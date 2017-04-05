₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by GloriaSabipeepz: 7:46am
For several years now, Vera Sidika has consistently been a headline maker in the country and beyond. Her fame, thanks to her one of a kind curves, her skin bleaching, and extravagant lifestyle, cannot seem to fade away.
Being a Thursday, some new photos of the socialite from back in the day have been unearthed. One of the photos shows Vera when she was a little girl, while the rest are from some years back before she bleached.
Check her out more of her photos:
http://sabipeepz.com/2017/04/05/tbt-sexy-photos-of-vera-sidika-before-and-after-she-bleached-her-skin/
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by GloriaSabipeepz: 7:48am
More pics
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by sinaj(f): 7:55am
Looks like she did an implant too
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by Moving4: 7:58am
Hmmm... Na wah o see d way bleaching & surgery changed her completely...
9 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by SuperSuave(m): 7:58am
Which TBT? Which Thursday?
To be candid, she looks better bleached but a whóre anyway
12 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by lilmax(m): 8:03am
inferiority complex.....
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by Pearly255(f): 10:03am
Who your yansh epp...
Maybe some men
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by neowelsh(m): 10:04am
abeg who get that Ashawooo pics. help me upload am. thanks
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by TINALETC3(f): 10:04am
Choi see bwest , and a guy saw me last week and sed his bwest is bigger dan mine, dat am using foam 2 support my self
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by Atro(m): 10:04am
She's actually finer...
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by prettyomidan: 10:04am
Hian! Odiegwu. But seems like the bleaching is even...
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by Jacksparr0w127: 10:05am
Men are in trouble. We can't get no original anymore, fakes everywhere. What a generation to be born
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by EmekaBlue(m): 10:05am
C Yansh
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by BabaAlabi: 10:05am
Everything fake! Yet some stupid men still fall in love. Sad!
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by DICKtator: 10:05am
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by Polyphony(m): 10:05am
see this idiot. before she turns 40, she be looking like dry pawpaw leaves.
skin bleaching is irreversible. don't try it.
people who bleach their skin have this distinctive smell. on a sunny day, it goes bad.
love your skin no matter how dark it is. Smh for the idiot.
ebony is beautiful. i love my women chocolate and soft.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by kennygee(f): 10:05am
Who wants to convince me that this one is not a certified Olosho?
She has invested in booty implants or booty shots and breast implants, from the ride she is leaning on in the last picture, I'll say she is getting excellent returns on her investments.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by Juni4jay(m): 10:05am
Just give her 15yrs (if e go reach sef) she'll wish she never did. If Michael Jackson could regret...who is she!
9 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by Benbisco(f): 10:05am
Hmmm! Artificial everything! Complexion, butt, boobs, all fake ! Yet some people will term her HOT!
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by ekensi01(m): 10:06am
Everybody want become white. Even me i black oh and i d think to marry yellow lady so that my children go neutral but wahala dey.
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by banjeezay(m): 10:07am
Oju pupa idi dudu, ogaju Sade Adu.
Female Africa Michael Jackson ure sighted..
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by Juni4jay(m): 10:08am
D last pic almost got me...till I realized it's d heels dat is pushing her @$$ up!!
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by LockDown69(m): 10:09am
See ukwu!
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by AreaFada2: 10:09am
sinaj:
Looks like?
Is there anything still original about her, up to eyelashes?
That a wonderfully pretty black girl should turn herself into a freak is something I cannot understand. It's her life sha.
If she's happy now, hope she'll still be in 25 to 40 years with her body when all start unravelling.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by GogobiriLalas: 10:10am
S Idi Ka Kalu, Idi Araba....Chineke Idi ma....
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by lumzybo: 10:10am
sinaj:
She did more than just implant, she did everything just to make her market sell.
God help men.
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by AnthonioAlsaid: 10:10am
ashewo
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by smartkester: 10:11am
TINALETC3:let me see the breast to be sure you are not padding it
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by GreenMavro: 10:11am
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by bellenornor(f): 10:11am
Bleach everywhere as u like ..there's this area that's unbleachable..
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by Jace234(m): 10:11am
Funny enough, that thing wey dey her yansh wey she think say e make her sexy na her biggest problem but she no know. When it starts to react there is no going back oo
|Re: Photos Of Vera Sidika Before And After She Bleached Her Skin by TINALETC3(f): 10:12am
come 2 ma house
smartkester:
1 Like 1 Share
