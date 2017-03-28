



Intern

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Location Lagos

Job FieldInternships / Volunteering



Job Number: 00467356



Program Overview



You will be engaged on a 2 to 6-months’ placement depending on the period of your internship.

You will undergo orientation and will also be given the opportunity to learn on the Job.

Through this experience, you will understand what a career in consulting entails and what it is like to work for Accenture

Program Description



Our Internship Program has been specifically designed to enable you gain hands-on experience in a variety of fields as you develop essential core skills in our Business Functions (Consulting, Technology & Internal Corporate Functions).

As a member of the Consulting and Technology team, you will have the opportunity to work with leading business and government organizations to address some of their most significant challenges.

Together with talented and diverse colleagues, you could be involved in the analysis and development of transformational business models, through to helping clients integrate and operate them.

In addition to this, you will also get the opportunity to develop strong leadership, problem solving and people management skills.

As a member of Internal Corporate Functions, you will get an opportunity to contribute to the running of Accenture as a high- performance business through specialization within a specific functional area, and grow into internally focused roles by deepening your skills and/or developing new skills within an internal functional area.

Be Greater than you Imagined



Bring your talent and passion to a global organisation at the forefront of business, technology and innovation. Collaborate with diverse, talented colleagues and leaders who support your success.

Help transform organisations and communities around the world. Sharpen your skills with industry-leading training and development that will help you build an extraordinary career.

What You Stand to Gain



Great career prospects, working with the brightest talents, varied project experience, exciting, challenging and brain stimulating work.

You will also get the opportunity to become a part of a vibrant community.

Basic Qualifications



Applicant must be undergoing an Undergraduate/Post Graduate course in a Reputable University

Minimum of 2nd Class Upper CGPA in any discipline as at the time of application

In addition to an uploaded CV, applicant will be required to upload a valid School ID card, transcript, an academic reference letter, letter of admission as well as a letter of introduction for the internship program from the School (if applicable)

Other Requirements:



High level of Interest in Consulting

Eagerness to contribute in a team-oriented environment

Ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Good communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills

Sustained high levels of focus, effort and energy

Sets challenging objectives to achieve high standards of performance



Method of Application

https://www.accenture.com/ng-en/careers/jobdetails?id=00467356_en&title=2017+Internships+at+Accenture+Nigeria



