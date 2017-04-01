₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by JamieNaijaTeam: 12:52pm
Laura Ikeji Kanu has come out to dispel certain rumors on Instagram that she is quitting the social networking site so as to have live happily without the cameras, few hours after she posted that update.
She also dispelled reports that she still stays with her elder sister, Linda Ikeji in her banana island home even after she got married in January.
She shared the above loved up photo with her husband, Ogbonna Kanu and said;
"I said for NOW. That could mean for about 5mins. Hey, I ain't going no wia!!!!, Why would I wanna go off ig. Thats like saying bye to my means of livelihood, business etc"
She also posted the above selfie in her home and wrote;
"Apparently some blogs took my leaving instagram gist seriously jisox!! Now its hard to play here. My darlings, if you follow on ig you would know i dont take life too seriously. No time for that. And No I dont live in my sister's house. This is my apartment right here. N this ignorant blogger was so sure I lived on banana because i dont post my house online Sad but hey.... adara"
Laura Ikeji got married to Ogbonnaya Kanu early this year.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by BLACKdagger: 1:07pm
Dont mibd them haters.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by arosunshine(m): 1:17pm
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by GreenMavro: 1:56pm
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by celestialAgent(m): 1:56pm
Lame!
8 Likes
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by charlydamianpat(m): 1:56pm
HER HEADACHE
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by MakCoby(m): 1:57pm
Ugly woman
8 Likes
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by Bumbae1(f): 1:57pm
Werrin consign us
Who she be
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by Swaggzkid: 1:57pm
Who cares
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by snezBaba: 1:57pm
So
Abeg LALA....
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by Nasige(m): 1:57pm
HER PROBLEM WAITING CONCERN US
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by plessis: 1:57pm
Desperately seeking for attention
1 Like
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by tobtap: 1:58pm
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by Nigeriadondie: 1:58pm
And so wetin concern me. If u like go sleep for Sambisa make u warm Shekau bed na u sabi or u breast feed am making u turn Shecow na u sabi. Abeg waiter give Alomo they talk say recession dey on waiting mode
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by Brainrex(m): 1:58pm
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by Mentcee(m): 1:59pm
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by henrydadon(m): 1:59pm
people should learn to mind their fùcking business.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by demelza: 1:59pm
Makeup does not help all cases.
2 Likes
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by ekems2017(f): 1:59pm
Which one we go take now ? Any way, its her problem not mine.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by henrydadon(m): 2:00pm
MakCoby:
your mama fine pass am?
1 Like
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by jordyspices: 2:00pm
Ok we hav heard next pls
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by professorchuks: 2:00pm
GreenMavro:
She help us?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by teebillz: 2:00pm
Of course, the blogger was so sure that you live on banana. I mean, every girl live on banana.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by Pearly255(f): 2:00pm
.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by mccoy47(m): 2:00pm
Why laura ikeji?
Isn't it supposed to be laura ogbonna?
Come are u sure dat dis ogbonna guy is a true igbo man?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by JeffreyJames(m): 2:00pm
"wia" and "jisox"
Just irritating..mchew
1 Like
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by braine: 2:00pm
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by GloriaNinja(f): 2:01pm
Attention seeker and she got the attention
2 Likes
|Re: Laura Ikeji Denies Living In Linda Ikeji's House & Leaving Instagram by jdstunt(m): 2:01pm
Your life your business
