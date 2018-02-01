₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by ariketalks: 8:44am
Nigeria is filled with beautiful ladies no doubt so it is only expected that our celebrities would be eye-catching. ArikeTalks brings you a list of the top 10 hottest female radio and TV personalities in Nigeria. These women possess beauty, poise, and of course, skills which we used in determining this list.
10. Moet ABEBE:
Moet
At only 28 years of age, Moet has sure made a name for herself in the entertainment industry and shows no signs of relenting soon.
9. Helen PAUL:
Wonder if we should call her Helen or Tatafo? And please don't even tell me you don't know Tatafo because i would be heartbroken. Lol.
Helen Paul started out as a stand up comedienne named Tatafo many years back. Tatafo was characterized by child-like expressions, actions and even voice which Helen played convincingly to the awe of Nigerians. Helen is currently a co-host on Africa Magic's JARA alongside Uti Nwachukwu.
8. Lamide AKINTOBI:
Stunning Lamide is a co-host of the popular "The Spot" on EbonyLife TV but prior to her involvement with EbonyLife, she worked as an anchor on Channels TV. The Ogun state indigene has been in the industry for over a decade and has consistently worked her way to the top.
7. Tolu "Toolz" DEMUREN:
Anyone who makes a list of hottest OAPs and exempts this lady's name is asking for trouble. I mean who would exempt a whole Tolu? She has the looks, brains and the toolz. *wink*
I knew Toolz from Ndani's "The Juice" which she no longer hosts but we are well aware of her involvement with Beat FM. Gotta love a lady who refuses to be bullied into hiding her curves to suit our messed up society.
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by ariketalks: 8:46am
6. Stephanie COKER:
Award winning Stephanie is beautiful young woman with a flare for hardwork which has been proved in more ways than one. Stephanie has been involved with big names such as MTV Base, Cool FM, The Voice Nigeria among others and is one of the most sought after on air personalities in Nigeria.
5. Oreka GODIS:
Oreka Godis is another UK returnee doing it big on the Nigerian entertainment scene. Presently, she hosts the Breakfast show on Urban F.M but did you know she started out her career on Beat FM in 2009?
The melanated beauty never misses an opportunity to tell everyone who cares to listen that she is "made in Ogori" (Kogi state) and in this age where black skin seems to be going into extinction, you can't help but love you some Oreka.
4. Dorcas Shola FAPSON:
Whenever this name comes up, we all think Shuga. But Shuga is only a part of Dorcas' story and not all of it as the UK-born beauty has gone on to host several big shows in the industry. She is known for her part on Ndani TV's "The Juice" which was formerly anchored by Toolz, MTV's Bigger Friday Show and few others.
3. Toke MAKINWA:
The original baby girl. Trend setter! Fashion guru! I won't be petty and say everything looks good on her but truth is Toke is the only person who can tie a towel
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Skyfornia(m): 8:47am
Following..I know Toke must be included.
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by ariketalks: 8:48am
2. Zainab BALOGUN:
Zainab is one lady who needs zero effort to slay. The UK-born beauty started out as a model at just 16 years of age and has since been a part of countless international campaigns for high-end brands. She relocated to Nigeria about six years back and has done exceeding well for herself. She co-hosts "The Spot" on EbonyLife TV alongside Lamide Akintobi and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
1. Maria OKANRENDE:
Media girl, Maria, is one beauty you just can't overlook. This gorgeous woman is educated, talented and has quite some valuable experience in media. She currently co-hosts "The Morning Rush" on Beat FM but had previously worked at "Dropout" UK, Hayes F.M and even worked as a Production Assistant at Global Radio. Go Foye!! Oh and Foye is a character she played on MTV Shuga.
Who is your favourite female OAP?
http://ariketalks.blogspot.com.ng/2018/02/hottest-female-on-air-personalities-2018.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by ariketalks: 8:53am
P.S: Seun why was i banned from[i] Celebrities[/i] for no reason?
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by nuoladee: 9:22am
Maria, Lamide and Zainab are my favorite.
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by OrestesDante(m): 9:47am
Skyfornia:
☣ ☠
∆ Now, List don finish. Wetin you wan do now? ∆
☣ ☠
3 Likes
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Giddymoney(m): 12:06pm
Thank God toke is not on the list
That ftc should take heart
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by simonlee(m): 12:06pm
All these senior oloshos... Seun been promoting their market since 1900
6 Likes
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Authoreety: 12:06pm
Hu
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Skyfornia(m): 12:06pm
OrestesDante:
Of course she's among...
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by microsoft70045: 12:06pm
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Asowari(m): 12:07pm
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Sardonicus: 12:07pm
Zainab is bae
Let the rest take of their wigs.
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by RadicallyBlunt: 12:07pm
I like d personality of Helen Paul (natural comedienne) lively, always smiling and sweet to watch. But not her shape except for now that she's getting chubby. I love chubbies
I like d shape of toolz, sometimes I imagine how elastically puffy her pusssy is..her hubby is lucky in dat aspect! But I don't like her personality. Knowing too much is somehow boring. There's too much fire in her look.
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by ireneony(f): 12:08pm
They're not pretty. Next!
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by bedspread: 12:09pm
We love to discuss on things that add no Economic , SPIRITUAL or physical Value to our lives and Nation...
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Skyfornia(m): 12:10pm
Giddymoney:
Who told you? She is number 3...
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by kennygee(f): 12:10pm
ireneony:
Haba, sis.
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Ighoga898(m): 12:13pm
Don't know any of them
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by AlienRobot: 12:13pm
Ego of inspiration fm
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by ireneony(f): 12:16pm
kennygee:their make-up is too much. They're average.
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Stevengerd(m): 12:16pm
Gawd! My babe make brain gan. see as that wan be like fowl on heat
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Giddymoney(m): 12:19pm
Skyfornia:I guess my hangover hasn't cleared my eyes
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Kpakorich: 12:19pm
You should have said LAGOS OAP what happened to other OAPs all over Nigeria?
Mtcheewww.....
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by YankeeJJC(m): 12:21pm
None
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by jayson87: 12:24pm
Ug Lee's and Bleshy Bleashy
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Skyfornia(m): 12:24pm
Giddymoney:
Apply Dettol in your eyes then...thank me later.
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by PDPGuy: 12:25pm
Zainab and FAPSON are my favorites.
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by careytommy7(m): 12:27pm
Zainab and Maria are my favorites
I won't mind a 3sum with both of em
|Re: Hottest Female On Air Personalities In Nigeria (2018) by Gemini21: 12:27pm
Toke fur the win
