|Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by LasgidiOnline: 5:53am
This report was sent to us by a journalist who carried out the investigative work, its not written by Lasgidi Online.
Doctor soaked in sweat inside UBTH theatre
This may not be the best of times for patients at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) as senior doctors and consultants have joined the call for the repair in the decaying infrastructure and equipment in the hospital which is affecting the delivery of health services in the hospital.
Surgeon's sweat dripping on patient's wound during surgery
Following the declaration of a state of emergency UBTH Edo State due to infrastructure decay and management irresponsibility, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) UBTH Chapter have ultimatum to the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Michael Ibadin, notifying him of an industrial action they would embark on if the hospital management does not fix the anomalies being experienced in the prestigious teaching hospital which started since the CMD took over. The association is made up consultants and senior staff members of the hospital.
In a letter dated April 4, 2017 and signed by the association’s Chairman, Prof. C.A Okonkwo Secretary, Dr. S.U. Okugbo (Secretary), the consultants said that the failure of management to appropriately tackle the issue of decaying of infrastructure and equipment at the hospital, poor working environment and non-implement policies concerning the welfare of doctors as approved by the Federal Government for doctors led to an Emergency General Meeting (EMG) which held on Monday, April 3, 2017 and hence their decision to embark on an industrial strike.
The consultants stated in the letter their grievances as, “poor working environment in the hospital, as evident by non-functionality of the Radiology Department (x-ray machines, ultrasound machines), non-functional Radiotherapy machine, malfunctioning air conditioners in theatre, epileptic power supply especially to Pathology department.”
The association also lamented that their members are, “aggrieved about the haphazard implementation of skipping for honourary consultants to the total exclusion of hospital consultants as well as the reversal in entry point of consultants from CONMESS 5, step 7 t0 5 step 1.”
Okonkwo also said in the letter that members of the association are also “vexed with the persistent shortfalls in salaries of honourary consultants since July 2016 without any visible resolution in the horizon.”
Some of these issues discussed during the emergency session resulted in the association resolving that management should start the “correction of all inadequacies in the provision of health services in the hospital X-ray machines and the repair of theatre air conditioners as well as the provision of equipment for use in clinical and rehabilitation areas.”
UBTH Theatre room with poor lights and leaking roofs
The consultants also demanded for skipping for all consultants whether honourary or hospital and a return to entry point CONMESS 5 step 7 for consultants as approved by the Board of Management UBTH as well as payment for all outstanding shortfalls for honourary consultants for July, September, October, November and December 2016 and January 2017.
The consultants while giving a 21 day ultimatum to management to meet all their demands or face a full blown strike reminded the CMD, Prof Ibadin, that members of MDCAN have been supportive of his administration and shown patience and understanding with respect to salaries shortfall since last year even as the hospital is regarded as the highest grossing internally generated revenue (IGR) in the whole country.
This move by the consultants is coming following an appeal to them by the members of the Association of Resident Doctors (UBTH) who called for their intervention in the faceoff the ARD were having with the CMD over the decay in infrastructure and payment of salaries and arrears of their members some of who were being owed 12 months salaries.
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by LasgidiOnline: 5:54am
this is serious o
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by Blesschemical(f): 6:42am
More than serious oooo
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by Eddygourdo(m): 6:57am
While we are all busy being partisan and politically incompetent. We have neglected to demand for our rights to reap he dividends of democracy as we keep voting devil incarnates who seek medical care abbroad for ear infections.
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by HRich(m): 7:23am
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by uzoclinton(m): 7:24am
I keep saying this, this is the price we have to pay for being cowards..... things will never get better until every single Nigerian starts demanding their basic rights.... But no we will never do that, instead we'd rather pray for Nigeria... like say prayer dey work.
To all Religious Fanatics in the house, if God is truly a God that Answereth all prayers like your Pastors say, Nigeria for be the most functional country in the world, maybe even the world power.... because we've bin praying for things to turn around in the country since 1960....
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by uzoclinton(m): 7:24am
Eddygourdo:thats because of the "things go soon better" attitude virtually all Nigerians have...
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by olrotimi(m): 7:25am
That's a representative of what obtains in virtually all our health centres.
A look at the health budget over the past 2yrs would tell you all you need to know.
Zero capital vote.
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by Dshocker(m): 7:25am
Nigerian government pays no attention to health care;people can die for all they care.
shout out to the current weak minister of health "Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole"
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by Sisqoman(m): 7:25am
I don tire for dis country sef! i will run go IRAQ if care is not taking.
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by armadeo(m): 7:26am
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by Alisegun(m): 7:26am
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by stanliwise(m): 7:27am
It is disheartened to hear news like this, for God sake this are human life they are playing with, Anyway they don't care, when they threat themselves abroad for headache
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by oberichard(m): 7:27am
all the billions and trillions when dey the country, wetn government dey use am do sef
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by Capableben(m): 7:27am
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by divinelove(m): 7:27am
Chai wetin concern Buhari afterall na London him dey go hospital
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by uzoclinton(m): 7:28am
Sisqoman:Iraq worst oo
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by uzoclinton(m): 7:28am
oberichard:what do u think, they use it to better their lives and the lives of their family....
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by uzoclinton(m): 7:29am
olrotimi:and no one is saying anything about it
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by gadgetsngs: 7:29am
If u think these consultants are protesting the decay u are wrong , what they are preotesting is the PAY
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by DollarAngel(m): 7:29am
What a Failed Nation, Full of thieves
1. Oluesgun Obasanjo – He stole $25 billion from 1999-2007 ($16.4 from power sector alone)
2. Ibrahim Babangida – He stole $15 billion from 1985-1993 ($12.4 billion from oil wind fall in 1990)
3. Abdulsalam Abubakar – He stole $9 billion from 1998-99
4. Sani Abacha – He stole $7 billion from 1993-1998
5. Ahmed Bola Tinubu – He stole and continues to steal from Lagos State treasury since 1999 till date. It’s estimated that he has stolen $6 billion so far.
6. TY Danjuma – He fraudulently got enriched through oil blocks from the Niger Delta worth $20 million in the 70s after the counter coup. Those oil blocks worth billions of dollars in today’s value.
7. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi – He stole $1.2 billion as CBN Governor from 2008-2014.
8. Bukola Saraki – Through his father, Olukola Saraki, their bank, Societe Generale and as a governor of Kwara State (2003-20111) he stole $1.1 billion
9. Nasir El Rufai – Before he was made the FCT Minister, El Rufai was broke, homeless and was
looking for loan to import taxis from the UK. After he was made the minister, he seized landed properties that belonged to Nigerians and resold them with huge profit. It’s estimated that he stole $1 billion from 2003-2007.
10. Tunde Fashola – He is the poster boy of Tinubu. Boht of them looted Lagos dried and left it in debt of about N1 billion. Fashola, among other thing built his personal website for N78 million, drilled borehole for over N100 million per each and built a kilometre road for N1 billion. He stole $900 million from 2007-2015.
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by idrisolaide(m): 7:30am
NO wonder rich ones rely on treatment outside the country.. SMH
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by Chiefpriest1(m): 7:32am
It will probably cost less than N 5 billion to refurbish that hospital, yet a stupid , illiterate politician who thinks that it is God that sends meningitis to punish Nigerians will pocket billions of naira.
When they and their children are sick, they run outside, how would they care about Nigerian hospitals.
When even aso rock hospital, where they out in billions every year, was not good enough for baba to treat an ordinary ear infection.
With the epidemic that kidney diseases have become and how much India makes from Nigeria every year, you expect a serious government to have at least two standard hospitals in every zone that treats that disease.
Let's keep deceiving ourselves.
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by tuoyoojo(m): 7:33am
as long as ur president can go n treat ear infection "in the abroad ",why would he spend money to refurbished the old n decayed facilities we have in our hospitals
these hospitals are made for d poor n middle class (for all they care, they can go n die)
if they make a law prohibiting govt officials from travelling for medical tourism n our president leads by example I bet u, we would be the best in Africa
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by sotall(m): 7:33am
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by MrImole(m): 7:34am
Nigeria is indeed on life support.
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by Sisqoman(m): 7:35am
uzoclinton:i prefer iraq bro? Nigeria no be country my brother.
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by ekems2017(f): 7:36am
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by uzoclinton(m): 7:37am
idrisolaide:the poor are doomed in this country Nigeria.. that's why our youths are doing anything these days to get that money,...
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by jazinogold(m): 7:37am
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by Ronaldinnioh(f): 7:38am
See how the surgeon is sweating in the theater room. I suggest something needs to be done oooooo. Pls svae the decay already before someone dies of Heat and excessive sweat Biko Nu ooooo.
|Re: Medical Consultants, Senior Doctors Cry Out Over Decay In UBTH Equipment (pics) by thesicilian: 7:38am
It's now they want to cry out. Many of these consultants have been there for over 10yrs in various capacities. They were all looking nonchalantly while the infrastructural and equipment decay were going on. Not everything we can blame the government for: At times most of the fault goes to our lack of maintenance culture.
