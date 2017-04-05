Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (2324 Views)

http://www.naijabazeline.com/2017/04/tension-in-makurdi-as-jamb-candidates.html There is chaos right now at the university of agriculture Makurdi as students who came to register for jamb out of frustration pounced on security operatives To the point of tearing their uniform, the door to the ict is broken over 2000 students waiting to register and just 4 computers for registration.

Those force men can be annoying at times, in as much as I didn't support beating of security men on uniform, but base on logistics they're good to go 3 Likes 1 Share

They should await the force that will land on uni agric now

soldiers from NASME n 72 batallion barracks will teach them a lesson

H3ll has no fury like students trying to register for JAMB 1 Like





The guy don discover him talent, make he go join Army, you think say he easy to beat security officer The guy don discover him talent, make he go join Army, you think say he easy to beat security officer 1 Like

so even registering jamb is a big problem now...nothing person no go see for this government 1 Like

It took me just two days to register.



I really thank the Lord. 1 Like

Owk

I can testify to jamb's stupidity this year.



On the day my sister registered, My sister left home for the venue as early as 7am and didn't get back until 8pm despite all the lobbying.



My neighbours daughter has been parading there for 5days all to no avail cos she is ignorant of the environment.





Why? Because Jamb's management is stupid. You could imagine having only 2 functioning computer at a registration venue where thousands of student are seated.



Heck!



Split on jamb's management 1 Like

It's a pity they had to transfer their anger to the security men. 1 Like

Eku beating Ooooo!

lol

Good for them 1 Like

4 computers?

Don't know why everything must be unnecessarily difficult in this country. Ordinary jamb registration and it's been chaos from the start. Only God sha. 1 Like

See wetin frustration dey cause....God have mercy!!! 1 Like

These ones dey struggle to enter school. Soon, they go dey struggle to leave school..... As for me, if it is not a professional course, u prefer make my pikin be a carpenter or mechanic 1 Like

Lol....za kwantri fifu r all angry walahi

There was a country called Nigeria 1 Like

beating then up was very bad, they are not the cause so why beat then?

Oga presido hope u dey c Weytin u dey cause bah. jamb registration no dey like dis b4 oo. 1 Like

The sad thing here is : Not everyone there will get admitted

This is what you get when dumb people make decision...





JAMB registration has never been this bad.







Where are going to in the country? Forward or backward? 1 Like

frustration at it's peak

Four computers... Four thousands Candidates... Woni Kojo oo 1 Like

Why are the educational stakeholders keeping mum on this endless frustration being tagged JAMB registration? This is getting too much to bear. 1 Like