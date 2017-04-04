₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by amaboss(m): 11:34pm On Apr 04
A New Jersey teenager Ifeoma White-Thorpe has to make a decision soon most high school seniors can only dream of -- deciding on which Ivy League school to attend in the fall. The problem, if you want to call it that, is that she was accepted into all of them. All eight of them.
Ifeoma White-Thorpe said she was shaking when she got the eighth acceptance letter.
"I was like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, like this might be eight out of eight and I clicked it and it said 'Congratulations' and I was like oh my goodness!" White-Thorpe told CNN affiliate WABC-TV.
White-Thorpe, a senior and student government president at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, has to choose between Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Dartmouth and Brown.
She wants to study biology and pursue a career in global health. Since all of the Ivy League schools "have great research facilities," she decided to apply to them all.
Students getting into all of the Ivies is a monumental feat, but it's happened to a handful of teens over the past couple of years -- Kwasi Enin in 2014, Harold Ekeh in 2015 and Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna and Kelly Hyles last year.
So where will she go?
Her parents said the choice is totally up to her; White-Thorpe said she just doesn't know yet.
She can add another elite school to the mix as well -- she also got into Stanford.
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by subtlemee(f): 11:36pm On Apr 04
Lucky girl,the white-thorpe also paved way if she was Ifeoma Uzoamaka Igwe this thread wouldn't have existed
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by DozieInc(m): 12:14am
Congrats to her.
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by Lobolintin(m): 2:35am
A Nigeria Igbo girl.....
Abeg no commit the tribe biko
Abeg Igbo's re great...
Nigeria for life
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by biikeys(m): 2:44am
subtlemee:
Not really..actually the other way round. That she's black meant she had a 'minority' advantage
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by Ogashub(m): 7:21am
Whats special about this
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by influenz: 7:21am
.
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by Gyalchester: 7:21am
Girls like these that make headlines are usually average looking, where the slay queens at?, anyways it's not all about books...I prefer building connections and having lifelong memories than burying my head under useless equations.
subtlemee:
Typical Nigerian girl stop displaying your ignorance...She most likely got in because of Affirmative Action (Basically it gives advantage to minorities, Google more and educate yourself)...Most of the minorities that have 8/8 ivies were black infact I got soo many scholarships that I was flabbergasted when I was a senior in HS, I had to put it down to the fact they needed Black intelligent males to pad their statistics.
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by Chrisozone: 7:22am
Nice one
Nice lips too
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by morereb10: 7:22am
congrats
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by point5: 7:22am
Ok but know it now...
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by sod09(m): 7:22am
good stuff
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by GenBloodykiIler: 7:23am
i don't celebrate these guys because they don't even know their root
so no need celebrating people That sees themselves as US citizens
it's a sign of inferiority complex
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by Dhortunn(m): 7:23am
Good for her but let's be honest now.
There are thousands of people like her over there. She will study, graduate with distinctions and be absorbed into their workforce while our failed system continue to rotten.
There are even cases of sponsored indigenous students who went over there and never came back. Africa has so many of their best brains lost far away in Yonder!
Personally, my Mum's Uncle who went on Government Scholarship never returned back home till date and he is still alive and news has it that he got employed big time as a Medical Doctor.
If we don't retrace our steps, we will continue to struggle with mediocrity in this part of the World. No possible end in sight. God help us!
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by Makavelli099(m): 7:23am
is she israeli?
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by Rich4god(m): 7:23am
Ogashub:lol... Abeg help me ask them....
Like say to get admission into Nigeria public universities easy, even with your 8A's and 400 in jamb.
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 7:23am
subtlemee:
Not true.
Harold Ekeh and Austa Nwa-Amanzu had won recently, with Igbo surnames
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 7:24am
2015-Harold Ekeh
2016- Augusta Nwa-Amanzu
2017- Ifeoma White Torpe
You get the trend?
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by sbashir10: 7:24am
abeg Just choose Harvard, Harvard University of life..
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by kelvinUchiha: 7:24am
NCAN reporting
Flatinos on the beat!
Name checkers..over to you
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by bukynkwuenu: 7:25am
ncan ado-ekiti chapter
8 what?
while temitope my neighbor is on her 8th abortion
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by nfemi1: 7:25am
see person head on fire. e too sabi book
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by sisisioge: 7:26am
subtlemee:
I don't think so, Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna got into all of them last year too. I think its all about grades here.
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by FrankNetter: 7:27am
Igbo girl. I'm proud.
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by modelsms10: 7:27am
congrats
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by Pavore9: 7:27am
Here we are struggling with registering for UTME!
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by tstx(m): 7:29am
It can only be Igbo
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by ipreach(m): 7:29am
That is a Biafran
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by texazzpete(m): 7:29am
Interesting
ipreach:
herkeem:
tstx:
If you don't claim tribal affiliation when it's a story about someone from your tribe being caught doing crime, why claim it now when it's positive?
This applies to all tribal e-warriors on Nairaland. Tell your personal stories and stop basking in someone else's glory.
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 7:30am
biikeys:
It may not be by advantage.
Look at her SAT scores and all that?
|Re: Nigerian New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools by Tokziby: 7:30am
"Students getting into all of the Ivies is a monumental feat, but it's happened to a handful of teens over the past couple of years -- Kwasi Enin in 2014, Harold Ekeh in 2015 and Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna and Kelly Hyles last year"
That means 3 Nigerians in 2yrs got accepted in 8 ivies.
This is what i call the Nigerian factor, where fishes die of thirst in the ocean. We have abundance of talents but cannot make use of it by developing them and that's why we have certificate forgers leading us. Same reason why we have abundance of crude oil but pay so much to import petrol. Little wonder India can export gari to Nigeria
Its a very very sad situation... The earlier we wake up the better and stand up to this cancerous leaders in our political system.
revolution is surely inevitable if we must save ourselves and the future of our unborn children.
