The Kaduna Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested members of a notorious syndicate of fraudsters made of four Nigerians and one Nigerien who specialise in duping innocent persons of their hard earned monies.



Those arrested are Salisu Rabiu, a.k.a Maimagani; Ibrahim Idris, a.k.a Dankano; Magaji Musa (Nigerian) a.k.a Maishayi; Haruna Abdullahi,a.k.a Balogun and Abubakar Umar ,a.k.a Fulani.



The suspects were arrested in a bush along Sabon Gari, Kurmin Kogi, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna state. A search of their hide out which is suspected to be a kidnappers’ den led to the startling discovery of a sum of five hundred and seventy thousand ($570,000) fake US dollars and some charms.



The five man gang met their waterloo when they conspired among themselves to lure an unsuspecting victim into believing that some unclaimed boxes containing huge amount of USD were kept with some herdsmen believed to be accomplices by an unidentified politician.



Doubtful of the story, the would-be victim contacted the Commission.



The operatives of the Commission upon receipt of the intelligence swung into action and arrested the gang members in their hideouts.



All the suspects are in custody while investigation continues.



The Commission wishes to use this opportunity to warn members of the public to be wary of any get-rich-quick offer in order not to be a victim of scam. However, those who had fallen victim to the nefarious activities of this syndicate are enjoined to report to the Commission’s office located at No.4 Wurno Road Kaduna State.

Source: Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/efcc-smashes-notorious-419-syndicate-in.html

I guess this is Nigerias version of mugshots, paper, biro and all. Sigh! 3 Likes

EFCC should not only arrest this guy but should go further to arrest and arraigned all our Sinators , politricians and Legislates!

Why is kaduna always making headlines for all these sort of financial crimes?

This is serious.

And they will move the cash to d beaureau d changers , so when u go to change ur real cash , they give u the fake stuff



the stuck it in-b/w d original monies



who say aboki nobi guyman ! !



naija I hail there ! ! !





Oga mallams I hail una oo





Say no crime!!

Balogun hahahha lol

