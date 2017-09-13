₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Accenture Nigeria Graduate Trainee Program 2017
Accenture is a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company, with offices and operations in more than 200 cities worldwide.
Join Accenture and help transform leading organizations and communities around the world. The sheer scale of our capabilities and client engagements and the way we collaborate, operate and deliver value provides an unparalleled opportunity to grow and advance. Choose Accenture, and make delivering innovative work part of your extraordinary career.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Graduate Trainee Program
Job Number: 00512900
Location: Lagos
Job Description
Does the idea of an international career with a global market leader in the consulting industry sound appealing to you?
Accenture’s graduate trainee programme provides an unparalleled opportunity to grow and advance. You will be working on projects that transform leading organizations and communities around the world. Choose Accenture, and make delivering innovative work part of your extraordinary career.
There are six different areas of our business: Strategy, Consulting, Technology, Digital, Operations and internal Corporate Functions. Each area offers a unique career experience and a compelling mix of work and training opportunities, work environment and structure for career progression.
Our work sees us acting as trusted advisors to our clients, we work directly with many of the FORTUNE© Global 500 companies across many different industry sectors. You will be working with experts using your critical thinking skills to design and deliver realistic, achievable business strategies and solutions that address key client priorities. Much of the work we do is at the cutting edge of innovation and thinking.
Key Responsibilities
Conducting industry and client research and analysis to identify opportunities for improvements
Gathering and documenting the client's current business processes, people and technology capabilities and requirements
Performing financial assessments to support the development of new business processes and architecture
Assisting in the design and development of new business processes, capabilities and supporting technologies
Supporting the testing and implementation of new business processes
Developing communications, training and job aids to assist in change management activities.
Fresh graduates with the following attributes are needed to join our Consulting team through our Graduate Trainee programme:
Good leadership, communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills
Desire to work in a result-driven business environment
Ability to transfer theoretical knowledge obtained during training into practical hands on skills
Ability to work independently with minimal supervision
Ability to work well in teams, confident and able to express your views clearly
Ability to capitalize on knowledge transfer
Ability to meet travel requirements, when applicable
Eagerness to contribute in a team-oriented environment
Ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment
Desire to work in an information systems environment
Qualifications
B.sc in any discipline with minimum of 2nd class upper and above
Candidate should possess a maximum 0-12 months post NYSC experience at the time of application
Application Closing Date
Not Specified
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Note: Accenture is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applications from all sections of society and does not discriminate on grounds of race, religion or belief, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, citizenship, marital, domestic or civil partnership status.
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/accenture-nigeria-graduate-trainee-program-2017/
How should I prepare for my first interview?
Maka Y na?? No government's job, that is why the countery is confused.
thank God for this feast FTC. lol, i mean 4th
Good Op,
Apply for African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program 2018 for Young African to Study in Canada
The African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program commemorates the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice and equity. It supports young African professionals to become leaders in public policy and administration.
The ALT Scholarship Program grants full scholarships based on merit to women and men from sub-Saharan Africa to pursue a Master’s degree in public administration, public policy or public finances in Canada. Click here for an overview of the program.
THE ALT SCHOLARSHIP HAS TWO COMPONENTS:
1. An academic component in which the scholars will:
Complete a one to two years Master’s level program in public administration, public policy or public finance at a Canadian university
2. A professional development component in which the scholars will:
Put together a comprehensive professional development plan;
Develop a case study focusing on their home country;
Be mentored by a Canadian expert;
Participate in webinars and networking events
http://www.ngjobseekers.com/2017/09/13/african-leaders-tomorrow-alt-scholarship-program-2018-young-african-professionals-study-canada/
