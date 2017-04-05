₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,520 members, 3,459,924 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 11:30 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (2324 Views)
18 Most Handsome Men In The Nigerian Entertainment Industry (pics) / Burna Boy Plays With Condom In Makurdi While On Stage (Photos) / Cynthia Morgan Puts Full Boobs On Display In A Bid To Relieve Election Tension (1) (2) (3) (4)
|JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by Obaofnaija(m): 10:00am
There is chaos right now at the university of agriculture Makurdi as students who came to register for jamb out of frustration pounced on security operatives To the point of tearing their uniform, the door to the ict is broken over 2000 students waiting to register and just 4 computers for registration.
http://www.naijabazeline.com/2017/04/tension-in-makurdi-as-jamb-candidates.html
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by Jeffboi(m): 10:01am
Those force men can be annoying at times, in as much as I didn't support beating of security men on uniform, but base on logistics they're good to go
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by Young03: 10:05am
They should await the force that will land on uni agric now
soldiers from NASME n 72 batallion barracks will teach them a lesson
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by MJBOLT(m): 10:16am
H3ll has no fury like students trying to register for JAMB
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by GreenMavro: 11:08am
The guy don discover him talent, make he go join Army, you think say he easy to beat security officer
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by CriticMaestro: 11:09am
so even registering jamb is a big problem now...nothing person no go see for this government
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by Iszboy(m): 11:09am
It took me just two days to register.
I really thank the Lord.
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by cosmatika(m): 11:09am
Owk
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by celestialAgent(m): 11:10am
I can testify to jamb's stupidity this year.
On the day my sister registered, My sister left home for the venue as early as 7am and didn't get back until 8pm despite all the lobbying.
My neighbours daughter has been parading there for 5days all to no avail cos she is ignorant of the environment.
Why? Because Jamb's management is stupid. You could imagine having only 2 functioning computer at a registration venue where thousands of student are seated.
Heck!
Split on jamb's management
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by jericco1(m): 11:10am
It's a pity they had to transfer their anger to the security men.
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by dacovajnr: 11:10am
Eku beating Ooooo!
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by Obiwiz(m): 11:10am
lol
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by ipreach(m): 11:10am
Good for them
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by yomalex(m): 11:10am
4 computers?
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by Wapkoshcom(m): 11:11am
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by teelaw4life(m): 11:11am
Don't know why everything must be unnecessarily difficult in this country. Ordinary jamb registration and it's been chaos from the start. Only God sha.
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by koxi: 11:11am
See wetin frustration dey cause....God have mercy!!!
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by kingwill2050(m): 11:11am
These ones dey struggle to enter school. Soon, they go dey struggle to leave school..... As for me, if it is not a professional course, u prefer make my pikin be a carpenter or mechanic
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by tyson99(m): 11:11am
AGBEROS WAN DO JAMB
EVEN ALL DIS BABES AM SEEING DON FVCK TIRE FOR HOUSE
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by EmekaBlue(m): 11:12am
Lol....za kwantri fifu r all angry walahi
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by tspun(m): 11:12am
There was a country called Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by Onnasucs1(m): 11:12am
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by ekensi01(m): 11:12am
beating then up was very bad, they are not the cause so why beat then?
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by gentle136(m): 11:13am
Oga presido hope u dey c Weytin u dey cause bah. jamb registration no dey like dis b4 oo.
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by SirWere(m): 11:13am
The sad thing here is : Not everyone there will get admitted
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by butanep(m): 11:14am
This is what you get when dumb people make decision...
JAMB registration has never been this bad.
Where are going to in the country? Forward or backward?
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by jumbohidi(m): 11:14am
frustration at it's peak
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by DJMicky(m): 11:14am
Four computers... Four thousands Candidates... Woni Kojo oo
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by CriticMaestro: 11:14am
[quote author=Onnasucs1 post=55282370][/quote]\gerrahia
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by maasoap(m): 11:14am
Why are the educational stakeholders keeping mum on this endless frustration being tagged JAMB registration? This is getting too much to bear.
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Candidates Beat Up Security Men In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi by Drabrah(m): 11:14am
Hmmmm.
Na anoda person make decree to reduce registration centre, na anoda person dey bear d repercussions
Three Bomb Blast Hit Maduigry Ahead Of Election / Wealth Library / Delsu Releases Second List And Calender
Viewing this topic: tyson99(m), anthonyezeoke(m), davelon(m), tumababa(m), ajoskele(m), ice25(f), uche87(m), KeenoneIFI, olakintanj(m), Ushafaiza(m), rebirthiix, kingwill2050(m), Wisdomval67(m), adegoody(m), xtiana01, brightpre(m), Funkybabee(f), LUCAS99, ubest1(m), kingsley3218(m), bollify(m), Habbatmakolly, Ngasky(m), Mitchely, ezimo777(m), joezy23(m), DaInferno(m), simonlee(m), onlysose(m), MurphyTheory99, SalamRushdie, ELTON123(m), ugochukwu154124, emmak2k4(m), koolcat, Kenshinmunac, ikon123(m), marod(m), yurmi002(m), Kumosisi(m), mekonglobal(m), Cajetanspeaks(m), Criticize001(m), ocheezie, SimeonJohn, KimberlyWest(f), ganasy, tonbratom(m), GoldCircle, bukola08, prospero15(m), Missteerious, brostheo(m), Brownville007, trentslawson(m), abdulyaro66(m), bigybanty10(m), talk2saintify(m), bboyZ, Faithful007 and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10