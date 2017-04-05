₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,763 members, 3,460,631 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 05:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. (9230 Views)
Widow Loses N2.9m In Benue To A Ponzi Scheme / MTN’s Largest Shareholder Says It Wants ‘More Heads To Roll’ / The W I R E S Principle Of Financial Independence (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by Jkfc(m): 8:26am
This should be a lesson to all who love ponzi schemes.
Apparently, he got convinced because of the speed with which the scheme #twin-kas was paying and decided to give it a try, only for it to hook during his own turn.
How sad is that?
The thing about this thing is you don't know when it's going down, I can show you evidence that one Nigerian guy owned 17 ponzi schemes and made his money and left.
So my advice is stay clear, don't be convinced, don't be deceived.
#IStandWithPonziHater
3 Likes
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by Emekus92(m): 8:43am
that is their strategy. It will b going smoothly all of a sudden they will giv excuse of people uploading fake proof of payment den input a new policy. Few weeks later they shot down leaving their victim in sorrows.
But the issue is that Nigerian's never learn.
13 Likes
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by BiafranBushBoy(m): 8:44am
That was how I registered 5 profiles on one cashpay.com.ng.
They paired me to 5 different people. I confirmed payment when I didn't pay.
They all started to call me. I listened to the voice of all of them carefully, and it was the same guy!!
Flee from ponzi. It must crash!!
http://topwritersden.com/diary-of-a-heartbroken-hustler-2/.. read my story of this life!!
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by futureenergy: 9:40am
This one too dey find frontpage . . . mtchew
1 Like
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by fratermathy(m): 4:29pm
Overflogged issue.
We've said and done all we can for ponzi schemers. They are adults and its their money. Let them do what they want with it. If they end up losing all, it would be as a result of their own greed.
As for me and my immediate family, partaking in any ponzi scheme is a sin!
7 Likes
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by grandstar(m): 4:29pm
I no longer feel an ounce of pity for these people.
They will never learn
1 Like
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by banjeezay(m): 4:29pm
chaii,see wetin ponzi do this broda nae,no do ponzi,no do ponzi una no go hear,una go dey talk say una mates don hama say una sef wan Colet money go banana island, now na groundnut island this guy go settle for naw,aabi baawo?
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by henrydadon(m): 4:30pm
lol..i dey come let me go and set up my own ponzi scheme site..
it seem nigerian don't want to hear word.
i need business partner fast.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by olrotimi(m): 4:30pm
He neva chi chom chin. Abeg close guard am oooooo, nobody must commit suicide, we're in this together
2 Likes
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by Atiku2019: 4:30pm
Ponzi?
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by nickxtra(m): 4:30pm
Twice beaten by MMM and Paylords, thrice shy and ran away
6 Likes
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by kayceeD2(m): 4:30pm
K
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by dee02(m): 4:31pm
grandstar:
Walahi.
1 Like
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by Tpave(m): 4:31pm
These people no dey hear word. So they still dey fall for this scam
1 Like
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by seunlayi(m): 4:31pm
Who send am
1 Like
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by gurunlocker: 4:31pm
I can't remember how many ponzi scheme that have crazed. But still we still have the foolish ones among us, they will still put money even if you install DJ speaker in their ear.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by OKUCHI11(m): 4:31pm
End time...
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by nitrogen(m): 4:31pm
tonaydo:
Ode!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by ElSherriff: 4:32pm
hahahahahahah, mahnnnnn sad thing is that some of us shouting yepa have his money in our account. See how young man no go marry now.
1 Like
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by slurryeye: 4:32pm
When a society is built on get rich quick mentality, Ponzi scheme will always have victims
3 Likes
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by Moreoffaith(m): 4:32pm
His money his headache... if u talk dem go ask if Na ur money.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by fratermathy(m): 4:33pm
tonaydo:
You've got some nerves to advertise another ponzi scheme on a thread like this.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by atuanso84: 4:33pm
Nigeria and quick money.
an India once told me when I was arguing with him how hard working and industrious we are as Nigerians. he told me no! that Nigerians were some of the most laziest people he had ever come across. that they were only after money. that they hate"working"
he said even if you have the mind to train them, only few actually are interested. they want to bow to you so they can get something immediately. working is all about efficiency he further told me, and not about amount of hours put in. if Nigeria interesting in working the right way, it would have reflected in our whole society and we (Indians) would not really need to be here. he concluded.
The more I look at ponzi schemes every were, the more am incline to believe him.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by olrotimi(m): 4:33pm
But seriously, a man who invests all the money he has in ponzi scheme, the same ponzi scheme for that matter is unwise and unfit to go into marriage.
If I were his fiancee, that would either be the end of our engagement or I'd put off the intro till he manages to regain my confidence.
Such nonsense.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by Crieff(m): 4:33pm
BiafranBushBoy:
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by yomi007k(m): 4:33pm
ElSherriff:
God's time is d best ....
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by tonaydo: 4:34pm
fratermathy:
yeah cos its a trusted site
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by henrydadon(m): 4:35pm
futureenergy:
now that it has gotten to front page
you see your life
2 Likes
|Re: Man Loses N260,000 To T.W.I.N.K.A.S, Says It's His Wedding Money. by Abbeyme: 4:35pm
Flee from all appearances of ponzi
1 Like
Housecare Services..the Cleaning Professionals / Merrybet Is On The Cashback Spre Again!!! / Supermarket Opening
Viewing this topic: slysteel, sisisioge, sirfemoz(m), KAYD007(m), teejaymos(m), kentochdis(m), SuperBlack, ThinkSmarter(m), ayamshuga(m), knowsir, yesorno, efilefun(m), ibro4rich, chy200(f), 0b10010011, legaxi, jidesam168(m), tp2dcore, Stanley26(m), kingsouthie, DIKEnaWAR, Chinexng(m), LockDown69(m), otunbateekay(m), Stegomiah(f), webcalculator, tlongevity(m), Rhemmymatician(m), eezeribe(m), credid(m), madueke6363(m), doctimonyeka(m), kastroveli, Olaleyeabdullah(m), Samsparkz(m), Nkemdili007(m), stambouli, Iseoluwani, marvelling(m), Tamitee(f), ifnyioj22, Jiggyronnie, klasys(m), OduduaDefender(m), Queenasake(f), kelimani, Demsay1(m), ozimec(m), selfmadeboss, Ujunkem(f), jaygem(m), Adeshizzy, shugarken(m), BookieMan, Sempumping(f), brain247(m), Ty207, geraldo077, Blueboy0402, fearnoman(m), HHH7king, Poshsleek, antontech(m), kacy05(m), Moseslimz(m), snipesdam(m), Tekzyflex(m), hugoboss70(m), ijemishkisic, tyson99(m), kenny1313(m), Ekehwinz, olumide109(m), Oluscoelijah, guest12345(f), rad8(m), olastarnet, ozim(m), perfecti(f), moh2015, mickeymon(m), oseiwe(m), Diplomaticbeing(m), timidapsin(m), thanks4idias, missuzoma, georgen2u(m), brosiye99(m), deolutolu(m), nairalandfreak, ayodeji1(m), sexybash(f), eddyjoshua(m), EdDave(m), domino74, just4obitex(m), onyenze123(m), cherish44, A47yo(m), leankach(f), Coldfeets, maasoap(m), Ado9, twentyfourseven, ajanma2(m), Jkfc(m), dyze, mescana01, Queenbalikees(f), Blacklister(m), ztanleechima(m), Franky826(m), surebona(m), sweetwuraola(f), iosazee, shaerif(m), MrMoRitz, 735i(m), talk2tosep(m), codebrew85(m), donsoj5, monimekaz(m), sirnature, rafabenitez, toluodek(m), mokwu1974, rolly44, apatuku, Gammfreak(m), Assetosky(m), Larasisi(f), happinesslove(m), austinooo(m), olak4gold(m), Cool19boy(m), tundefamuyide, RockHard, Awafarms1(m), brudiga, james17, Sweetguy25, wozniacki(f), Innovictor, Dreament(m), 666Antichrist, amakufrancis(m), clinton11 and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13