
I tire o!
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by rawpadgin(m): 2:12pm
*in the words of nas*
"why are we born in the first place if this is how we gatto go? demn!"
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Lionessza(f): 2:12pm
dainformant:
Why is his forehead so dark?
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by UnknownT: 2:13pm
Hope that won't be the last post of Aisha too? RIP to the dead
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by ruemujerome(m): 2:13pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by yemaldo(m): 2:13pm
Oku nsukun arawon
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by venai(m): 2:13pm
Too painful.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by priceaction: 2:13pm
malificent:yeah. while some are praying for their spouse to die, some others can't bear the lost of loosing theirs. That is so bad.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by ikehm3(m): 2:14pm
life can be so unfair atimes, RIP to both of em
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Idydarling(f): 2:14pm
eyaaaa he really needed prayers
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by oluwaseyi000(m): 2:15pm
how did they die?
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by oladimejiX: 2:15pm
Follow Follow
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Moreoffaith(m): 2:15pm
Inalilahi wain ilehi rajihun.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by oladimejiX: 2:15pm
Lionessza:
sign that he prays a lot as muslim
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by kenonze(f): 2:16pm
Hope the OP won't die after creating this thread
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by Kayesho: 2:16pm
Gosh..this is just xo tragic
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by VickyRotex(f): 2:16pm
Lionessza:
I think its cos he prays often!
May their souls find eternal rest!
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by TheLogicalMind: 2:16pm
Some things are beyond human comprehension.
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by VickyRotex(f): 2:17pm
Lost one of my undergrad lecturer yesterday too.
Still hard to believe. Life is indeed Ephemeral.
Rest in Peace Pastor Obayori!
|Re: Nigerian Man Dies Moments After Announcing His Wife's Death On Facebook. Photo by dotcomnamename: 2:17pm
hmmm
