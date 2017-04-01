₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,881 members, 3,461,076 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 10:03 PM

EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) (8265 Views)

Police Arrests Notorious Armed Robbers In Port Harcourt (pic) / NDLEA Arrests 'notorious Drug Baron' With Cocaine At Lagos Airport / Fetish 419 Syndicate In Ibadan Arrested By Police (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Jajayi: 6:40pm
The Kaduna Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested members of a notorious syndicate of fraudsters made of four Nigerians and one Nigerien who specialise in duping innocent persons of their hard earned monies.

Those arrested are Salisu Rabiu, a.k.a Maimagani; Ibrahim Idris, a.k.a Dankano; Magaji Musa (Nigerian) a.k.a Maishayi; Haruna Abdullahi,a.k.a Balogun and Abubakar Umar ,a.k.a Fulani.

The suspects were arrested in a bush along Sabon Gari, Kurmin Kogi, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna state. A search of their hide out which is suspected to be a kidnappers’ den led to the startling discovery of a sum of five hundred and seventy thousand ($570,000) fake US dollars and some charms.

The five man gang met their waterloo when they conspired among themselves to lure an unsuspecting victim into believing that some unclaimed boxes containing huge amount of USD were kept with some herdsmen believed to be accomplices by an unidentified politician.

Doubtful of the story, the would-be victim contacted the Commission.

The operatives of the Commission upon receipt of the intelligence swung into action and arrested the gang members in their hideouts.

All the suspects are in custody while investigation continues.

The Commission wishes to use this opportunity to warn members of the public to be wary of any get-rich-quick offer in order not to be a victim of scam. However, those who had fallen victim to the nefarious activities of this syndicate are enjoined to report to the Commission’s office located at No.4 Wurno Road Kaduna State.

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/efcc-smashes-notorious-419-syndicate-in.html

Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Jajayi: 6:40pm
Lalasticlala
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Jajayi: 6:42pm
grin grin bad day for them
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 6:48pm
I guess this is Nigerias version of mugshots, paper, biro and all. Sigh!

3 Likes

Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 8:45pm
Wetin concern me?

1 Like

Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by juliusocean(m): 8:45pm
Y them no go kee the delivery man grin abeg na joke o

2 Likes

Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by crackerspub: 8:45pm
The Kaduna Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested members of a notorious syndicate of fraudsters made of[b] four Nigerians and one Nigerien[/b] who specialise in duping innocent persons of their hard earned monies.

OP you need to be arrested by EFCC for this error


Name Checkers bad market, kukuma check other threads grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by sammyj: 8:45pm
EFCC should not only arrest this guy but should go further to arrest and arraigned all our Sinators , politricians and Legislates! angry
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by tommykiwi(m): 8:45pm
They should use him as a scapegoat for others to seize from such act.
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by ayamAgenius: 8:46pm
Aboki don dey learn small small...
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by policy12: 8:46pm
...nd he didn't look like s rich man.
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by space007(m): 8:46pm
Aboki 419
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:46pm
Who would ever have guessed that northerners have the brains to pull off a 419 swindle?
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 8:47pm
All this money wey una dey recover where una keep am? Magu says he doesn't know the exact amount
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by oluyale(m): 8:47pm
Ok
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by rottennaija(m): 8:47pm
If na only this kind work EFCC dey do, together with going after yahoo yahoo boys, Senate for confirm Magu since.
They wouldn't even ask him any questions.
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by freshness2020(m): 8:48pm
Hmmmn
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:49pm
Sirat Al-Halabi, Muhammad can have a woman no matter what, even against her will; and if Muhammad desired a married woman, her husband would have had to divorce her. According to Ibn Sa’ad, who wrote another authoritative biographical account of Muhammad, “The prophet did not die till all women were permitted him” (see Kitab Al Tabaqat Al Kubra, v.8, 194).

1 Like 1 Share

Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 8:50pm
Why is kaduna always making headlines for all these sort of financial crimes?
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:53pm
This is serious.
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by marxwellerr247(m): 8:53pm
And they will move the cash to d beaureau d changers , so when u go to change ur real cash , they give u the fake stuff

the stuck it in-b/w d original monies

who say aboki nobi guyman ! !

naija I hail there ! ! !
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by nairascores: 8:53pm
Oh dear, I didnt see the "fake" on the title of the thread, was about to ask how we going to share the money.

Oga mallams I hail una oo


I rep Nairascores https://nairascores.com/viewforum.php?f=9
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Davash222(m): 8:54pm
Say no crime!!
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by mummyson26(m): 8:54pm
Balogun hahahha lol
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by obembet(m): 8:56pm
NCAN WILL BE DISAPPOINTED TONITE
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by ichommy(m): 8:57pm
KD Again!
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Davash222(m): 8:57pm
DirewolfofStark:
Sirat Al-Halabi, Muhammad can have a woman no matter what, even against her will; and if Muhammad desired a married woman, her husband would have had to divorce her. According to Ibn Sa’ad, who wrote another authoritative biographical account of Muhammad, “The prophet did not die till all women were permitted him” (see Kitab Al Tabaqat Al Kubra, v.8, 194).

Hello!!
Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by ay3366: 8:58pm
Too much money in absentia...

Anyway, still check out our signature and Call on us today to Create that Memories for you.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Henry Okonofua, Iri Osunde, Obinna Kidnappers Caught / Just In 1year:lagos Records 246 Murder, 486 Armed Robbery Cases / I'm Really Short Of Words

Viewing this topic: Adedolapo1406(m), shegzy4luv(m), rius17, ray4life(m), quiestla, yungmill(m), Eddygourdo(m), kratoss(m), justinguru(m), Raotito(m), Asebaba1(m), DeZoro(m), sobastical(m), Running204(m), raziboi(m), proficiency, Omooniya1, nonxo007(m), willecttany(m), goodluck192, ogaibe1(m), younghartz(m), aminuontop, k22olainc(m), Solonzo17(m), Enyimbamercedes, kachic2, Tyche(m), visafoneng, Folarinibrahim1(m), Gibjewel(f), trinity11(m), HerbertObi(m), domino74, peirson5, bunsuq(f), alexov(m) and 86 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.