Being a Thursday, some new photos of the socialite from back in the day have been unearthed. One of the photos shows Vera when she was a little girl, while the rest are from some years back before she bleached.

Check her out more of her photos:



More pics

Looks like she did an implant too 54 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm... Na wah o see d way bleaching & surgery changed her completely... 9 Likes





To be candid, she looks better bleached but a whóre anyway Which TBT? Which Thursday?To be candid, she looks better bleached but a whóre anyway 12 Likes

inferiority complex..... 4 Likes













Maybe some men Who your yansh epp...Maybe some men 2 Likes

abeg who get that Ashawooo pics. help me upload am. thanks

, and a guy saw me last week and sed his bwest is bigger dan mine, dat am using foam 2 support my self Choi see bwest, and a guy saw me last week and sed his bwest is bigger dan mine, dat am using foam 2 support my self 6 Likes

She's actually finer... 5 Likes

Hian! Odiegwu. But seems like the bleaching is even...

Men are in trouble. We can't get no original anymore, fakes everywhere. What a generation to be born 2 Likes 2 Shares

C Yansh 1 Like

Everything fake! Yet some stupid men still fall in love. Sad! 3 Likes

see this idiot. before she turns 40, she be looking like dry pawpaw leaves.

skin bleaching is irreversible. don't try it.

people who bleach their skin have this distinctive smell. on a sunny day, it goes bad.

love your skin no matter how dark it is. Smh for the idiot.

ebony is beautiful. i love my women chocolate and soft. 11 Likes 1 Share

Who wants to convince me that this one is not a certified Olosho?



She has invested in booty implants or booty shots and breast implants, from the ride she is leaning on in the last picture, I'll say she is getting excellent returns on her investments. 5 Likes

Just give her 15yrs (if e go reach sef) she'll wish she never did. If Michael Jackson could regret...who is she! 9 Likes

Hmmm! Artificial everything! Complexion, butt, boobs, all fake ! Yet some people will term her HOT! 6 Likes

Everybody want become white. Even me i black oh and i d think to marry yellow lady so that my children go neutral but wahala dey.



Female Africa Michael Jackson ure sighted.. Oju pupa idi dudu, ogaju Sade Adu.Female Africa Michael Jackson ure sighted..

D last pic almost got me...till I realized it's d heels dat is pushing her @$$ up!! 1 Like

See ukwu!

sinaj:

Looks like she did an implant too

Looks like?



Is there anything still original about her, up to eyelashes?



That a wonderfully pretty black girl should turn herself into a freak is something I cannot understand. It's her life sha.



If she's happy now, hope she'll still be in 25 to 40 years with her body when all start unravelling. Looks like?Is there anything still original about her, up to eyelashes?That a wonderfully pretty black girl should turn herself into a freak is something I cannot understand. It's her life sha.If she's happy now, hope she'll still be in 25 to 40 years with her body when all start unravelling. 2 Likes

S Idi Ka Kalu, Idi Araba....Chineke Idi ma....

sinaj:

Looks like she did an implant too

She did more than just implant, she did everything just to make her market sell.



God help men. She did more than just implant, she did everything just to make her market sell.God help men.

ashewo

TINALETC3:

Choi see bwest , and a guy saw me last week and sed his bwest is bigger dan mine, dat am using foam 2 support my self let me see the breast to be sure you are not padding it let me see the breast to be sure you are not padding it

Bleach everywhere as u like ..there's this area that's unbleachable..

Funny enough, that thing wey dey her yansh wey she think say e make her sexy na her biggest problem but she no know. When it starts to react there is no going back oo