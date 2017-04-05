₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,833 members, 3,460,883 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 07:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) (9964 Views)
Enugu Catholic Seminarian That Was Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Pic) / Two Prostitutes Fight Publicly In Imo State - PICS / Gunmen Shoot Herbalist In Nsukka, Enugu (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by tyokunbo(m): 5:14pm
Tension has escalated in Nsukka, Enugu State, as a group of masquerades known as Oriokpa Nsukka seriously manhandled Lawrence Ezugwu, a senior seminarian from the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, breaking his head, Towncrieronline.Net has learned.
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/05/masquerades-break-head-of-seminarian-with-a-stone-in-nsukka-enugu-state/
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Jabioro: 5:32pm
Masquerade or man covered himself with clothes to perparate evi,the police should the do needful..
10 Likes
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by kogistar: 6:03pm
masquerade breaks that flat head?
9 Likes
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by spartan117(m): 6:47pm
Op u mean a group of "madsquerades" right?
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Jetleeee: 6:48pm
kogistar:
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Crauxx(m): 6:48pm
Oshogbo weed
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by berrystunn(m): 6:48pm
Relocate
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by sisisioge: 6:48pm
Haaaa! E dey craaaze?
I'm sorry.
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by haydeey(m): 6:48pm
wait ooo, are the masquerades crazy, maybe they should start arresting masquerades or doing thorough search on them.
same incident happened twice and nothing done NPF I hail oooooo
anyways,
#haydeeywashere
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Punctual(m): 6:48pm
I dont even know masquerade still exist until now....
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Oma307: 6:49pm
I don't believe they are really masquerade
1 Like
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Brownbarbie97(f): 6:49pm
I dunno why but this sounds really funny to me
2 Likes
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by EVILFOREST: 6:49pm
.
The Evil ones wore mask to execute this....
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by COdeGenesis: 6:49pm
Lolz
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by BUHARImyDOG: 6:49pm
oya Catholics the supporters of masquerade oya
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by GloriaNinja(f): 6:49pm
Masquerades are the worst bully, especially when they don't usurp money from u.
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by tunderay(m): 6:50pm
2 Likes
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by piperson(m): 6:50pm
So the masquerade is a cult boy, instead of using juju or magic he used stone, Omo u sef go street on them, broken bottle been no deh ground? use 2 by 2 or iron, haba!
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:50pm
They should take the masquerades to court
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by FlyoruB: 6:50pm
.
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by maxiuc(m): 6:50pm
Enugu and masqurades I Neva see
Abeg someone should help me with dat zuma meme
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by obafemee80(m): 6:50pm
Definitely,its someone that knows you that was disguising
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Daniel058(m): 6:51pm
I hate Masquerade 100 %, still don't know why it's acceptable in our church (CATHOLIC)
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 6:51pm
That's bad
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by NnamdiKanu(m): 6:51pm
meanwhile see how the Paris club refund is spent... Zoogerians
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Sisqoman(m): 6:51pm
Murdered Case?
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Billyonaire: 6:52pm
The gods are wicked.
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by MEK14: 6:52pm
Whoever was wearing the masquerade nonsense should be arrested and persecuted... Dat is y I've made up my mind to gun down any masquerade @ sight, I don't care if my father is the one wearing it... Quick recovery to the servant of God. You God will avenge 4 u in due course...
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by oloriLFC(f): 6:52pm
Na lagbaja do am!
|Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Pavore9: 6:52pm
Can't forget the incident where a masquerade was sweating writing statement at the police station as regards molesting a Seminarian.
Police Arrest Woman Who Eats & Store Human Parts In Her Refrigerator [pics] / How To Kiss In 30 Different Ways / How Do I Track A Person's Location Using A Phone Number
Viewing this topic: chiboy7(m), nnaemeka38(m), Allwility, paperboi14, diasporaman(m), Realhommie(m), Succinct1(m), emandman, mager, mailingdgreat, popsyleo1, olurotimi(m), Vin4favour(m), Luvlydevin(m), Sureboiy, lordinoh(m), IykeTurna, Georgechris(m), sexylips6186, cowgirl9090, Aleofolk(m), Abuzay2r, Enosa1(m), mjay(m), Alasi20(m), Blackchampion, Ajiro22(m), teeorume(m), Joshmedia1, ezex(m), slowride(f), manchester1, Kadejo, fabulous01(m), couragekebs, Careafric, Kingtim(m), chukwuebuka077, donc26(m), Caisenes(m), Moffyman(m), ObikeNkem, jennybright(f), louisamn, januzaj(m), teepain, gentlezypher, petrelli07, egbusi1(m), tobore00, doclatom, Macantonio(m), JumaiM(f), defemz(m), expensive2(f), waleco2008, rheether(f), obyrich(m), Wcole(m), Latoch(m), zeanslim(m), gfullmoon(m) and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9