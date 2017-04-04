₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Fonereporters: 5:41am
The Italian government on Tuesday deported 40 Nigerians for immigration and criminal offences.
https://punchng.com/breaking-italy-deports-40-nigerians/amp/
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Fonereporters: 5:43am
photo
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Atiku2019: 5:46am
Welcome Home
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by FearFactor1: 5:48am
Shebi those two diva wrestlers follow.
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Jabioro: 5:50am
When you lost it in foreign countries your home country have no option than to absorb you...
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by littlewonders: 5:51am
I don't know why I Love Benin people like this.
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Horus(m): 5:51am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYKRL7-5pps
43 Nigerians Repartriated From Italy, Germany & Belgium
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by knuckbuck(m): 5:54am
Where do they get these "Ghana Must Go" bags for these guys being deported? I notice most people being deported have one or more...
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by matrix199(m): 5:55am
When has deportation become a breaking news?
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Fonereporters: 5:55am
Where was it mentioned they are from EDO/Bini?
littlewonders:
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Baawaa(m): 5:58am
They are welcome back to their father's land,I hope they have not sold all their properties before they traveled
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by littlewonders: 5:58am
Fonereporters:
Oga! free me this morning o... Afterall it is my own Benin not yours.
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Godfullsam(m): 5:59am
Nawa O !
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Localamos(m): 5:59am
How many of them are Edo girls?
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Fonereporters: 6:01am
Ok na Kontinu
littlewonders:
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by feldido(m): 6:13am
Welcome back my Benin Brothers
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by ElsonMorali: 6:13am
Shame of a nation.
I'm waiting to hear that they deported Americans or Britons from this same country.
Meanwhile in another news, some of our "esteemed" senators are asking the president to break the law by interfering in the justice system and stopping the CCT from prosecuting the Senate president for forgery.
They seem to be living on another planet, these politicians of ours.
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Kutis2030(m): 6:18am
Ok
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by iyamALBEN(m): 6:19am
feldido:Like say your greatest dream and aspiration no be to jand.
People like you no even mind to go stay Togo or Burkina faso self.
As for me, I no go pretend......Naija don taya me. If I see way too, I go cross border.
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by jericco1(m): 7:25am
Had it been we have a well structured economic system, they wouldn't have gone there in the first place.
So much for greener pastures.
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by seankay(m): 7:31am
Straight back from Italy to Edo
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by TINALETC3(f): 7:59am
Lagos don suffer, dey hv 2 go back ooo
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Oladelson(m): 8:00am
lol...
i can smell so spiritual calling back home in this!
Jesus is Lord
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by nfemi1: 8:00am
why dem no just carry them cross the sea enter ITALY??
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by uzoclinton(m): 8:00am
Welcome back.... There has bin a few changes in the country since you guys left...
Negative changes, the country is now worst off
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by 0lumuyiwa: 8:00am
Pentecostal pastors are doing good job to change people lives but some are preaching wrong doctrines that once you pay your tithes and offering that prosperity will be knocking on your doors.
But this is wrong doctrine. You need to know more by clicking this link below:
https://olumuyiwaolayinka.wordpress.com/2017/04/04/a-conscious-call-to-realism/
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:00am
It is well.
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by sduni47: 8:00am
see f up
|Re: 40 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Lagos by Tension532: 8:01am
our president must hear dis
