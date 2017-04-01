₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Jajayi: 6:40pm
The Kaduna Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested members of a notorious syndicate of fraudsters made of four Nigerians and one Nigerien who specialise in duping innocent persons of their hard earned monies.
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Jajayi: 6:40pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Jajayi: 6:42pm
bad day for them
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 6:48pm
I guess this is Nigerias version of mugshots, paper, biro and all. Sigh!
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 8:45pm
Wetin concern me?
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by juliusocean(m): 8:45pm
Y them no go kee the delivery man abeg na joke o
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by crackerspub: 8:45pm
The Kaduna Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested members of a notorious syndicate of fraudsters made of[b] four Nigerians and one Nigerien[/b] who specialise in duping innocent persons of their hard earned monies.
OP you need to be arrested by EFCC for this error
Name Checkers bad market, kukuma check other threads
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by sammyj: 8:45pm
EFCC should not only arrest this guy but should go further to arrest and arraigned all our Sinators , politricians and Legislates!
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by tommykiwi(m): 8:45pm
They should use him as a scapegoat for others to seize from such act.
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by ayamAgenius: 8:46pm
Aboki don dey learn small small...
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by policy12: 8:46pm
...nd he didn't look like s rich man.
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by space007(m): 8:46pm
Aboki 419
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:46pm
Who would ever have guessed that northerners have the brains to pull off a 419 swindle?
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 8:47pm
All this money wey una dey recover where una keep am? Magu says he doesn't know the exact amount
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by oluyale(m): 8:47pm
Ok
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by rottennaija(m): 8:47pm
If na only this kind work EFCC dey do, together with going after yahoo yahoo boys, Senate for confirm Magu since.
They wouldn't even ask him any questions.
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by freshness2020(m): 8:48pm
Hmmmn
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:49pm
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by mailingdgreat: 8:50pm
Why is kaduna always making headlines for all these sort of financial crimes?
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:53pm
This is serious.
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by marxwellerr247(m): 8:53pm
And they will move the cash to d beaureau d changers , so when u go to change ur real cash , they give u the fake stuff
the stuck it in-b/w d original monies
who say aboki nobi guyman ! !
naija I hail there ! ! !
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by nairascores: 8:53pm
Oh dear, I didnt see the "fake" on the title of the thread, was about to ask how we going to share the money.
Oga mallams I hail una oo
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Davash222(m): 8:54pm
Say no crime!!
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by mummyson26(m): 8:54pm
Balogun hahahha lol
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by obembet(m): 8:56pm
NCAN WILL BE DISAPPOINTED TONITE
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by ichommy(m): 8:57pm
KD Again!
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by Davash222(m): 8:57pm
DirewolfofStark:Hello!!
|Re: EFCC Recovers Fake $570,000 From Notorious 419 Syndicate In Kaduna (Photos) by ay3366: 8:58pm
Too much money in absentia...
