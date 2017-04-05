₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,833 members, 3,460,883 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 07:46 PM

Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) (9964 Views)

Enugu Catholic Seminarian That Was Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Pic) / Two Prostitutes Fight Publicly In Imo State - PICS / Gunmen Shoot Herbalist In Nsukka, Enugu (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by tyokunbo(m): 5:14pm
Tension has escalated in Nsukka, Enugu State, as a group of masquerades known as Oriokpa Nsukka seriously manhandled Lawrence Ezugwu, a senior seminarian from the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, breaking his head, Towncrieronline.Net has learned.

The incident took place on 29th March along Enugu road, Nsukka near Ugwuoye junction.

According to reports, Ezugwu was leaving the premises of St. Theresa’s Cathedral, Nsukka when the group of masquerades beat him up and smashed his head with a big stone, leaving him in his pool of blood.

Ezugwu lost consciousness and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital, Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka for quick medical attention.

According to news reports, when interviewed the victim said: "as I was waiting to know why the road was crowded, two masquerades came from behind me and started beating me mercilessly. As if that was not enough, before I knew what was happening, a heavy stone landed on my head. That was the extent I remembered until I regained consciousness in the hospital "

Towncrieronline.Net recalls that in September Desmond Ogbonna, a senior seminarian of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka from Uda, Enugu also had his head broken by a group of Akatakpa masquerades in Orba, Udenu Local Government Council of Enugu State.

Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/05/masquerades-break-head-of-seminarian-with-a-stone-in-nsukka-enugu-state/

Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Jabioro: 5:32pm
Masquerade or man covered himself with clothes to perparate evi,the police should the do needful..

10 Likes

Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by kogistar: 6:03pm
masquerade breaks that flat head?

9 Likes

Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by spartan117(m): 6:47pm
Op u mean a group of "madsquerades" right?
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Jetleeee: 6:48pm
kogistar:
masquerade breaks that flat head?

grin grin grin cheesy

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Crauxx(m): 6:48pm
Oshogbo weed
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by berrystunn(m): 6:48pm
Relocate
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by sisisioge: 6:48pm
Haaaa! E dey craaaze? shocked shocked grin grin grin grin

I'm sorry.
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by haydeey(m): 6:48pm
wait ooo, are the masquerades crazy, maybe they should start arresting masquerades or doing thorough search on them.
same incident happened twice and nothing done NPF I hail oooooo



anyways,



#haydeeywashere
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Punctual(m): 6:48pm
I dont even know masquerade still exist until now....
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Oma307: 6:49pm
I don't believe they are really masquerade

1 Like

Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Brownbarbie97(f): 6:49pm
I dunno why but this sounds really funny to me grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by EVILFOREST: 6:49pm
cry cry cry.
The Evil ones wore mask to execute this....
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by COdeGenesis: 6:49pm
Lolz
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by BUHARImyDOG: 6:49pm
oya Catholics the supporters of masquerade oya
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by GloriaNinja(f): 6:49pm
Masquerades are the worst bully, especially when they don't usurp money from u.
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by tunderay(m): 6:50pm
grin cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by piperson(m): 6:50pm
So the masquerade is a cult boy, instead of using juju or magic he used stone, Omo u sef go street on them, broken bottle been no deh ground? use 2 by 2 or iron, haba!
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:50pm
They should take the masquerades to court


GloriaNinja:
Masquerades are the worst bully, especially when they don't usurp money from u.
grin
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by FlyoruB: 6:50pm
.
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by maxiuc(m): 6:50pm
Enugu and masqurades I Neva see


Abeg someone should help me with dat zuma meme
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by obafemee80(m): 6:50pm
sad
Definitely,its someone that knows you that was disguising shocked
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Daniel058(m): 6:51pm
I hate Masquerade 100 %, still don't know why it's acceptable in our church (CATHOLIC)
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 6:51pm
That's bad
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by NnamdiKanu(m): 6:51pm
meanwhile see how the Paris club refund is spent... Zoogerians

Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Sisqoman(m): 6:51pm
Murdered Case?
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Billyonaire: 6:52pm
The gods are wicked.
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by MEK14: 6:52pm
Whoever was wearing the masquerade nonsense should be arrested and persecuted... Dat is y I've made up my mind to gun down any masquerade @ sight, I don't care if my father is the one wearing it... Quick recovery to the servant of God. You God will avenge 4 u in due course...
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by oloriLFC(f): 6:52pm
Na lagbaja do am!
Re: Masquerades Break Head Of Seminarian In Nsukka, Enugu State (Graphic Pics) by Pavore9: 6:52pm
Can't forget the incident where a masquerade was sweating writing statement at the police station as regards molesting a Seminarian. cheesy

(0) (1) (Reply)

Police Arrest Woman Who Eats & Store Human Parts In Her Refrigerator [pics] / How To Kiss In 30 Different Ways / How Do I Track A Person's Location Using A Phone Number

Viewing this topic: chiboy7(m), nnaemeka38(m), Allwility, paperboi14, diasporaman(m), Realhommie(m), Succinct1(m), emandman, mager, mailingdgreat, popsyleo1, olurotimi(m), Vin4favour(m), Luvlydevin(m), Sureboiy, lordinoh(m), IykeTurna, Georgechris(m), sexylips6186, cowgirl9090, Aleofolk(m), Abuzay2r, Enosa1(m), mjay(m), Alasi20(m), Blackchampion, Ajiro22(m), teeorume(m), Joshmedia1, ezex(m), slowride(f), manchester1, Kadejo, fabulous01(m), couragekebs, Careafric, Kingtim(m), chukwuebuka077, donc26(m), Caisenes(m), Moffyman(m), ObikeNkem, jennybright(f), louisamn, januzaj(m), teepain, gentlezypher, petrelli07, egbusi1(m), tobore00, doclatom, Macantonio(m), JumaiM(f), defemz(m), expensive2(f), waleco2008, rheether(f), obyrich(m), Wcole(m), Latoch(m), zeanslim(m), gfullmoon(m) and 146 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.