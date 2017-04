Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / "Don't Come Eating At My Wedding Uninvited": Check This Reply By A Twitter User (7919 Views)

this one stingy die, omo ale. ...

Na recession cause am

Ur case go be from wedding to burial

I can't stop laughing. Nice one!







Lalasticlala, where art thou?

Idydarling:

this one stingy die, omo ale. ...

K.. How many people u won fight.... Wedding wey uninvited guess no chop dat marriage no dey last oooh







Just pray make u get enough to feed any body wey turn up, no be this nonsense wey u dey talk, abi uno know say uninvited guess na go pray for you pass?



Mouth wey chop na him go open pray for you ooh

When broke people are about to get married. Low budget marriage

Kids everywhere

Pls when is ur own wedding coming up cos u will "KUKU" kill me..

I blame Buhari

..... STINGY BASTARD ..... U beta go sambisa go hold d wedding ... Or else u go fight crowd! But if dem spray u money ... U go collect in..... STINGY BASTARD ..... U beta go sambisa go hold d wedding ... Or else u go fight crowd!

at the end of the day, you go dey beg people to come eat.

She must be very stingy. When hosting any event, be ready to serve both invited and uninvited guests. By fighting them you'll disgrace yourself not the uninvited guests.

Caseless

Lol okay

Better make it strictly on invitation with good security or you rather not host it in this country

I blame recession

lmao funny AF





Nothing taste better than Party Jollof Rice Abegi make I hear word jare.Nothing taste better than Party Jollof Rice

Recession don hit the planner badly

OK

I kuku like myself, my wedding isn't gonna be for all comers.

I'm not Jesus the Christ, so I don't intend feeding multitudes.

Just negodu the comments above, how do you even feel going to a party uninvited? Wackos plenty, aswear down

What kind of food would you cook in your wedding that people have not eaten before. Abeg park well!!!

.

Papiikush:



When broke people are about to get married. Low budget marriage papiikush papiikush

Idydarling:

this one stingy die, omo ale. ...





U no too well babes! U no too well babes!





How me and my team will storm your wedding ceremony How me and my team will storm your wedding ceremony

Epic

Japhet04:

ppiikush

Good morning bro