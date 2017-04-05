Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Naira Gains On Fresh Dollar Supply, Now 390/dollar (2911 Views)

The local unit rose from 395/dollar on Monday to 390/dollar on Tuesday as the new forex supply weighed on the market.



The CBN had on Monday released the sum of $90m to meet requests for invisibles such as business travel and personal travel allowances, medical and school fees.



The apex bank also offered a total of $150m to authorised foreign exchange dealers in the interbank wholesale auction window same day.



The development brought to $240m the total amount of forex released by the regulator on Monday.



The regulator also adjusted the sale day of forex to Bureau De Change operators to Tuesdays only to reduce logistical difficulties.



As a result, the central bank would sell $10,000 only to low-end forex dealers once a week, instead of $8000 a week previously.



Economic and financial analysts said the spate of interventions and dollar supply by the central bank would determine the direction of the naira in the coming weeks.



On the back of the previous forex supply by the CBN, the naira had appreciated to 375/dollar early last week.



The local currency, however, weakened to 383/dollar on Thursday before dropping to 390/dollar on Friday.



“The latest dollar injection is yet to fully percolate into the forex market; when that happens, the naira will appreciate further,” a currency analyst at Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Ezun, said.



The naira closed at 306.25 to the dollar on Tuesday at the interbank market, compared with 306.30 the previous day.



Meanwhile, the CBN said on Tuesday it would offer dollar forwards to be delivered within two months to offset a backlog of matured foreign exchange obligations to manufacturers, airlines, fuel importers and agriculture businesses.



“Authorised dealers’ accounts with the central bank will be debited in full for the naira equivalent of the dollar bid amount on a spot basis,” the bank said in a notice to commercial lenders.



“The central bank will settle the bids through forward settlements of two months,” the CBN added without specifying the amount of dollars to be sold.



The dollar should keep crashing , kudos to CBN

Good news to start the morning with





Check my signature guys

Hopefully we are getting there....#1 = $1

For me there is nothing to celebrate until we witness a crash in the prices of commodities. If prices of food items and other things had to shoot up using the increasing dollar/naira rate as excuse, the prices should come down now that the naira is gaining upper hand against the dollar and other currencies.



The government should force marketers, sellers, importers, manufacturers and their likes to crash prices if no we are only artificially increasing the value of the naira to make some select greedy bastardos rich.



The dollar, pound, euro and other currencies have been crashing against the naira for over 3 weeks now yet no impact is felt. Things are still as expensive as ever then what's the point?



I personally am not happy one bit. And it is because I earn in dollars. I don't mind dollar crashing if my buying power does not diminish but I seriously mind now that prices are still as high as they were. Bag of rice is still 20k+, my baby's food is still as expensive as before, Milton solution for my baby that was hitherto 700 naira is still 1200, pican teething that was just 1200 is now 2,000.



It is f*cking annoying and the government needs to do something very fast. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Una Naira can never stay one place. Always running around. 6 Likes

Even grasshopper stays one place than naira.



Anyway.....



Naira learn it from buhari when he was travelling up and down 1 Like

Government we need stable forex, to reduce the price of commodity. And make it stable. 1 Like

Naira is gone! You can take it or continue leaving in illusions. 3 Likes

Naira going up and down like see-saw

Good one bt still yet to see d impact 1 Like

Naira is rising, thanks to almighty God.

We need to diversified our economy and encourage local production ,if not is just a temporary solution 3 Likes

can't wait for it to get back to 150 cuz we know #1 turn 1$ is impossible....

pls keep supplying until it gets to #210 where you met it...





bunch of incompetent dull*ardeen and fellows pls keep supplying until it gets to #210 where you met it...bunch of incompetent dull*ardeen and fellows 3 Likes

This dollar issue don tire ,,,I tell u

N1/$1

Wat cud be a lasting solution to this dollar things self?

if e reach 190 to 1 dollar. let me know

Still high

We shall get there in due course.

Full-scale diversification of our economy where manufacturing of goods and offering of services will earn us more funds than we spend is the way forward. Drum it to those who have ears.

I earn in USD but I am suffering like everyone else.



I patronize the same markets as everyone and prices are really brutal. Imagine I have been begging dealers to take 4.5 million for a registered Honda accord 2013.





I am really really scared. All the dollars pumped in have had not too significant effects since it fell from 520 to 400...



These aggressive interventions should have started when it was 300 Naira to a dollar to ensure it stayed below 300





With the uncertainty and fluctuations on forex, how would the trader be confident enough to adjust the price of thier goods lower in the market?



Whether high or low forex, stability remains the most important factor. If not, it will not translate into reduced cost of products in the market which is the most important thing to the common man on the street.



At end of the day, the economy has to be fixed if we must get a stable forex. 3 Likes





My prayer is for the naira to gain more weight and stay stable because truth be told we are still not yet sure of the new policy whether it might work or not.



abescom:

For me there is nothing to celebrate until we witness a crash in the prices of commodities. If prices of food items and other things had to shoot up using the increasing dollar/naira rate as excuse, the prices should come down now that the naira is gaining upper hand against the dollar and other currencies.



The government should force marketers, sellers, importers, manufacturers and their likes to crash prices if no we are only artificially increasing the value of the naira to make some select greedy bastardos rich.



The dollar, pound, euro and other currencies have been crashing against the naira for over 3 weeks now yet no impact is felt. Things are still as expensive as ever then what's the point?



I personally am not happy one bit. And it is because I earn in dollars. I don't mind dollar crashing if my buying power does not diminish but I seriously mind now that prices are still as high as they were. Bag of rice is still 20k+, my baby's food is still as expensive as before, Milton solution for my baby that was hitherto 700 naira is still 1200, pican teething that was just 1200 is now 2,000.



It is f*cking annoying and the government needs to do something very fast.

Sadly marketers and producers can't crash their prices just like that. The naira is still very unstable, and in a country that prices goes up and never comes down, that may likely not happen.My prayer is for the naira to gain more weight and stay stable because truth be told we are still not yet sure of the new policy whether it might work or not. 1 Like