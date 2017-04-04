₦airaland Forum

40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Fonereporters: 5:41am
The Italian government on Tuesday deported 40 Nigerians for immigration and criminal offences.

The deportees, comprising males and females arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 8:25pm aboard an Air Meridiana aircraft with registration number E1-FNU.

The deportation is coming few days after the repatriation of 23 Nigerians for similar offences, from the United Kingdom.

An immigration source said 39 of the deportees were returned because of immigration offences while one, a male was returned because of his involvement in drug related matters.

The source added that the returnee with drug-related issue would be handed over to police for further prosecution while others who were profiled by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service would be assisted home.

Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Fonereporters: 5:43am
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Atiku2019: 5:46am
Welcome Home cool
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by FearFactor1: 5:48am
Shebi those two diva wrestlers follow. undecided lipsrsealed
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Jabioro: 5:50am
When you lost it in foreign countries your home country have no option than to absorb you...
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by littlewonders: 5:51am
I don't know why I Love Benin people like this.
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Horus(m): 5:51am

43 Nigerians Repartriated From Italy, Germany & Belgium
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by knuckbuck(m): 5:54am
Where do they get these "Ghana Must Go" bags for these guys being deported? I notice most people being deported have one or more... grin grin grin cheesy

Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by matrix199(m): 5:55am
When has deportation become a breaking news?

Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Fonereporters: 5:55am
Where was it mentioned they are from EDO/Bini?
littlewonders:
I don't know why I Love Benin people like this.

Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Baawaa(m): 5:58am
They are welcome back to their father's land,I hope they have not sold all their properties before they traveled grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by littlewonders: 5:58am
Fonereporters:
Where was it mentioned they are from EDO/Bini?

Oga! free me this morning o... Afterall it is my own Benin not yours.
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Godfullsam(m): 5:59am
Nawa O shocked!
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Localamos(m): 5:59am
How many of them are Edo girls?
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Fonereporters: 6:01am
Ok na Kontinu
littlewonders:


Oga! free me this morning o... Afterall it is my own Benin not yours.
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by feldido(m): 6:13am
Welcome back my Benin Brothers grin grin
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by ElsonMorali: 6:13am
Shame of a nation.

I'm waiting to hear that they deported Americans or Britons from this same country.

Meanwhile in another news, some of our "esteemed" senators are asking the president to break the law by interfering in the justice system and stopping the CCT from prosecuting the Senate president for forgery. sad

They seem to be living on another planet, these politicians of ours.
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Kutis2030(m): 6:18am
Ok
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by iyamALBEN(m): 6:19am
feldido:
Welcome back my Benin Brothers grin grin
Like say your greatest dream and aspiration no be to jand.
People like you no even mind to go stay Togo or Burkina faso self.
As for me, I no go pretend......Naija don taya me. If I see way too, I go cross border.
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by jericco1(m): 7:25am
Had it been we have a well structured economic system, they wouldn't have gone there in the first place.
So much for greener pastures.
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by seankay(m): 7:31am
Straight back from Italy to Edo
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by TINALETC3(f): 7:59am
cheesy Lagos don suffer, dey hv 2 go back ooo grin
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Oladelson(m): 8:00am
lol... grin grin grin


i can smell so spiritual calling back home in this!


Jesus is Lord grin wink
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by nfemi1: 8:00am
why dem no just carry them cross the sea enter ITALY?? angry angry
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by uzoclinton(m): 8:00am
Welcome back.... There has bin a few changes in the country since you guys left...


Negative changes, the country is now worst off
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by 0lumuyiwa: 8:00am
Pentecostal pastors are doing good job to change people lives but some are preaching wrong doctrines that once you pay your tithes and offering that prosperity will be knocking on your doors.

But this is wrong doctrine. You need to know more by clicking this link below:

https://olumuyiwaolayinka.wordpress.com/2017/04/04/a-conscious-call-to-realism/
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:00am
It is well.
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by sduni47: 8:00am
see f up
Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Tension532: 8:01am
our president must hear dis

