This should be a lesson to all who love ponzi schemes.

Apparently, he got convinced because of the speed with which the scheme #twin-kas was paying and decided to give it a try, only for it to hook during his own turn.

How sad is that?

The thing about this thing is you don't know when it's going down, I can show you evidence that one Nigerian guy owned 17 ponzi schemes and made his money and left.

So my advice is stay clear, don't be convinced, don't be deceived.





#IStandWithPonziHater 3 Likes

that is their strategy. It will b going smoothly all of a sudden they will giv excuse of people uploading fake proof of payment den input a new policy. Few weeks later they shot down leaving their victim in sorrows.





But the issue is that Nigerian's never learn. 13 Likes





They paired me to 5 different people. I confirmed payment when I didn't pay.



They all started to call me. I listened to the voice of all of them carefully, and it was the same guy!!



Flee from ponzi. It must crash!!





That was how I registered 5 profiles on one cashpay.com.ng. They paired me to 5 different people. I confirmed payment when I didn't pay. They all started to call me. I listened to the voice of all of them carefully, and it was the same guy!! Flee from ponzi. It must crash!! http://topwritersden.com/diary-of-a-heartbroken-hustler-2/.. read my story of this life!!

This one too dey find frontpage . . . mtchew 1 Like

Overflogged issue.



We've said and done all we can for ponzi schemers. They are adults and its their money. Let them do what they want with it. If they end up losing all, it would be as a result of their own greed.





As for me and my immediate family, partaking in any ponzi scheme is a sin! 7 Likes

I no longer feel an ounce of pity for these people.



They will never learn 1 Like

chaii,see wetin ponzi do this broda nae,no do ponzi,no do ponzi una no go hear,una go dey talk say una mates don hama say una sef wan Colet money go banana island, now na groundnut island this guy go settle for naw,aabi baawo?

lol..i dey come let me go and set up my own ponzi scheme site..



it seem nigerian don't want to hear word.



i need business partner fast. 3 Likes

He neva chi chom chin. Abeg close guard am oooooo, nobody must commit suicide, we're in this together 2 Likes

Ponzi?

Twice beaten by MMM and Paylords, thrice shy and ran away 6 Likes

Walahi. Walahi. 1 Like

These people no dey hear word. So they still dey fall for this scam 1 Like

Who send am 1 Like

I can't remember how many ponzi scheme that have crazed. But still we still have the foolish ones among us, they will still put money even if you install DJ speaker in their ear. 2 Likes

tonaydo:

Ode! Ode! 6 Likes 1 Share

hahahahahahah, mahnnnnn sad thing is that some of us shouting yepa have his money in our account. See how young man no go marry now. 1 Like

When a society is built on get rich quick mentality, Ponzi scheme will always have victims 3 Likes

His money his headache... if u talk dem go ask if Na ur money. 2 Likes

You've got some nerves to advertise another ponzi scheme on a thread like this. You've got some nerves to advertise another ponzi scheme on a thread like this. 7 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria and quick money.



an India once told me when I was arguing with him how hard working and industrious we are as Nigerians. he told me no! that Nigerians were some of the most laziest people he had ever come across. that they were only after money. that they hate"working"



he said even if you have the mind to train them, only few actually are interested. they want to bow to you so they can get something immediately. working is all about efficiency he further told me, and not about amount of hours put in. if Nigeria interesting in working the right way, it would have reflected in our whole society and we (Indians) would not really need to be here. he concluded.



The more I look at ponzi schemes every were, the more am incline to believe him. 2 Likes

But seriously, a man who invests all the money he has in ponzi scheme, the same ponzi scheme for that matter is unwise and unfit to go into marriage.

If I were his fiancee, that would either be the end of our engagement or I'd put off the intro till he manages to regain my confidence.

Such nonsense. 2 Likes 1 Share

