Nigeria is filled with beautiful ladies no doubt so it is only expected that our celebrities would be eye-catching. ArikeTalks brings you a list of the top 10 hottest female radio and TV personalities in Nigeria. These women possess beauty, poise, and of course, skills which we used in determining this list.





10. Moet ABEBE:



Moet (not the wine) is a young lady who started out as a TV presenter on her return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom where she had her university education. Moet prides herself as not just a TV/radio presenter but also a model and catering executive.

At only 28 years of age, Moet has sure made a name for herself in the entertainment industry and shows no signs of relenting soon.



9. Helen PAUL:



Wonder if we should call her Helen or Tatafo? And please don't even tell me you don't know Tatafo because i would be heartbroken. Lol.

Helen Paul started out as a stand up comedienne named Tatafo many years back. Tatafo was characterized by child-like expressions, actions and even voice which Helen played convincingly to the awe of Nigerians. Helen is currently a co-host on Africa Magic's JARA alongside Uti Nwachukwu.





8. Lamide AKINTOBI:



Stunning Lamide is a co-host of the popular "The Spot" on EbonyLife TV but prior to her involvement with EbonyLife, she worked as an anchor on Channels TV. The Ogun state indigene has been in the industry for over a decade and has consistently worked her way to the top.





7. Tolu "Toolz" DEMUREN:



Anyone who makes a list of hottest OAPs and exempts this lady's name is asking for trouble. I mean who would exempt a whole Tolu? She has the looks, brains and the toolz. *wink*

I knew Toolz from Ndani's "The Juice" which she no longer hosts but we are well aware of her involvement with Beat FM. Gotta love a lady who refuses to be bullied into hiding her curves to suit our messed up society.

6. Stephanie COKER:

Award winning Stephanie is beautiful young woman with a flare for hardwork which has been proved in more ways than one. Stephanie has been involved with big names such as MTV Base, Cool FM, The Voice Nigeria among others and is one of the most sought after on air personalities in Nigeria.





5. Oreka GODIS:



Oreka Godis is another UK returnee doing it big on the Nigerian entertainment scene. Presently, she hosts the Breakfast show on Urban F.M but did you know she started out her career on Beat FM in 2009?

The melanated beauty never misses an opportunity to tell everyone who cares to listen that she is "made in Ogori" (Kogi state) and in this age where black skin seems to be going into extinction, you can't help but love you some Oreka.





4. Dorcas Shola FAPSON:

Whenever this name comes up, we all think Shuga. But Shuga is only a part of Dorcas' story and not all of it as the UK-born beauty has gone on to host several big shows in the industry. She is known for her part on Ndani TV's "The Juice" which was formerly anchored by Toolz, MTV's Bigger Friday Show and few others.





3. Toke MAKINWA:

The original baby girl. Trend setter! Fashion guru! I won't be petty and say everything looks good on her but truth is Toke is the only person who can tie a towel (ordinary towel o) and still make it look like gold. Hate or love her, this baby girl is here to slay stay. I'm not going to say she co-hosts "The Morning Drive" on Rhythm FM because how can you not know?

Following..I know Toke must be included.

2. Zainab BALOGUN:



Zainab is one lady who needs zero effort to slay. The UK-born beauty started out as a model at just 16 years of age and has since been a part of countless international campaigns for high-end brands. She relocated to Nigeria about six years back and has done exceeding well for herself. She co-hosts "The Spot" on EbonyLife TV alongside Lamide Akintobi and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.





1. Maria OKANRENDE:



Media girl, Maria, is one beauty you just can't overlook. This gorgeous woman is educated, talented and has quite some valuable experience in media. She currently co-hosts "The Morning Rush" on Beat FM but had previously worked at "Dropout" UK, Hayes F.M and even worked as a Production Assistant at Global Radio. Go Foye!! Oh and Foye is a character she played on MTV Shuga.





Who is your favourite female OAP?



Maria, Lamide and Zainab are my favorite.

Thank God toke is not on the list



Zainab is bae



I like d personality of Helen Paul (natural comedienne) lively, always smiling and sweet to watch. But not her shape except for now that she's getting chubby. I love chubbies



We love to discuss on things that add no Economic , SPIRITUAL or physical Value to our lives and Nation...

Thank God toke is not on the list



Who told you? She is number 3...

They're not pretty. Next!

Ego of inspiration fm

their make-up is too much. They're average.

I guess my hangover hasn't cleared my eyes

You should have said LAGOS OAP what happened to other OAPs all over Nigeria?



I guess my hangover hasn't cleared my eyes

I won't mind a 3sum with both of em Zainab and Maria are my favoritesI won't mind a 3sum with both of em