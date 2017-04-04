Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos (661 Views)

The Italian government on Tuesday deported 40 Nigerians for immigration and criminal offences.



The deportees, comprising males and females arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 8:25pm aboard an Air Meridiana aircraft with registration number E1-FNU.



The deportation is coming few days after the repatriation of 23 Nigerians for similar offences, from the United Kingdom.



An immigration source said 39 of the deportees were returned because of immigration offences while one, a male was returned because of his involvement in drug related matters.



The source added that the returnee with drug-related issue would be handed over to police for further prosecution while others who were profiled by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service would be assisted home.



https://punchng.com/breaking-italy-deports-40-nigerians/amp/

Welcome Home

Shebi those two diva wrestlers follow.

When you lost it in foreign countries your home country have no option than to absorb you...

I don't know why I Love Benin people like this.



Where do they get these "Ghana Must Go" bags for these guys being deported? I notice most people being deported have one or more... 1 Like

When has deportation become a breaking news? 2 Likes

I don't know why I Love Benin people like this. Where was it mentioned they are from EDO/Bini? 1 Like

They are welcome back to their father's land,I hope they have not sold all their properties before they traveled

Where was it mentioned they are from EDO/Bini?

Oga! free me this morning o... Afterall it is my own Benin not yours. Oga! free me this morning o... Afterall it is my own Benin not yours.

! Nawa O

How many of them are Edo girls?

Oga! free me this morning o... Afterall it is my own Benin not yours. Ok na Kontinu

Welcome back my Benin Brothers





I'm waiting to hear that they deported Americans or Britons from this same country.



Meanwhile in another news, some of our "esteemed" senators are asking the president to break the law by interfering in the justice system and stopping the CCT from prosecuting the Senate president for forgery.



Ok

Welcome back my Benin Brothers Like say your greatest dream and aspiration no be to jand.

People like you no even mind to go stay Togo or Burkina faso self.

Had it been we have a well structured economic system, they wouldn't have gone there in the first place.

So much for greener pastures.

Straight back from Italy to Edo

i can smell so spiritual calling back home in this!





why dem no just carry them cross the sea enter ITALY??

Welcome back.... There has bin a few changes in the country since you guys left...





Negative changes, the country is now worst off





It is well.

see f up