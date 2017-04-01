





She also dispelled reports that she still stays with her elder sister, Linda Ikeji in her banana island home even after she got married in January.





She shared the above loved up photo with her husband, Ogbonna Kanu and said;



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSgDR14jln_/?taken-by=lauraikeji



"I said for NOW. That could mean for about 5mins. Hey, I ain't going no wia!!!!, Why would I wanna go off ig. Thats like saying bye to my means of livelihood, business etc"









She also posted the above selfie in her home and wrote;



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSgGh1gDJ-O/?taken-by=lauraikeji



"Apparently some blogs took my leaving instagram gist seriously jisox!! Now its hard to play here. My darlings, if you follow on ig you would know i dont take life too seriously. No time for that. And No I dont live in my sister's house. This is my apartment right here. N this ignorant blogger was so sure I lived on banana because i dont post my house online Sad but hey.... adara"



Laura Ikeji got married to Ogbonnaya Kanu early this year.





