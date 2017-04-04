Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Photo Of A Beautiful Family Of 10 Children (10911 Views)

Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children / A Family Of 11 With, 4 Sets Of Identical Twins And A Son / Pastor Gave Fake Prophecy That Destroyed My Marriage Of 10 Years (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source ::: So so cuteSource ::: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/04/check-out-this-beautiful-family-of-10.html?m=0

Ha 23 Likes 1 Share

I will born 12 5 Likes

Where's the pic of the family with 12 kids?

Cute

It is always cute until they start coming to NL to ask for financial support. 32 Likes 1 Share

3 Likes

He needs Jesus 1 Like

Young03:

I will born 12

I join my faith with yours and pray it comes to pass. I join my faith with yours and pray it comes to pass. 4 Likes

Is this now the trend on the net 2 Likes

football team, the mother will be the goalkeeper while the father will be the coach 2 Likes

wet in concern me?

Enough boys...The man beat his wife 8-2. 1 Like

Mum is so young 2 Likes

woodcook:

It is always cute until they start coming to NL to ask for financial support.

Wow! This is a very harsh statement to make. Wow! This is a very harsh statement to make. 2 Likes 1 Share

So we should fry beans?

How does this stop Mtn from sending me unwanted messages? And how does this stops thunder from locating the person that voted that single vote that produced Buhari?

The husband and wife must like sex a lot 1 Like

Na wah, all i see is school fees 10 Likes

Benbisco:



I join my faith with yours and pray it comes to pass.



together we can make it

lets be one so we can achieve it together we can make itlets be one so we can achieve it

How dem family matter take concern us??

10 is too much now.. aaaba..5 is ok for me in Allahs grace

Two more would have made them THE DISCIPLES 3 Likes

10 children in this economy? 2 Likes

That man give birth to almost whole football team

This man the learn whr person the born 36 for here with three wives.

ok

Plenty children plenty wahala. Cut ur coat according to ur size. Ur future hapiness na ur hand e dey oooo. Plan ur family na ur choice be that.