₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,649 members, 3,460,313 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 02:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" (9211 Views)
Weapons Repentant Bandits Surrendered To Soldiers In Zamfara (Pics) / Chuks Okebata: Lady Narrates How Mum Was Murdered In Same Village He Was Killed / Man Narrates How His Ex Poured Hot Water On Him On (graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by AdoraAmadi: 12:21pm
According to comedian, Mr. Jollof, a friend of his who visited Port Harcourt for the first time sent him the story. The lady narrated how she ended up giving some soldiers 10k after minutes of begging because of her tattoo.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/lady-narrates-how-she-paid-10k-to-some.html
1 Share
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by eezeribe(m): 12:22pm
Nigerian soldiers are the most uncivil in the world,and it is a general reflection of the larger society that includes you and me.
17 Likes
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by kestolove95(f): 12:30pm
Nigeria soldiers don dey turn police
1 Like
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by MrEgbegbe(m): 1:47pm
That's a big lie
The Army or Police don't give a fucck if you're tatted like Lil Wayne or Wizkhalifa
The police or Army didn't disturb people when tattoos where considered as a taboo in the 90's and early 2000, why would they give a fucck now that lawyers, Bank Managers, CEO, Army guys, Doctors all have tattoos in Nigeria
She's just naturally dumb
Why would someone tell you that there's a new law in Rivers state that bans tattoos and you decide to pay them 10k, it's just like saying that there's a law that bans wearing clothes in Rivers state
We can't take a girl who writes lives in Nigeria as "leave in Nigeria"
Ignorant lying girls
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by henrydadon(m): 1:48pm
kai..i weep for nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by divinelove(m): 1:48pm
I detest d sight of tattoo on Nigerians nt to talk of a woman but I dnt think it is illegal sha
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by juliusocean(m): 1:48pm
Mtweew vote efe for the money joor I no wan hear say dem carry the 25m go Romania ooo
1 Like
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by chinex276(m): 1:48pm
k
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by jumbohidi(m): 1:49pm
you pay money take draw tattoo, you still pay money to move around with tattoo....you see your life!
2 Likes
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by sisisioge: 1:49pm
They must have figured she's a jjc. Anyways, thank God she made a video.. Their behind is about to be toast!
1 Like
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by tk4rd: 1:49pm
WHATT.!!
In that case, somebody like Tboss will never go to Rivers State with her Tattoos..
And, no one from Rivers will patronise her "piercings and tattoos" handiwork..
...
Meanwhile..==>
...
Tboss Fans right now....
..
1. "This ATM line is too long.. Time no dey again ooo"..
2. "Mai Card,, gimme sevinty tarsan naira MTN card"..
3. "See as all the celebrities dey support the street drunk.. Na Thuandar go faya their papa"..
4. "We go dey vote dey go.. Just dey spend the money dey vote dey go.. We no dey make noise"..
.....
.....
MTN BY SATURDAY....
1. "We now have enough money to settle the Nigerian Government."
2. "Multichoice,, I suggest you guys should do 'Big Brother Lagos', then, 'Big Brother Calabar', then Warri, Sokoto, and Abakaliki"
7 Likes
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by Sammypedro18(m): 1:49pm
Some of our soldiers re born illiterates....don't blame them shaa...
Ma Buhari cause am
1 Like
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by henrydadon(m): 1:49pm
MrEgbegbe:
keep deceiving your self
those people will look for any ridiculous mean to extort you and oppress you when given the chance to do so.
6 Likes
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by celestialAgent(m): 1:49pm
Anything force in Nigeria, if I see them coming from left, I always make sure to follow the right path. Not because I'm a criminal but because those people like to disturb unnecessarily.
U hold big phone - problem
U dive big car as a guyman - problem
U wear original rolex or hublot watch - problem
U wear original Zalloti - problem
9 Likes
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by wiloy2k8(m): 1:49pm
mchew
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by DEIFIED(m): 1:49pm
see person....
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by teebillz: 1:50pm
That is what you get when people join the military to escape poverty or cover up their low self esteem or to. With exception of a few true soldiers and patriots, the only thing most have going for them is being in the military. They are so bitter and uneducated that they don't know the role of a soldier in society.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by tuncosd38(m): 1:50pm
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by maberry(m): 1:50pm
Welcome to Nigeria
Na now your plane land
1 Like
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by smithsydny(m): 1:50pm
New law
1 Like
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by nellybadas: 1:50pm
Until we see the video. The story isn't too clear. Mind you there ha's been no flight from warri to ph in years. & Benin to ph route too. So I.m wondering.
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by Sammypedro18(m): 1:51pm
Like I care
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by Promxy94(m): 1:51pm
10k for tattoo
That means if Tboss visit Rivers she go pay scatter because she no be only boss nation buh tattoo nation.....
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by Ikechukwumdy: 1:51pm
I Love That, SEE THEM PHOTO
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by 5starmilitant: 1:51pm
MrEgbegbe:They do bro. Especially in the south-south areas where cultism is much. They even go after guys that are keeping dreads, and wearing earrings.
Seun Egbegbe, dem don finally bail you
2 Likes
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by MrEgbegbe(m): 1:52pm
henrydadon:
Shut up
40% of the Nigerian population are tatted
Now one is disturbing them or harassing them
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by mazizitonene(m): 1:52pm
Just don't know why the police and military keep giving civilians headache and their ogas seem to be comfortable with it.....
Their ogas should know that what goes around....comes around.....They would soon become victims of the lawlessness they allow to thrive....and by then it will be out of their control..
1 Like
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by isaac2392: 1:52pm
5starmilitant:hnmm
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by wellmax(m): 1:53pm
Nawa oooo
1 Like
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by Promxy94(m): 1:53pm
If these actually happened,then its bad.
Neva heard of such a law before in Port Harcourt...
Not even Sars buh Soldiers
Nija I hail!!!
1 Like
|Re: Tattooed Lady: "I Paid N10,000 To Soldiers In Port-Harcourt For Wearing Tattoo" by GloriaNinja(f): 1:53pm
Nigeria and their primitive thinking still tire me.
1 Like
Newly Arrived Grade Aa London Chiffon Blouse / Growing Nigerian Hair Long- Relaxed Or Natural / Top 10 Beautiful Ankara Styles And Lace Designs
Viewing this topic: mustybaba55, Kolababss(m), femzey(m), Okworigeorge(m), shegzy121, uche988, RockyEyo(m), miki1(m), JamieNaijaTeam, Mhizmario(f), harshemeyou, vesemokhai(m), hunterabiolad, tenzysexy, nifemi25(m), wheezyoung(m), otokx(m), groovie(m), JohnnieZM(m), toyad(m), bran1, yung7(m), Stanog55(m), whirlwind7(m), verygudbadguy(m), tomiade1(m), kumalee, JuanJO(m), Adayi1(m), Pjelafe(m), HPNFYNEST, derancle, sunnyeinstein(m), oluseyex(m), shootsight(m), emmyspark007(m), Zico5(m), eamodu(m), rad8(m), henryowor(m), bosssss(m), chiderao, Swanzi(m), smoothrun(m), thirdeye(m), paulvelly1(m), Dhayor9, easyflow, NinaArsenal(f), omoloba123(m), Bustincole, onyeokeze1, Lyord56(m), Octaves(m), kels2much(m), wins18(m), kindredspirit(m), blamy4u(m), Fawklicant, Denko2721987(m), elelem(m), Bigdreams(m), kaystick86(m), dacostar, xtivin(m), Mswift, salsteve(m), Lloydfather, mjlbabajide(m), darkhorizon, Negro1986, Mcowubaba, masterP042(m), Ruthieberry(f), Larasisi(f), theemy(m), opsynea2j(m), clementtt, duncanbarly, Babtossdan(m), qdams, Mpcoll001, mrlongtin31, cathodekazim, omnisali, omoiyamayor, jericco1(m), irepnaija4eva(m), captainking(m), Bolajid, cnwamo(m), ttmacoy, Ekofisk(m), IamaNigerianGuy, epg, Bashnigga(m), brostheo(m), sharpboyus(m), Stevolarlah(m), Choiszman(m), 2aces(m), oodua1stson, HopeAtHand, Manuelmarvyy(m), anslem96, Marxv, lekanjohn(m), stanleyy2k(m), davthom(m), MvrckKing(m), Funfunds, McZim(m), Tosin249(m), Do2dtun(m), smartkester, georgementday(m), GameGod(m), Forta(m), desof and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16