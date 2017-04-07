₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by Swahili0(f): 4:03pm
http://www.newsday.com/long-island/education/chaminade-high-school-senior-is-accepted-to-all-ivy-league-schools-1.13373840
Chaminade High School senior Jude Okonkwo was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools, joining a growing club of Long Island students who have achieved the distinction.
Okonkwo, 17, of Dix Hills will have his pick of the elite schools — Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University — and must decide where to enroll by May 1.
“I’m so grateful that, after all of the work I’ve put in, I’m able to reap the benefits as well — and that all those who have helped and watched me see that hard work has truly paid off,” said Okonkwo, who hopes to set a good example for his four younger siblings.
While hitting the Ivy jackpot is rare for even top academic performers, Okonkwo isn’t the first Long Island student to do so. Elmont Memorial High School graduates Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna (Class of 2016) and Harold Ekeh (Class of 2015) were accepted to all eight. In 2014, Kwasi Enin of William Floyd High School did the same. Uwamanzu-Nna went to Harvard; Ekeh and Enin to Yale.
Okonkwo, the son of physicians, aspires to be a neurosurgeon and looked for schools with strong science and medical programs, including those with a combined bachelor’s degree and medical school acceptance. His unweighted grade-point average is 98.9.
He also was accepted to Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore; Northeast Ohio Medical University’s baccalaureate-medical degree program; Stony Brook University; University of Missouri; Washington University in St. Louis and Wayne State University in Detroit.
He is leaning toward Harvard but received a full scholarship to Wayne State and generous financial aid packages from the other schools, he said, which will factor into his decision.
“It was more of an ‘Oh, shucks’ moment than a boastful moment when he got accepted. He’s a very unassuming person — you almost had to pry the fact that he got into all eight Ivies out of him,” said Daniel Petruccio, assistance principal of guidance. Petruccio said this is the first time a Chaminade student has swept the Ivy acceptances since he started working at the school in 1999.
During the application process, Petruccio said, many Chaminade faculty and staff members learned about the Okonkwo family’s remarkable story.
Okonkwo’s parents, Ndubueze and Chinwe, emigrated from Nigeria in the 1990s and settled in New Orleans. They lived in a two-story home in Harvey, in Jefferson Parish, on the west bank of the Mississippi River. In 2005, when Jude Okonkwo was 7, Hurricane Katrina forced them to evacuate.
Okonkwo began second grade on Long Island and remembers the experience well, he said, detailing it in one of two essays he wrote as part of his college applications.
The 6-foot-2-inch teenager runs track and is president of the Glee Club, a member of the school’s global chamber ensemble, editor-in-chief of the literary magazine and news editor of the school newspaper. He also has a self-published book of poetry.
“A lot of times, people forget that medicine and healing is a process and it’s about the human experience,” he said. “That’s why I like literature, and I think that’s some of the insight I would bring to medicine.”
Outside of school, Okonkwo plays the piano and clarinet and has been a member of the children’s choir at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church in Dix Hills for a decade. From time to time, he is pulled into a pickup game of basketball.
For the last two summers, Okonkwo worked as a lifeguard at the Town of Huntington pool. His interactions with people in his community, along with his love of humanities, confirmed his desire to pursue health care, he said.
“Jude is a model Chaminade man — a man who does the right thing at the right time because it’s the right thing to do, regardless of who is watching,” Brother Thomas Cleary, Chaminade’s president, said in a statement.
“We cannot wait to see the incredible things Jude will continue to do with his life,” he added.
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by Swahili0(f): 4:06pm
mynd44 take tthis to promise land
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by SIRmanjar(m): 4:07pm
Why always FLATINOZ.
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by NDPVF(m): 4:09pm
Another Igbo,yes i love them.you can go and rot in hell if you are angry that i love Igbo people
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by NDPVF(m): 4:10pm
Another Igbo,yes i love them.you can go and rot in hell if you are angry that i love Igbo people.
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by NDPVF(m): 4:16pm
We know the people that are playing catch up in education but are using their lagos-ibadan expressway media houses to tell blantant lies and arrogate sophistication to themselves. They are very good at "media hype/trial" without evidence,unlike Igbo people,whose substance and evidence of achievements speaks for them.
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:16pm
igbos 4 = ofonjas 0
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by Swahili0(f): 4:36pm
Godprotectigbo5:
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:52pm
NDPVF:
.... igbo first others follow
harold Ekeh (Class of 2015)
Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna (Class of 2016)
ifeoma white-thorp (class of 2017)
jude okonkwo (class of 2017)
back to back
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by Agumbankembu: 5:22pm
Lalasticlala.
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by hillsway(m): 5:28pm
lovely!!!
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by masterP042(m): 5:28pm
Chai. Back to back. Igbos always making us proud
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by GreenMavro: 5:28pm
NCAN....reporting from santiago ajegunle
IPOB (Jude Okonkwo) youth spotted
Thumbs up...Afonjas will avoid this trend
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by jmembre(f): 5:28pm
This one na omo Igbo
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by orijintv(m): 5:28pm
If i talk now , Mynd44 go gimme 94months Banning ; Better Make I Just Dey Observe
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by joshtega27(m): 5:29pm
Ibo kwenu!!
But wait sef,,, Lemme goan achieve my own
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by tjimoh1(m): 5:29pm
NDPVF:what is your point exactly
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by Moneyyy: 5:29pm
Igbo kwenu! Greatest ethnic group in Africa
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:29pm
my namesake jude
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by iyke926(m): 5:30pm
Congratulations!!!
The name of the poster above me is Lynus.
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by MissyDivah(f): 5:31pm
Now this is what u call news/good news not stories about adults sleeping with each other or celebrities taking their kids to school/celebrities going on shopping am so happy for him
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by hucienda: 5:32pm
Congratulations!
Errrm ... What's his name?
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by Ikwokrikwo: 5:32pm
Igbos na wa.
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by ednut1(m): 5:32pm
Not acceptable to name checkers
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by Jeposky(m): 5:33pm
God go help us too.
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by naijababe(f): 5:33pm
Why do Nigerians do this? He has a an Igbo name but probably does not identify with Nigeria
+1 for the black community in the US though.
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by herdekunley9ja: 5:33pm
Igbo kwenu..... making Biafrans proud
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by YorubaMuslims: 5:33pm
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by Mouthgag: 5:33pm
What's with this nonsense school sef?
Is this supposed to be a news?
Does the school award Ph.D in six months?
Nonsense!
|Re: Jude Okonkwo Accepted Into All Ivy League School by datola: 5:33pm
Wow!
Respect!
