Ifeoma White-Thorpe said she was shaking when she got the eighth acceptance letter.

"I was like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, like this might be eight out of eight and I clicked it and it said 'Congratulations' and I was like oh my goodness!" White-Thorpe told CNN affiliate WABC-TV.



White-Thorpe, a senior and student government president at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, has to choose between Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Dartmouth and Brown.



She wants to study biology and pursue a career in global health. Since all of the Ivy League schools "have great research facilities," she decided to apply to them all.



Students getting into all of the Ivies is a monumental feat, but it's happened to a handful of teens over the past couple of years -- Kwasi Enin in 2014, Harold Ekeh in 2015 and Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna and Kelly Hyles last year.



So where will she go?

Her parents said the choice is totally up to her; White-Thorpe said she just doesn't know yet.

She can add another elite school to the mix as well -- she also got into Stanford.





Lucky girl,the white-thorpe also paved way if she was Ifeoma Uzoamaka Igwe this thread wouldn't have existed 3 Likes

Congrats to her.

A Nigeria Igbo girl.....





Abeg no commit the tribe biko









Abeg Igbo's re great...

Nigeria for life 12 Likes 1 Share

subtlemee:

Lucky girl,the white-thorpe also paved way if she was Ifeoma Uzoamaka Igwe this thread wouldn't have existed

Not really..actually the other way round. That she's black meant she had a 'minority' advantage Not really..actually the other way round. That she's black meant she had a 'minority' advantage 3 Likes

Whats special about this

Girls like these that make headlines are usually average looking, where the slay queens at?, anyways it's not all about books...I prefer building connections and having lifelong memories than burying my head under useless equations.



subtlemee:

Lucky girl,the white-thorpe also paved way if she was Ifeoma Uzoamaka Igwe this thread wouldn't have existed



Typical Nigerian girl stop displaying your ignorance...She most likely got in because of Affirmative Action (Basically it gives advantage to minorities, Google more and educate yourself)...Most of the minorities that have 8/8 ivies were black infact I got soo many scholarships that I was flabbergasted when I was a senior in HS, I had to put it down to the fact they needed Black intelligent males to pad their statistics.



Nice one



Nice lips too

congrats

Ok but know it now...

good stuff

i don't celebrate these guys because they don't even know their root



so no need celebrating people That sees themselves as US citizens



it's a sign of inferiority complex 4 Likes





There are thousands of people like her over there. She will study, graduate with distinctions and be absorbed into their workforce while our failed system continue to rotten.



There are even cases of sponsored indigenous students who went over there and never came back. Africa has so many of their best brains lost far away in Yonder!



Personally, my Mum's Uncle who went on Government Scholarship never returned back home till date and he is still alive and news has it that he got employed big time as a Medical Doctor.



If we don't retrace our steps, we will continue to struggle with mediocrity in this part of the World. No possible end in sight. God help us! Good for her but let's be honest now.There are thousands of people like her over there. She will study, graduate with distinctions and be absorbed into their workforce while our failed system continue to rotten.There are even cases of sponsored indigenous students who went over there and never came back. Africa has so many of their best brains lost far away in Yonder!Personally, my Mum's Uncle who went on Government Scholarship never returned back home till date and he is still alive and news has it that he got employed big time as a Medical Doctor.If we don't retrace our steps, we will continue to struggle with mediocrity in this part of the World. No possible end in sight. God help us! 3 Likes

is she israeli?

Ogashub:

Whats special about this lol... Abeg help me ask them....



Like say to get admission into Nigeria public universities easy, even with your 8A's and 400 in jamb. lol... Abeg help me ask them....Like say to get admission into Nigeria public universities easy, even with your 8A's and 400 in jamb. 1 Like

subtlemee:

Lucky girl,the white-thorpe also paved way if she was Ifeoma Uzoamaka Igwe this thread wouldn't have existed

Not true.

Harold Ekeh and Austa Nwa-Amanzu had won recently, with Igbo surnames Not true.Harold Ekeh and Austa Nwa-Amanzu had won recently, with Igbo surnames

2015-Harold Ekeh

2016- Augusta Nwa-Amanzu

2017- Ifeoma White Torpe





You get the trend? 12 Likes 2 Shares

abeg Just choose Harvard, Harvard University of life..

NCAN reporting



Name checkers..over to you 3 Likes 1 Share

ncan ado-ekiti chapter





8 what?

while temitope my neighbor is on her 8th abortion 11 Likes 2 Shares

see person head on fire. e too sabi book

subtlemee:

Lucky girl,the white-thorpe also paved way if she was Ifeoma Uzoamaka Igwe this thread wouldn't have existed

I don't think so, Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna got into all of them last year too. I think its all about grades here. I don't think so, Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna got into all of them last year too. I think its all about grades here.

Igbo girl. I'm proud. 6 Likes 1 Share

congrats

Here we are struggling with registering for UTME!

It can only be Igbo 5 Likes

That is a Biafran 4 Likes





ipreach:

That is a Biafran

herkeem:

Igbo girl with brain

tstx:

It can only be Igbo

If you don't claim tribal affiliation when it's a story about someone from your tribe being caught doing crime, why claim it now when it's positive?



This applies to all tribal e-warriors on Nairaland. Tell your personal stories and stop basking in someone else's glory. InterestingIf you don't claim tribal affiliation when it's a story about someone from your tribe being caught doing crime, why claim it now when it's positive?This applies to all tribal e-warriors on Nairaland. Tell your personal stories and stop basking in someone else's glory.

biikeys:





Not really..actually the other way round. That she's black meant she had a 'minority' advantage

It may not be by advantage.

Look at her SAT scores and all that? It may not be by advantage.Look at her SAT scores and all that?