http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/lady-narrates-how-she-paid-10k-to-some.html According to comedian, Mr. Jollof, a friend of his who visited Port Harcourt for the first time sent him the story. The lady narrated how she ended up giving some soldiers 10k after minutes of begging because of her tattoo. 1 Share

Nigerian soldiers are the most uncivil in the world,and it is a general reflection of the larger society that includes you and me. 17 Likes

Nigeria soldiers don dey turn police 1 Like



That's a big lie



The Army or Police don't give a fucck if you're tatted like Lil Wayne or Wizkhalifa



The police or Army didn't disturb people when tattoos where considered as a taboo in the 90's and early 2000, why would they give a fucck now that lawyers, Bank Managers, CEO, Army guys, Doctors all have tattoos in Nigeria



She's just naturally dumb



Why would someone tell you that there's a new law in Rivers state that bans tattoos and you decide to pay them 10k, it's just like saying that there's a law that bans wearing clothes in Rivers state



We can't take a girl who writes lives in Nigeria as "leave in Nigeria"



Ignorant lying girls

kai..i weep for nigeria 2 Likes

I detest d sight of tattoo on Nigerians nt to talk of a woman but I dnt think it is illegal sha

you pay money take draw tattoo, you still pay money to move around with tattoo....you see your life! 2 Likes





They must have figured she's a jjc. Anyways, thank God she made a video.. Their behind is about to be toast! They must have figured she's a jjc. Anyways, thank God she made a video.. Their behind is about to be toast! 1 Like

Some of our soldiers re born illiterates....don't blame them shaa...







Ma Buhari cause am 1 Like

keep deceiving your self



those people will look for any ridiculous mean to extort you and oppress you when given the chance to do so. keep deceiving your selfthose people will look for any ridiculous mean to extort you and oppress you when given the chance to do so. 6 Likes

Anything force in Nigeria, if I see them coming from left, I always make sure to follow the right path. Not because I'm a criminal but because those people like to disturb unnecessarily.



U hold big phone - problem



U dive big car as a guyman - problem



U wear original rolex or hublot watch - problem



U wear original Zalloti - problem



That is what you get when people join the military to escape poverty or cover up their low self esteem or to. With exception of a few true soldiers and patriots, the only thing most have going for them is being in the military. They are so bitter and uneducated that they don't know the role of a soldier in society. 3 Likes 1 Share

Welcome to Nigeria

Na now your plane land 1 Like

New law 1 Like

Until we see the video. The story isn't too clear. Mind you there ha's been no flight from warri to ph in years. & Benin to ph route too. So I.m wondering.

10k for tattoo

That means if Tboss visit Rivers she go pay scatter because she no be only boss nation buh tattoo nation.....

They do bro. Especially in the south-south areas where cultism is much. They even go after guys that are keeping dreads, and wearing earrings.





Seun Egbegbe, dem don finally bail you They do bro. Especially in the south-south areas where cultism is much. They even go after guys that are keeping dreads, and wearing earrings.Seun Egbegbe, dem don finally bail you 2 Likes

henrydadon:





keep deceiving your self



those people will look for any ridiculous mean to extort you and oppress you when given the chance to do so.





Shut up



40% of the Nigerian population are tatted



Now one is disturbing them or harassing them Shut up40% of the Nigerian population are tattedNow one is disturbing them or harassing them

Just don't know why the police and military keep giving civilians headache and their ogas seem to be comfortable with it.....



Their ogas should know that what goes around....comes around.....They would soon become victims of the lawlessness they allow to thrive....and by then it will be out of their control.. 1 Like

Nawa oooo 1 Like

If these actually happened,then its bad.

Neva heard of such a law before in Port Harcourt...

Not even Sars buh Soldiers

Nija I hail!!! 1 Like