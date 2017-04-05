Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Brother's Ex Live-In-Lover Has Barred Him From His 2 Kids, Wants To Jail Him (421 Views)

Out of desperation i bring this to naira land.



M brother had two kids from a lady they lived together for about 8years. After they met he lost his job and fell ill .



Somehow issues started when he could no longer do anything for his family. In our own little way we Assisted but not enough. She pays the rent, schools fees and all. I give her credit for this, not been easy at all.



The issue now is my brother moved out the house for almost a year now and she won't allow him visit or see his kids. She changed their school and moved them out of her house to a different location.



Recently they came for holidays and someone informed my brother who went to visit them but it resulted into a scuffle. She is bent on sending him to jail.. She accused him of kidnapping his own kids. My problem is he has no job, too broke to even fight back and we the family don't really want to get involved. They are in court.



I suspect the human right agency involved in the case are favoring her because of the circumstances...

Scary stuff Man! Anyways...the ties that bind us to kids are not physical, they are spiritual and strong and long lasting. That is why you see kids almost behaving like their parents irrespective of time, place or circumstances. I have almost the same accent with my dad and we didnt live together for ages.

My point is, he is lucky he has a wife who is working and capable of looking after his kids even in the unfortunate scenario of losing his job. He should channel his energies to maintaining good health, and finding a lasting solution to his finances. You cant fight your blood because you want relevance. We may think the kids are being shielded from their father when in truth, the bond is getting stronger because they will grow up and realize the circumstances surrounding their segregation from their parents.

As for women who think they can trample upon a man because he has fallen, their own payment will be severe, you will train the kids, they will end up loving and appreciating their father.

I believe in second chances, in turning points and victory in the end. Let your brother be comforted, let him seek distraction and maintain his flame of love for his kids. One day, he shall behold them and it will compensate for lost time. 2 Likes

Then what do u want us to do? since u knw human right r favoring ha

Nonsense!!! Your bro should forgt her nd the kids.....the children will look for dia dad ONE day.

They're not married.

They have two kids together.

Your brother is broke and busted!, currently jobless.

The lady is the one taking up bills.

You didn't say why they've been having issues. If she takes him to a law court, she has more advantage over him.



They should try and settle their differences out of court.

Hmmm



Btw

the first thing he should be fighting for is financial stability

he no get shame self

Your bro should Simply get a job or get something doing, he should let the kids be with their mom for now.....

THE BEST REVENGE IS SUCCESS!! 1 Like

Ur brother bleeped up the moment he agreed to live and raise children together with a woman on whose head he didn't put even a cup of wine. I don't know how he is going to win that case. But if only they can settle the issue amicably out of court, am sure he may be considered in some way.



He may involve religious leaders in his church or mosque if he attends any.



Other guys in the house, this is a BIG lesson for una o





It is a pathetic situation.



Firstly, your brother should try to get a means of livelihood no matter how small or menial it is. Catering for the needs of the family is considered as a man's responsibility. I guess your brother was feeling dejected that's why he left the house since he couldn't live up to his responsibility to his immediate family. On the other side maybe he's been troubled by the woman.



Secondly, he should make attempts to talk with the wife's family. They might help talk to her. The issue can be settled out of court.



Thirdly, family is first. Never should you forsake any member of your family going through difficult and trying moments.



Furthermore, for the sake of the kids; they should mend fences because a broken and divided home sometimes do affect a child. Children need the love of their parents.

Just as its been said here, your bro should focus on getting his mojo back. As long as there is life, poo would sort itself out.

If she like make she take them go Jupiter, blood is thicker than water. What he should ask himself is : "would his kids be proud to associate with him if they see him in his sorry state?" Let him hustle and stand on his feet.

You left out a crucial part of the story, ....your brother moved out, Why? Did she chase him out since she now pays rent? Did he move out of his own volition? She may be feeling abandoned by your brother, or she may just be frustrated at becoming the bread winner of the family. Whatever the situation is, let your brother see to his health challenges first, get his groove back then he should plead with the woman so they can work out a modality around the children thing. Even if she throws the children at him now, he has no means to cater for them, I know men have ego upsurges but for his children, he can't fall anymore than he had already fallen. Then, this is Africa. You and others who constitute family members shouldn't stand aloof, be proactive in this case because the woman will later blame you all for your inaction when everything is going on. I still begrudge my in-laws over a small family issue like that and I know I'm not alone in this. To feed, clothe, house and pay school fees all alone these days no be joke. Look for ways to pacify the woman.

